Business Live: Sterling trades near 5-month low
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price.
Summary
- Wesfarmers sells Homebase for £1
- UK GDP growth remains at 0.1%
- New GDPR law comes into force
- SSE sees fall in customers and profits
Doesn't he look young
Here's Mark Zuckerberg in 2009 telling the BBC that Facebook will not share people's information
Tesla strengthens executive team - with more to come
Tesla has unveiled a number of key executive appointments, including former General Electric and General Motors executive James Zhou as its China finance chief and Neeraj Manrao, a former Apple executive, as director of energy manufacturing.
Zhou previously served as finance director for Asia Pacific and India for Ingersoll Rand. "We're excited to welcome a group of such talented people as we continue to ramp (up) Model 3," Tesla said in a blog post. adding it would announce more appointments in the coming days.
China contributed around 17% of Tesla's total revenue in 2017 and the electric carmaker has said it plans to build a gigafactory in the country.
FBI warns about Russian hackers
The FBI is warning that Russian computer hackers have compromised hundreds of thousands of busienss and domestic routers and could collect user information or shut down network traffic.
The US law enforcement agency has this evening urged the owners of many brands of routers to turn them off and on again and download updates from the manufacturer to protect themselves.
It follows a court order granted on Wednesday that allowed the FBI to seize a website that the hackers planned to use to give instructions to the routers.
Although that cut off malicious communications, it still left the routers infected, and Friday's warning was aimed at cleaning up those machines.
Earlier, Cisco Systems said the hacking campaign targeted devices from Belkin International's Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP.
S&P and Dow fall with oil but chipmakers lift Nasdaq
The S&P 500 index and the Dow eased on Friday after a steep drop in oil prices pressured energy stocks, but losses were limited by gains in chipmakers and retail stocks.
US crude slid more than 4% to settle to lower than $68 per barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they were ready to ease supply curbs that have pushed prices to their highest since 2014.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59 points to 24,752, the S&P 500 lost 8 points, falling to 2,720, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 9 points, rising to 7,433.
Wine
The US has filed a trade complaint against Canada over unfair regulations Washington says impede the sale of American wine in in British Columbia.
In a filing to the World Trade Organisation, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer cited the "discriminatory" and "unacceptable" regulations in the province.
British Columbia excludes all imported wine from grocery store shelves, only allowing it to be sold in a separate "store within a store" structure.
"The practice of discriminating against US wine is unfair and cannot be tolerated any longer," Lighthizer said.
No word yet from Canada.
Brazil strike crisis
Bloomberg journalist in Brazil tweets:
The government has ordered troops to break up truck drivers' blockades
Fiat-Chrysler recall
Fiat-Chrysler has added another 490,000 vehicles to the recall announced earlier today. The latest number covers cars in Canada. The Italy-American car giant had already said 4.8 million vehicles in the US were being recalled.
It concerns a possible defect when drivers deactivate the cruise control. Fiat has warned drivers not to use the function until they get a software upgrade.
Tesla takes to the air
Tesla has flown six aircraft full of robots and equipment from Europe to California in a bid to speed up battery production for its Model 3 electric sedan, according to Reuters.
The move is unusual, as the mass transit of such equipment by air is expensive.
But Reuters, citing sources, says it is part of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk's urgency to get a grip on manufacturing problems that have hobbled the launch of the high-volume Model 3 and pushed Tesla's finances deep into the red.
ZTE deal?
The US government has reached a deal to put Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE back in business, according to a report in the New York Times.
The deal, brokered by the Commerce Department, requires ZTE would pay a substantial fine, place American compliance officers at the firm and change its management team, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the agreement.
The Commerce Department would then lift an order preventing the company from buying US products.
UK regulators probe crypto firms - FT
Britain's financial watchdog is investigating 24 businesses that deal with cryptocurrencies and has opened seven whistleblower reports this year, the Financial Times is reporting this evening.
The aim of the probes by the Financial Conduct Authority is to determine whether the businesses are "carrying on regulated activities that require FCA authorisation”.
The loosely regulated cryptocurrency industry has seen the launch of dozens of coins that have raised billions of pounds.
Concern is growing across the world that trading the coins is open to manipulation. The US Department of Justice has already begun criminal investigations in alleged price manipulation.
Oil extends price fall
The price of oil fell further on Friday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they were happy to increase output. US crude is now down 4%, with the knock-on impact on energy shares dragging down Wall Street.
Chevron fell more than 4% while Exxon was down 2.5%.
A silver lining was that shares in major US airlines rose. American Airlines was up more than 4%.
Ex-taoiseach wants border solution by June
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
John Bruton has urged the UK and EU to tackle disagreements over the border sooner rather than later.Read more
Putin: happy to see oil price fall
President Vladimir Putin says Moscow would be satisfied with the price of crude oil dropping to $60 per barrel as Russia and Saudi Arabia signalled they are ready to revise a production cap that has boosted prices.
"We would be completely satisfied with oil at $60" per barrel, Putin said at a meeting on the sidelines of Russia's annual economic forum.
