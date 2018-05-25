Business Live: Edmonds berates Lloyds over fraud claim
Summary
- Sterling back above $1.34
- Retail sales rebound in April
- Beast from the East bites B&Q
- Deutsche Bank to cut 7,000 jobs
By Russell Hotten
Wall Street closes lower
Wall Street closed down on Thursday after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
However, after suffering an initial shock, stocks recovered much of their losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to close at 24,811.76 while the S&P 500 gave up 0.2% to settle at 2,727.76.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was essentially flat at 7,424.43.
Collectors' items
The BBC's technology correspondent tweets:
Carney warns on 'disorderly Brexit' fallout
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
Watch: Why is there a row about Galileo?
Britain may be denied full access to the EU's Galileo satellite navigation system on security grounds after Brexit. That could cost UK firms billions of pounds, and hundreds of hi-tech jobs.
Carney: We have the tools and are ready to use them
More from Bank of England governor Mark Carney's speech this evening on bolstering the economy after Brexit...
He says: "Although the exact policy response cannot be predicted in advance, observers know from our track record that, in exceptional circumstances, we are both willing to tolerate some deviation of inflation from target for a limited period of time and that there are limits to that tolerance.
In the event of a smooth Brexit, the speed of rate hikes would depend on the strength of demand in the economy and could prove faster than the recent assumption in financial markets - of three hikes over the next three years - if investment proves suprises to the upside, Carney said.
"From a monetary policy perspective, the Bank is ready for Brexit," he said. "The MPC is well-prepared for whichever path the economy takes. We have the tools we need. We will be prudent not passive."
Netflix deposes Walt Disney
Netflix's stock market value ballooned to a record $153bn on Thursday and eclipsed Walt Disney for the first time, making it the world's most valuable entertainment company.
With about 45 minutes of trading to go, the share price was up 2.3% and is up 80% this year on the back of soaring subscriber numbers and investment in content.
Since Netflix's flotation in 2002, when it was a mail-order DVD service, its shares have surged nearly 33,000%.
Brexit: Bank could return to stimulus if needed
The Bank of England could pump more stimulus into Britain's economy if this year's Brexit negotiations result in a bad deal, governor Mark Carney said this evening.
While the BoE expected a smooth transition, investors should look at its response to the shock referendum decision in 2016 - which included an interest rate cut and more bond-buying - for a sense of how it might react to a "disorderly" Brexit, he said.
Britain is due to leave the EU in March next year but the terms of its new relationship with its most important trading partner remain unclear. Prime Minister Theresa May's ministers are divided on what kind of Brexit they should pursue.
"A more disorderly transition, or a materially different end state from our assumption, would have implications for monetary policy," Carney said in a speech to the Society of Professional Economists in London.
Edmonds: "I paid 67p to grill the chairman... A good deal."
A few more snippets from Noel Edmonds' attendance at today's Lloyds annual meeting have emerged, courtesy of the Press Association.
The former Deal Or No Deal presenter is seeking damages from the bank after allegedly falling victim to fraud by former staff at HBOS, which Lloyds rescued at the height of the financial crisis.
During the meeting, the former Deal or No Deal presenter berated the board. "If you want to turn it into a game show, the way you treat us I would call it 'Pointless'. If you want to turn it into 'Jail Or No Jail' you are going in the right direction. Things are very serious but I keep asking questions and you keep ducking them."
Lloyds' chairman Lord Blackwell wasn't amused. "This isn't a show Mr Edmonds, it's an AGM," he said. "You've set out one version of events on what you believe happened. We have a different version of events, we do not agree.
"You wish to pursue it in court and I'm happy to leave it to the court to look at the evidence and I'm happy to let the judge decide on the basis of that evidence what the right outcome is and I hope you are too."
Lloyds has set aside £100m for victims of the fraud at the hands of HBOS Reading staff between 2003 and 2007. Corrupt financiers from the branch were jailed last year for a scam which destroyed several businesses.
Separately, Edmonds told PA: "I have tried to arrive at a negotiated settlement of my situation and they just drag it out and try to break you with legal fees."
Edmonds gained the right to attend the meeting after buying one share. "I paid 67p to grill the chairman. I think that's quite a good deal," he said.
Lloyds suffers pay revolt at annual meeting
A fifth of Lloyds Banking Group's shareholders have refused to back the company's executive pay report.
The influential advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services had been campaigning against the pay of chief executive António Horta-Osório (above) and a lack of transparency around the bank’s bonus scheme.
He received £6.2m in 2017, an 11% rise on the previous year, and received a benefits package worth 12.5% his salary.
Separately, TV presenter Noel Edmonds was at the meeting after buying one share in order to gain the right to attend. He berated the board over its handling of small businesses.
He is seeking compensation from Lloyds over an alleged fraud carried out by former employees of HBOS, which the bank acquired in 2009.
UK wants £1bn Galileo costs back from EU
Wall Street pares losses
Wall Street shares have edged back from earlier falls when US President Donald Trump cancelled talks with North Korea.
