Business Live: US Fed sees rate rise 'soon'
Summary
- FTSE 100 finishes more than 1% down
- Inflation dips to 2.4% in April
- M&S sales and profits slide
- Uber offers drivers sick pay to European drivers
By Russell Hotten
All times stated are UK
Tories need new leadership - Cummings
Dominic Cummings, a key figure in the Leave campaign, says Brexit risks being a "train wreck".Read more
Wall Street closes slightly higher
US stocks ended with small gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggested higher inflation may not result in faster interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 24,886.81, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 2,733.29.
The Nasdaq Composite added 47.50 points, or 0.64%, to 7,425.96.
Death forces changes at Uber's self-driving arm
Uber has shut down its self-driving car operation in Arizona, two months after a fatal crash involving one of its vehicles.
A spokeswoman emphasised that Uber was not closing its entire autonomous vehicle program, which will focus on limited testing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and two cities in California.
Uber aims to resume self-driving operations this summer, likely with smaller routes and fewer cars.
"We're committed to self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the near future," the spokeswoman said.
FBI admits miscounting locked-out phones
The FBI has admitted overestimating the number of seized mobile phones its investigators are unable to access.
It has seized between 1,000 and 2,000 mobile phones that remain locked, as part of its crime investigations, not the 7,800 it had previously claimed.
It said a computer glitch had led some devices to be counted several times.
The intelligence agency had previously complained Apple and other manufacturers' security measures were hampering its ability to investigate.
The news was first reported by the Washington Post.
Turkey's president tells people to back the lira
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan says the country will take "different measures" to tackle double-digit inflation and a current account deficit after next month's elections.
Erdogan, speaking to former parliamentarians in Ankara, also appealed to Turks not to favour foreign currencies over the Turkish lira, which has lost around 20% against the dollar this year.
Currency volatility was not in line with the country's economic realities, he added.
It comes after Turkey's central was forced to raise a key interest rate to help support the lira. On Wednesday, the value of the currency sank more than 3%, before recovering.
Is Tesla boss shooting the messenger?
Electric car company Tesla hasn't had great press lately. Boss Elon Musk thinks he might know why.
Tesla attacked for 'misleading' Autopilot
Two US consumer rights groups have urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla over its marketing of "Autopilot" assisted-driving software.
In a letter sent on Wednesday, the groups called the Autopilot name "deceptive and misleading".
A small number of drivers using the software have been involved in crashes.
Tesla says customer feedback shows "a very clear understanding of what Autopilot is, how to properly use it and what features it consists of".
Tesla instructs drivers to keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road while driving using Autopilot.
You can read more here.
Venezuela frees jailed bank executives
The 11 executives of Venezuela's Banesco bank - arrested earlier this month for allegedly "attacking" the country's rapidly-weakening currency - have been freed or are being released, chief prosecutor Tarek Saab says.
Four female executives have been freed, and their seven male counterparts were due to be freed on Wednesday, Saab told local television channel Globovision.
"With that, they are all free... but obviously our investigations are continuing," said Saab.
In early May, the government led by President Nicolas Maduro (above) said Banesco was being taken over for 90 days and its top executives jailed.
Federal Reserve minutes released
According to the minutes, policymakers once again debated the inflation path.
Several noted that recent wage data provided "little evidence" of overheating in the labour market, while some others saw a risk that "supply constraints would intensify upward wage and price pressures, or that financial imbalances could emerge".
Also, a number of policymakers said US trade policy raised a "particularly wide" range of risks for economic activity and inflation, and some said the uncertainty could hurt business spending.
Fed policymakers say rate rise may 'soon' be needed
Most Federal Reserve policymakers thought it likely another interest rate increase would be warranted "soon" if the US economic outlook remains intact, minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting show.
At the 1-2 May meeting Fed policymakers unanimously decided, as expected, to keep the benchmark rate unchanged.
But Wednesday's just-released minutes say: "Most participants judged that if incoming information broadly confirmed their current economic outlook, it would likely soon be appropriate... to take another step in removing policy accommodation."
GE shares suffer
General Electric shares are being hit after chief executive John Flannery said a dividend for 2019 is not guaranteed.
The US industrial giant is going through a big reorganisation to improve profitability.
"We have to see how this plays out," he told analysts in Flordia.