He said a higher price can hurt consumers and spur production in rival nations.
Earlier, oil prices fell about 2% after Saudi Arabia signalled it could boost output soon.
A shock
Hammond's 'go it alone' satellite warning
The UK will build its own sat-nav system if the EU shuts it out of Galileo, the chancellor says.
Oil prices fall about 2%
Global oil prices fell on Friday after top producer Saudi Arabia signalled it could boost supplies soon.
Saudi oil minister Khaled al-Faleh said at an economic conference in Russia that a gradual output increase could happen in the second half of the year to prevent any supply shocks, according to the RIA Novosti agency.
Opec and 10 other oil producers agreed at the end of 2016 to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day to clear a glut that had led to a collapse in prices in 2014.
Brent crude futures were down $1.77 at $77.02 a barrel in afternoon trading, having hit their highest since late 2014 at $80.50 this month.
The other major benchmark, US West Texas Intermediate crude, stood at $68.84 a barrel, down $1.87.
Brazil's government gets tough
Brazil's president Michel Temer has just spoken on television to outline his plans to end a five-day truck drivers' strike over fuel prices.
The headlines:
Sao Paulo declares state of emergency
The mayor of Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, has declared a state of emergency because of fuel shortages caused by a truck drivers' protest, which is now on its fifth consecutive day.
The drivers have blocked many main roads across the country, in protest against the high price of diesel. They're demanding that the government scrap a fuel tax.
Long queues have formed outside petrol stations, shelves are empty in many supermarkets, several airports have run out of fuel and workers have been told to stay at home.
Late on Thursday, the Brazilian government announced it had reached a deal to suspend the strike, but the haulage companies later denied this.
FTSE 100 closes up
DIY retailer Kingfisher finished at the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard as investors bet that it would benefit from changes at struggling rival Homebase, which has just been sold for £1.
Kingfisher shares ended 3.5% ahead, helping the FTSE 100 to close 0.26% up at 7,737 points.
The biggest faller was Royal Mail, down 2.7% after broker Berenberg downgraded the stock to "sell" on increasing growth and profit risks.
Corbyn visits Harland & Wolff shipyard
Earlier the Labour leader crossed the Irish border and met business leaders concerned about Brexit.
Data privacy
BBC producer tweets:
Osborne takes another post-politics job
Former Chancellor George Osborne has added another role to his bulging portfolio of post-politics jobs.
The London Evening Standard editor has been made chairman of a panel of advisers to Exor, which owns Juventus football club and has major stakes in Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler cars.
The job comes on top of academic posts and a £650,000 a year role with US investment fund Blackrock.
The former Tory MP is also chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.
Sterling slips
The pound traded near a five-month low of $1.33 - about 0.5% down - on signs of weakness in Britain's economy.
Sterling had been one of the best-performing currencies in 2018, but weak economic data and a recent surge in the dollar have erased all of its gains for this year.
Markets have radically scaled back expectations for when and how much the Bank of England will raise interest rates as economic growth slows.
Data on Friday showed GDP grew just 0.1% in the first quarter.
Foot Locker shares surge
Foot Locker shares jumped 10% in early trading on Wall Street after the sportswear retailer posted better-than-expected sales for the three months to 5 May.
Same-store sales fell 2.8%, but that beat the 3.6% decline forecast by analysts.
Net sales at the retailer, which sells footwear from Nike, Reebok and Adidas, rose 1.2% to $2.03bn in the quarter, beating expectations of $1.96bn.
"The flow of premium product continues to improve, with increasing breadth and depth in the most sought after styles from our key vendors," chief executive Richard Johnson.
Scottish currency 'entirely credible'
Labour says Vedanta should be delisted from the London stock market
Strong stuff from shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who wants Vedanta Resources delisted from the London Stock Exchange after protesters were shot dead at a copper plant in southern India.
The Labour MP describes the killing of 13 people during protests about the mining company's environmental record as a massacre and demands regulators take action.
He says Vedanta has a long and disreputable history for "trashing the environment and forcibly evicting local people".
The company's place on the London Stock Exchange gives Vedanta a "cloak of respectability" while damaging the reputation of London as a financial centre, he says.
Vedanta has been asked for a comment, but had yet to reply.
Independent Scotland would delay ditching pound
An independent Scotland would keep the pound for at least 10 years under proposals set out by the Scottish National Party's Growth Commission.
The country could potentially then move towards introducing its own currency if a series of economic tests were met.
The commission was set up two years ago to build a new economic case for independence following the Brexit vote.
Opposition parties say the SNP's pursuit of independence is doing nothing for Scotland's economy.
Wall Street opens lower
US stocks opened slightly lower on Friday following a steep drop in oil prices and disappointing corporate results that soured sentiment at the end of a week dominated by concerns over North Korea and trade tensions with China.
The Dow Jones fell 30.47 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 24,781.2 points. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.16 points, or 0.15%, at 2,723.6, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.23 points, or 0.03%, to 7,422.2.
Facebook and Google face GDPR complaints
Complaints have been filed against Facebook, Google, Instagram and WhatsApp within hours of the new GDPR data protection law taking effect.
