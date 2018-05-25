Business Live: Sterling trades near 5-month low

Getty Images

Tesla has unveiled a number of key executive appointments, including former General Electric and General Motors executive James Zhou as its China finance chief and Neeraj Manrao, a former Apple executive, as director of energy manufacturing.

Zhou previously served as finance director for Asia Pacific and India for Ingersoll Rand. "We're excited to welcome a group of such talented people as we continue to ramp (up) Model 3," Tesla said in a blog post. adding it would announce more appointments in the coming days.

China contributed around 17% of Tesla's total revenue in 2017 and the electric carmaker has said it plans to build a gigafactory in the country.