GE shares were down 6.9% in intraday trading.
Tiffany thrives across the globe and age groups
Tiffany & Co's strategy of attracting younger cost-conscious customers appears to be paying off.
The jeweller said like-for-like sales rose by 10% in the three months to 30 April. Total revenues jumped by 15% to $1bn.
Sales growth was strong across all regions, including a 28% jump in the Asia Pacific region to $329m.
Chief executive Alessandro Bogliolo, said: “We are very pleased with this start to the fiscal year, and we are particularly encouraged by the breadth of sales growth across most regions and all product categories."
He added: "In line with the priority of renewing our product offerings, we are excited about the recent unveiling of Paper Flowers, a major collection in platinum and diamonds, ranging from fine to high jewellery."
Bank move stems Lira slump
The Turkish central bank has hiked one of its key interest rates 300 basis points (bps) to bolster the lira after the currency plunged to historic lows against the US dollar.
The bank said after an emergency meeting of its monetary policy committee it was raising one of its lending rates from 13.5% to 16.5%.
Earlier, the lira lost over 3.5% in value against the dollar but sharply gained in value after the bank's announcement, gaining 2.1%.
Paddy Power Betfair merging US business with FanDuel
Paddy Power Betfair is merging its US business with fantasy sports company FanDuel to target the US sports betting market that is set to open up in the coming years.
Paddy Power will contribute its existing US assets worth $612m along with $158m of cash to take a 61% stake in the combined business, with existing FanDuel investors owning 39%.
The Dublin-based company will have operational control of the business, which will become a fully consolidated subsidiary.
"This combination creates the industry's largest online business in the US, with a large sports-focused customer base and an extensive nationwide footprint," Paddy Power Betfair chief executive Peter Jackson said in a statement.
Last week, the US Supreme Court made a landmark ruling that could allow states across the country to legalise sports betting.
Brexit customs plan 'could cost £20bn'
The technology-based system could cost more than the UK contributes as an EU member, MPs are told.Read more
Trump teases again
The US president has taken to twitter to tell the motor industry that some good news is on its way. The White House declined to comment.
Have your say: M&S, 'make the experience seem special'
Gemma writes: "Like a lot of the British public I love M&S but at 30 years old, I am one of the few in my friendship group that would shop there for clothes as well as food.
"Focus on the stores in high performing areas and improve the shopping experience. I work near the Fenchurch St store (City of London) and it has got so dated.
"I grew up near the Sprucefield Store (Northern Ireland) and the two could not be more polar opposites. The Sprucefield store opened a lovely high-end deli counter/cafe were you could sip on a glass of bubbles and order some delicious plates - more stores need this! Make the experience feel so much more special.
"Their online experience; especially the app, is not easy enough to navigate around. They really need to look at their competitors here such as ASOS and make it easier to shop "New In", "Dresses" "Shoes" etc.
"My friends and I love the Rosie for Autograph brand but they probably do need a curvaceous ambassador also.
"Food: Don't steer away for high-end quality produce, but focus more on the meal deals and more deals on wines. Waitrose is your biggest competitor in this space so you need to attract these customers with better range off high quality products."
European markets close down
The FTSE 100 closed down 1.1%, as worries about a plunge in the value of the Turkish lira and German economic growth weighed on sentiment across Europe. France's CAC and Germany's DAX markets fell 1.2% and 1.5% respectively.
Marks & Spencer topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard on the back of today's profit figures, which were not as bad as many feared.
Deutsche Bank mulls 10,000 job cuts?
German financial giant Deutsche Bank could cut up to 10,000 jobs as it looks to convince investors it is serious about returning to profitability, according to the Wall Street Journal. It would be about 10% of the workforce.
The bank has declined to comment, but the AFP news agency is reporting it has been told that WSJ report is "broadly accurate".
The reports says that cuts would fall in all the regions where the bank - Germany's biggest lender - operates and affect all areas of activity, including its retail bank, investment bank, asset management and subsidiary Postbank.
Europe's share markets slide
Europe's main stock markets are seeing a selloff, due to worries about the Turkish lira's weakness, Italy's post-election uncertainty, and slower German economic growth.
Add to that trade tensions between the US and China, and it's proving a pretty toxic mix.
