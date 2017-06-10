Getty Images

That's all from us for tonight - but before we go, here's a round-up of what's happened in an extraordinary day.

Election ends in hung Parliament: Conservatives win 318 seats, Labour 262

Speaking after visiting Buckingham Palace, Theresa May said only her party had the "legitimacy" to govern, despite falling eight seats short of a majority.

PM confirms five top cabinet posts, including chancellor and foreign secretary

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, Brexit Secretary David Davis, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Chancellor Philip Hammond and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson all keep their positions.

Tories to form government with DUP to 'provide certainty' and keep country 'safe'

It is thought Mrs May will seek some kind of informal arrangement that could see the DUP "lend" its support to the Tories on a vote-by-vote basis, known as "confidence and supply".

Theresa May's government 'will carry on Brexit negotiations to existing timetable'

European Council president Donald Tusk has warned the UK that time is running out and there was a risk of a "no deal" outcome as a result of no negotiations taking place.

Jeremy Corbyn hails Labour's 'incredible result' and calls for May to resign

He said the PM should "make way" for a government that would be "truly representative of the people of this country" and said Labour was ready to form a minority government of its own.

The Lib Dems' Tim Farron also calls on May to quit

The party said Mrs May should be "ashamed" of carrying on.

SNP will work with others to keep 'reckless' Tories out 'if at all possible'

The SNP remains the largest party in Scotland but lost 21 seats to the Tories, Labour and the Lib Dems.

Paul Nuttall resigns as UKIP leader after the party won no seats

He said it was clear "UKIP requires a new focus and new ideas" but was confident it had a "great future". He also deleted his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

