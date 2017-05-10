Election latest

Chris Cook explains the election battleground scatterchart
Labour manifesto 'will include tuition fees pledge'
John Pienaar
Pienaar’s Politics
Deputy political editor John Pienaar says it's now clear Labour's election manifesto will take the party closer towards Jeremy
Corbyn's goal - which he stated during his own campaign to become party leader - of
promising free university tuition.
He says abolishing tuition fees in higher education
would be an expensive commitment - on one estimate costing £11bn.
However, the details of
the plan and Labour's proposals for meeting the cost, have yet to emerge.
What will Labour's manifesto say about tuition fees?
UKIP move to drop candidate 'shambolic'
The problem with corporation tax
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
It sounds like a simple equation.
Announce more money for a public policy initiative and say you will pay for it with an increase in taxes.
On Wednesday the Labour Party said that it plans to spend more than £5bn improving education in England.
To fund the initiative, the party also announced the details of its proposals to increase corporation tax from its present rate of 19% to 26% by 2020-21.
A move described by Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies as one of the most significant tax increases for 30 years.
Smaller firms with profits below £300,000 a year will see more modest rises - up to 21% by 2020/21.