The FTSE 100 is down 1.3%, while France's CAC and Germany's Dax have slipped 1.5% and 1.7% respectively.
Have your say: M&S, 'out of stock, out of touch, out of time'
Livepage readers continue to send their suggestions for improving M&S (not all of them usable on a family-friendly website). Here's a few more.
"As a shareholder but also a customer I am astounded by chief executive Steve Rowe's statement “we need to modernise”, says Chris Wharam. "M&S needed to re-modernise about 20 years ago and tried to convince everyone that it was so doing.
"Not only are the tills slow at processing transactions, so are the board of executives at M&S in implementing change. M&S will for the foreseeable future be playing the game of catch up, only of course in true M&S style, slowly!"
Faye Wilson is also concerned about slowness. "The thing that makes me so impatient when being served at M&S (and this is all their stores) is the very slow till service. Not the M&S assistants, the actual system they use in stores is SO slow. That is one thing they could improve to help customer satisfaction."
Chris Downing writes: "I shopped recently at Glasgow's Argyle Street store. It was a miserable experience. You would think they might have discovered a simple way to stack jeans so the buyer could find the right size without problem. No chance.
"Having eventually found what I needed, the experience in the changing room was awful. It was hot and airless. Apparently there is no aircon in that store. Finding shoes was almost as bad."
He's not alone in being unable to find what he wanted. Says Chris Litherland: "I've just come back from their Cheshire Oaks store, which, when opened 6 or 7 years ago, was supposed to be their second largest store in the world. I wanted to buy a pair of standard navy blue trousers in size W36/L31." It seems there was everything but... "M&S: out of stock, out of touch and out of time!"
HMRC bosses warn post-Brexit customs regime could cost business billions
The BBC's Norman Smith at the Treasury Committee
Brexit uncertainty 'putting extra pressure on farmers'
A new report says supermarkets are pushing farmers in Worcestershire to provide fruit and vegetables all year round, because of Brexit and the uncertainty it's brought.
The paper, commissioned by Wychavon District Council, also highlights a potential shortage of labour once we leave the EU.
The report says the government needs to do more work to ensure there is a plan for food production after Britain leaves the EU.
Earlier this month, MPs heard both the government's environment and trade departments were being "left in the dark" about how to prepare for Brexit.
At the time, the government said Whitehall was "rising to the challenge".
Wall Street opens lower
Wall Street slipped at the open as US President Donald Trump cast fresh doubts over current US-China trade talks and investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for cues on pace of future interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones fell 0.31% to 24,757.7 points, while the S&P 500 opened 0.38% lower at 2,713.9. The Nasdaq fell 0.59% to 7,335.
BMW cars found to contain more than a dozen flaws
BMW's car computer systems have been found to contain 14 separate flaws, according to a study by a Chinese cyber-security lab.
They could, in theory, let hackers take at least partial control of affected vehicles while in uses.
The researchers identified ways to compromise the cars by plugging in infected USB sticks, as well via contactless means including Bluetooth and the vehicles' own 3G/4G data links.
BMW is working on fixes. Its customers have been advised to keep an eye out for software updates and other counter-measures from the German company over the coming months.
You can read more here.
Have your say: M&S, what about the men?
M&S heavily promotes womenswear, but reader Thomas Lloyd, 46, says: "Bring back menswear ranges such as SP and Coast - I don’t want too look like a 70-year-old!
"Become more competitive with the likes of T M Lewins. I can get 4 high quality work shirts from the latter for £25 each - Marks is at least £30 and they are not as high quality.
"Stock smaller and larger sizes instead of directing customers to the website. I don’t want to bother with all that - I just want to be able to find the right size in stock.
"Make your high street stores more like the ones in Newcastle and Harrogate which have fantastic layout and services."
"Finally, offer same day home delivery for both groceries and general merchandise from local stores similar to the Argos model which is a “wow” service."
Inflation is easing but for how long?
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
With wage growth strengthening and the rate of inflation falling more rapidly than expected, our incomes are finally starting to rise in real terms.
It is all relative, of course.
After a decade of income stagnation, any increases, although welcome, will need to be sustained before people are convinced that their household finances are really looking up.
Wednesday's fall in the inflation rate will be welcomed by many consumers.
But it is worth noting that there are still plenty of inflationary pressures ahead which may make this decline the last for a while.