The Dow Jones is now down about 0.29% to 24,814 points, while the S&P 500 is off 0.18% at 2,728.4. The Nasdaq is flat at 7,426.9.
McDonald's to continue with straws
A shareholder proposal that the world’s biggest hamburger chain stop using plastic straws has been voted down at the company's annual meeting.
The proposal by activist group SumOfUs asked for a report about the “business risks” of using plastic straws at the chain’s 37,000 locations globally.
McDonald’s said it was already working on finding alternatives to plastic straws and urged shareholders to reject the proposal.
EU criticises US car tariff threat
The European Union has added its voice to growing condemnation of possible US tariffs on car imports.
"It is very difficult to imagine (car imports) create any sort of threat to the national security so it is very difficult to understand," European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said.
It follows criticism from EU carmakers, including Volkswagen, and the German Federation of the Automotive Industry.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Wednesday raised the threat of car tariffs when he said he had initiated an investigation into whether auto imports "are weakening our internal economy and may impair the national security".
The move came after President Donald Trump tweeted there was "big news coming soon for our great American autoworkers".
Dutch bank in cyber attack
Dutch bank ABN-Amro has suffered a cyber attack that has knocked out parts of its online services, the Financial Times is reporting.
The paper quotes a bank spokesman saying that it does not yet know how many clients have been affected.
In January, ABN and rival ING were hit with a series of attacks, along with the Dutch tax office.
FTSE 100 closes almost 1% down
The FTSE 100 closed down 0.9% to 7,716.7 points. Better retail sales data boosted sterling, a negative for an index many of whose constituents earn in foreign currencies.
Paddy Power Betfair gained 2.6% after last night's announcement of a takeover in the US.
Mediclinic was the stand-out faller after posting a hefty $863m writedown on its Swiss business. It's shares finished 9.4% lower.
Gazprom happy with EU deal
Russia's Gazprom has said it is satisfied with the deal it struck with the EU to settle claims that it abused its dominant position as a gas provider in Eastern European member states.
The firm said in a statement that the decision was "the most reasonable outcome" for the entire European gas market.
Although the deal spares Gazprom billions in fines, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said it also imposed strict obligations on the company's future behaviour.
At the same time, it "removes obstacles created by Gazprom, which stand in the way of the free flow of gas in Central and Eastern Europe", she said.
Stop the rot
Harvard academic and popular science author Steven Pinker tweets:
Tesla's Elon Musk has been raging against journalists lately - and, it seems, winning support...
Uber declines to comment on report into fatal accident
Uber did not directly comment on the report by the US National Transportation Board, but noted that it recently named a former NTSB chairman, Christopher Hart, to advise on the company's safety culture.
"As their investigation continues, we've initiated our own safety review of our self-driving vehicles program," the company said on Thursday, adding that it planned to announce changes in the coming weeks.
On Wednesday, the ride-hailing company said it aimed to resume self-driving operations this summer, likely with smaller routes and fewer cars.
MPs: UK might have to extend customs union
BT hangs up
Financial Times telecoms correspondent Nic Fildes has taken a look at the reasons why BT sacked almost 100 staff last year:
Report on fatal Uber collision published
BBC transport correspondent tweets:
Chemicals industry warns on Brexit uncertainty
BBC Scotland business editor tweets:
Uber self-driving car failed to 'see' pedestrian
An Uber self-driving vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Arizona in March failed to identify the pedestrian or brake, raising serious questions about the performance of the vehicle, the US National Transportation Safety Board says.
In a preliminary report, the board says the vehicle's radar systems observed the pedestrian six seconds before impact but "the self-driving system software classified the pedestrian as an unknown object, as a vehicle, and then as a bicycle".
At 1.3 seconds before impact, the self-driving system determined emergency braking was needed, but Uber said emergency braking manoeuvres were not enabled while the vehicle was under computer control to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behaviour.
UK 'to demand Galileo money back'
The UK steps up its war of words with the EU over being shut out of new satellite navigation system.
UK wants £1bn Galileo costs back from EU
Brazil's strike crisis worsens
Daniel Gallas
BBC South America business correspondent
Brazil’s Petrobras oil giant lost 5.8% of its value in today’s early share trading as the country enters the fourth day of a nationwide strikes that is taking a big toll on the economy.
Lorry drivers are striking against high diesel prices, caused by recent spike in global markets and a devaluation of the Brazilian currency.
There are disruptions to bus services in major Brazilian cities – such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo – and some places are experiencing shortages of food and fuel.
Airports have received aviation fuel overnight, but stocks are due to run out later on Thursday if the strikes continues.
Petrobras is at the heart of the crisis, as it determines the price of fuel in Brazil. Last night it announced a temporary 10% cut in diesel prices, but the offer failed to bring an end to protests.
Analysts say investors see Petrobras’ offer as market intervention in prices, which caused major losses to the company in the recent past. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America changed their recommendations for Petrobras shares in New York from “buy” to “neutral".