The companies are accused of forcing users to consent to targeted advertising to use the services.
Privacy group noyb.eu led by activist Max Schrems said people were not being given a "free choice".
If the complaints are upheld, the websites may be forced to change how they operate, and they could be fined.
Fiat Chrysler recall
More on that Fiat Chrysler recall of 4.8 million cars...
The company said the chances of drivers experiencing a fault were very remote, but safety comes first.
"Notwithstanding the extraordinary circumstances that must exist before a customer would experience a problem, we are taking this action because we are fully committed to vehicle safety," Mark Chernoby, Fiat Chrysler's chief technical compliance officer, said in a statement.
"We have a remedy and a widespread network of engaged dealers who are preparing to deliver service... We urge customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices."
Most of the vehicles being recalled cover 2014-2018 model years. Among the vehicles being recalled are the Chrysler 200, Chrysler 300, Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Journey, Dodge Durango, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks and Ram 3500/4500/5500 cab chassis trucks.
BreakingFiat recalls cars in the US
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling 4.8 million US vehicles over a defect that could prevent drivers from deactivating cruise control and warned owners not to use the function until they get software upgrades.
The Italian-American carmaker said no injuries or crashes are related to the large recall campaign but said it had one report of a driver of a 2017 Dodge Journey unable to deactivate the cruise control.
All yours for £1
DIY chain Homebase has been sold for just £1, after its Australian owner Wesfarmers decided to abandon its disastrous foray into the UK.
The chain is being bought by restructuring specialist Hilco, which rescued music chain HMV in 2013.
The £1 price tag reflects the company's negligible value, but Homebase is far from being the first firm to be sold for £1 by an owner wanting to ditch a loss-making business.
Saudi Aramco set to float next year
BBC World News anchor & presenter Aaron Heslehurst tweets...
'Stay of execution' for M&S?
By the middle of next week, Marks and Spencer will discover whether it will remain in the FTSE 100 or whether it has lost its place as a British blue-chip stock.
The retailer has been a member of the FTSE 100 since the index was formed 34 years ago.
But next week, FTSE Russell will conduct its quarterly reshuffle of the index which could see M&S relegated to the FTSE 250 and online grocer Ocado rising into the leading ranks.
Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, reckons M&S will avoid relegation "by the skin of its teeth".
But he says: "Reshuffles happen every three months though, so this is a stay of execution rather than a full pardon. M&S boss Steve Rowe is promising transformation, and has been candid in admitting it’s a lengthy road ahead."
Meanwhile, he says: "In a sign of the old economy giving way to the new, Ocado looks set to gain promotion to the FTSE 100 in this reshuffle."
Zambia mobile phone boom threatens street traders
EU warns Italy's populists on economy
The EU is getting worried about the economic direction of Italy's new populist coalition government. Both parties in the coalition, the Five Star Movement and the League, campaigned on the basis of rejecting EU austerity and wanting to renegotiate Italy's debt.
The coalition pledges, agreed after days of talks between the Five Star's Luigi Di Maio and the League's Matteo Salvini, include new "flat tax" rates and a guaranteed basic income for the poor.
Now the European Commission has weighed in. Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said: "It's important that Italy continues to stick with responsible fiscal and macroeconomic policies."
Dunelm shares slide on profit warning
Shares in furnishings retailer Dunelm have fallen 12% after the company issued an unscheduled profit warning. The FTSE 250-listed firm said it expected underlying profits for the year to be "moderately below" last year's £109.3m.
Dunelm boss Nick Wilkinson said the firm had seen "an unexpectedly challenging start" to the fourth quarter, with like-for-like store sales down 4.7% in the period so far. That compares with growth of 1.2% in the third quarter.
Brazil lorry protests continue
Daniel Gallas
BBC South America business correspondent
Brazil is facing a fifth day of chronic shortages and service disruptions because of a strike by lorry drivers. Many truckers are still protesting despite an announcement by Brazil's government that a deal had been reached to suspend strikes for 15 days. It is not clear at this stage how many drivers went back to work.
Most petrol stations ran out of fuel in major cities including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Bus services are reduced and rubbish collection is suspended in some cities.
Brazil’s government granted most of the demands made by striking lorry drivers, such as an intervention to bring down the price of diesel. But union leaders have failed to convince their fellow truckers to halt protests. Some drivers say they believe measures will only be temporary and diesel prices may soon go up again.
Saudi Aramco listing delayed until 2019
The world's financial markets have spent the past couple of years waiting for the world's biggest and most secretive oil company, Saudi Arabia's Aramco, to start selling shares. Well, they're going to have to wait a bit longer.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aramco, which had been scheduled for this year, is now likely to take place in 2019, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said.
The sale of a 5% stake in Aramco is central to the Saudi government's economic reform plans. But there is still uncertainty over where the shares will be listed.
The London Stock Exchange has been wooing Aramco, but it would have to change its rules in order to allow the float, because it normally requires a minimum of 25% of a company's shares to be listed.