Read Kamal's full blog here.
Facebook wants your naked photos
Facebook is asking British users to send naked photos of themselves to the social network, to try to stop revenge porn.
If you're worried an intimate photo of you could be shared by someone else, the idea is to get it blocked before it appears online.
Similar technology is used to try to stop the spread of child abuse images.
Facebook's been testing the system in Australia and is extending the trial to the UK, the USA and Canada.
A spokesman told Newsbeat the idea is open to people in the UK now.
Read the full story here
Ralph Lauren back in profit
Preppy fashion label, Ralph Lauren returned to profit in the fourth quarter of its financial year.
The New York based firm said it made $41.3m in the three months to 31 March, compared with a loss of $2014m during the same period last year.
Net revenue fell to $1.53bn, compared with $1.57bn - a better-than-expected performance.
Uber drivers get benefits
BBC technology correspondent tweets
BreakingComcast 'considering a superior all cash offer for Fox'
Comcast has announced that it is in the "advanced stages of preparing" an offer for the businesses that 21st Century Fox has agreed to sell to Disney.
21st Century Fox has agreed to sell its entertainment assets to Disney for $52.4bn.
This includes the 20th Century Fox film studio as well as US cable networks, including the National Geographic Channel.
The assets in question do not include the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company and certain other assets.
Trump tweets on trade
On Tuesday US President Donald Trump said he wasn't pleased with recent trade talks between the US and China.
His remarks raised fears that the two countries would yet be drawn into a global trade war.
Today, the President has been tweeting.
Why is London property getting cheaper?
London house price growth has gone negative.
For a statistician's take on what's going on, click on the blog below.
Have your say: An M&S for everyone
Reader Gemma Ritchie has emailed in to say the she, "like a lot of the British public" love M&S.
"But at 30 years old, I am one of the few in my friendship group that would shop there for clothes as well as food," she says.
She reckons M&S could improve in a number of areas:
What do you think? Is M&S great just the way it is or what needs to be improved?
JLR: Overseas sales 'offset challenging UK conditions'
More on those Jaguar Land Rover Results which cover the year to 21 March.
Chief executive Ralf Speth said: “Despite external headwinds, these results reflect the underlying strengths of Jaguar Land Rover.
"Sales have reached a new high. Strong demand in our key overseas markets has offset the challenging conditions in the UK and other parts of Europe.
"As we mark the first ten years of Tata ownership, our focus is on shaping our future and we will continue with over-proportional investment in new vehicles, manufacturing facilities and next-generation automotive technologies in line with our autonomous, connected, electric and shared strategy.”
Jaguar Land Rover sales rise 6%
Some more company results, now and Jaguar Land Rover has just released full-year results.
The company, owned by India's Tata Motors, saw its sales rise by 6% at £25.8bn, and it made pre-tax profits of £1.5bn.
It also reported unit retail sales increased by 1.7% to 614,309 cars.
Demand rose by nearly 20% in China, with sales in North America up by 4.7% and in other overseas markets by 3.4%.
Listen: How profitable are pants?
More on what's gone wrong at M&S now - and in case you missed it, here's another chance to hear the World at One's interview with two titans of the retail industry, Mary Portas and Lord Haskins.
'England facing water shortages'
England is facing water supply shortages by 2050 unless rapid action is taken to curb water use and wastage, the Environment Agency has warned.
Its new report says enough water to meet the needs of 20 million people is lost through leakage every day.
Population growth and the impact of climate change are expected to add to supply pressures.
The agency wants people to have a personal water target and has urged them to use water more wisely at home.
Read the full story here
Frankie and Benny's owner hit by bad weather
Sales at The Restaurant Group, owner of Frankie and Benny's and Garfunkel's were hit by bad weather at the start of the year.
The group, which also owns Joe's Kitchen and Chiquo, is also vulnerable to the downturn in casual dining, as consumers cut back.
Like-for-like sales, which strip out branches open for less than a year, saw a fall of 4.3% in the 20 weeks to 20 May.
"Trading in the period was heavily impacted by the adverse weather and on an underlying basis, excluding the impact of snow, like-for-like sales were down 3.1%," the company said.
The group is in the midst of a shake-up including involving restaurant closures and has closed 26 out of a planned 41 branches so far this year.