Lorry drivers are demanding a new pricing policy that will bring down the cost of diesel. They are blocking roads in most of Brazil’s states, preventing goods and supplies to reach their destination. Lorries account for over 60% of goods transported in Brazil.
Lira's slide continues
The Turkish lira has resumed a slide against the dollar that started on Wednesday.
An emergency interest rate rise - and calls from the country's president to have faith in the currency - seems only to have had a temporary impact.
The lira was down more than 5% at one stage on Thursday, and is now trading almost 4% off against the dollar.
Turkey's lira has been hammered on concerns about the central bank's ability to tame double-digit inflation, notably after Erdogan said on a trip to London that he expected to assert more policy control after the elections.
Post-Brexit costs
BBC business correspondent tweets:
US jobless claims rise
New data just out in the US shows that weekly jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 234,000 compared to the 220,000 total expected.
Claims remain below the 300,000 mark, which is associated with a strong jobs market, for 168 consecutive weeks - the longest such stretch since 1969.
The final straw for consumers?
China fines Muji over Taiwan labelling
Japanese retail chain Muji has been fined in China for listing Taiwan as a country on some of its packaging.
The company has to pay 200,000 yuan (£23,400; $31,300) for listing Taiwan as a "country of origin".
Taiwan has been self-ruling since 1949 but Beijing regards it as a breakaway Chinese province. China is becoming increasingly geographically sensitive, clamping down on any violation of its territorial claims.
By George!
The Times' City editor Harry Wilson has some good news for anyone worried about how George Osborne is making ends meet with just his seven jobs...
Sterling gives up earlier gains
The pound is just hanging on to $1.34 against the dollar after a brief uptick on better than expected retail sales for April was tempered by traders' concerns lacklustre underlying trading within the sector.
Neil Jones, head of FX hedge fund sales at Japanese investment bank Mizuho, said: "I would expect limited gains for sterling, however, as the longer term remains subdued."
India forces copper plant shutdown
Officials in southern India's Tamil Nadu state have ordered a major copper smelting plant in the port city of Tuticorin to be shut down with immediate effect, after demonstrations erupted in violence that left 13 people dead.
Protests against the Sterlite Copper subsidiary of UK-based Vedanta Resources, which owns the plant, have been going on for months in Tuticorin.
The state pollution control board said electricity to the plant had been cut off. It said the factory, which has had its operations suspended for the last two months, was trying to resume production without permission.
An estimated 5,000 people held a rally on Tuesday complaining that the plant pollutes the environment. The protest led to two days of clashes between police and local people.
FTSE 100 dips as Paddy Power surges
Lunchtime on the markets and some of London's initial star performers are giving up their early gains. After starting the day with a rise of more than 8%, telecoms group TalkTalk is now up just 1.3% on the news that its customer base grew by 192,000 customers in the last financial year.
Still surging, however, is Paddy Power Betfair, up 2.6% after it merged its US business with Fanduel. That puts it among the top gainers on the FTSE 100, which overall is down about 0.2% at 7,771.72.
Short-seller takes aim at Samsonite
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Shares in Samsonite International - the world's largest luggage maker - have tumbled in Hong Kong after a short-seller claimed the company had questionable accounting practices and poor corporate governance.
Blue Orca Capital said the owner of the Tumi brand had concealed slowing growth through debt-funded acquisitions and used accounting methods to massage profits and inflate margins.
"Samsonite is a mid-level brand masquerading as a premium luxury player," Blue Orca said in its report. "Samsonite is more sensibly compared to a peer group of mid-tier brands."
Shares fell about 12% before being suspended in response to a request from Samsonite, which was unavailable for comment.
Blue Orca says Samsonite is worth HK$17.59 a share - 43% below its last traded price of HK$30.70. The average analyst target price is about HK$38.
Texas-based Soren Aandahl is behind Blue Orca and previously co-founded Glaucus Research, which has targeted several companies in the Asia-Pacific region.
German carmakers in share slide
And the threat of higher US tariffs on their vehicles has taken its toll on German car firms' share prices. VW, BMW and Daimler are all currently down nearly 3% on the Frankfurt stock market.
Germans dismayed at US car import probe
There's been a raft of reaction from Germany to the news that the US Commerce Department is considering imposing tariffs on car imports. Volkswagen said "one-sided protectionism" was not the answer and had never helped anyone in the long term. "Only free and fair trade secures increased prosperity," it added.
The German Federation of the Automotive Industry agreed, saying: "An increase in tariff barriers should be avoided."
But Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, of the University of Duisburg-Essen's centre for automotive research, told the BBC World Service's World Update that the US was not the main customer for German cars.
"BMW and Mercedes is doing about 10% of its worldwide sales in the US. However, nearly 30% [are] in China," he said.
"So the visit of our Chancellor, Frau Merkel, today in China is more important than the tweets of Donald Trump."
The wrong type of delays
BBC transport correspondent Victoria Fritz has been studying the train punctuality figures out today so you don't have to...