Business Live: Edmonds berates Lloyds over fraud claim

BBC

A few more snippets from Noel Edmonds' attendance at today's Lloyds annual meeting have emerged, courtesy of the Press Association.

The former Deal Or No Deal presenter is seeking damages from the bank after allegedly falling victim to fraud by former staff at HBOS, which Lloyds rescued at the height of the financial crisis.

During the meeting, the former Deal or No Deal presenter berated the board. "If you want to turn it into a game show, the way you treat us I would call it 'Pointless'. If you want to turn it into 'Jail Or No Jail' you are going in the right direction. Things are very serious but I keep asking questions and you keep ducking them."

Lloyds' chairman Lord Blackwell wasn't amused. "This isn't a show Mr Edmonds, it's an AGM," he said. "You've set out one version of events on what you believe happened. We have a different version of events, we do not agree.

"You wish to pursue it in court and I'm happy to leave it to the court to look at the evidence and I'm happy to let the judge decide on the basis of that evidence what the right outcome is and I hope you are too."

Lloyds has set aside £100m for victims of the fraud at the hands of HBOS Reading staff between 2003 and 2007. Corrupt financiers from the branch were jailed last year for a scam which destroyed several businesses.

Separately, Edmonds told PA: "I have tried to arrive at a negotiated settlement of my situation and they just drag it out and try to break you with legal fees."

Edmonds gained the right to attend the meeting after buying one share. "I paid 67p to grill the chairman. I think that's quite a good deal," he said.