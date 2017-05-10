Jeremy Corbyn in York

Election latest

Summary

  1. CPS: No charges over 2015 battle bus
  2. One file, for Kent, still being considered
  3. Tories: 'Politically motivated complaints'
  4. Labour and Lib Dem education pledges
  5. The election is on 8 June

Live Reporting

By Martha Buckley and Richard Warry

All times stated are UK

Chris Cook explains the election battleground scatterchart

Chris Cook's analysis of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn's election campaigns so far

Labour manifesto 'will include tuition fees pledge'

John Pienaar

Pienaar’s Politics

Deputy political editor John Pienaar says it's now clear Labour's election manifesto will take the party closer towards Jeremy Corbyn's goal - which he stated during his own campaign to become party leader - of promising free university tuition. 

He says abolishing tuition fees in higher education would be an expensive commitment - on one estimate costing £11bn. 

However, the details of the plan and Labour's proposals for meeting the cost, have yet to emerge.

The problem with corporation tax

Kamal Ahmed

Economics editor

School children
Getty Images
The Labour party has said it will raise corporation tax to spend £4.8bn on improving education

It sounds like a simple equation.

Announce more money for a public policy initiative and say you will pay for it with an increase in taxes.

On Wednesday the Labour Party said that it plans to spend more than £5bn improving education in England.

To fund the initiative, the party also announced the details of its proposals to increase corporation tax from its present rate of 19% to 26% by 2020-21.

A move described by Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies as one of the most significant tax increases for 30 years.

Smaller firms with profits below £300,000 a year will see more modest rises - up to 21% by 2020/21.

Read more

Wednesday's headlines... so far

Here's a round-up of the day's top stories:

