Business Live: US Fed sees rate rise 'soon'

Livepage readers continue to send their suggestions for improving M&S (not all of them usable on a family-friendly website). Here's a few more.

"As a shareholder but also a customer I am astounded by chief executive Steve Rowe's statement “we need to modernise”, says Chris Wharam. "M&S needed to re-modernise about 20 years ago and tried to convince everyone that it was so doing.

"Not only are the tills slow at processing transactions, so are the board of executives at M&S in implementing change. M&S will for the foreseeable future be playing the game of catch up, only of course in true M&S style, slowly!"

Faye Wilson is also concerned about slowness. "The thing that makes me so impatient when being served at M&S (and this is all their stores) is the very slow till service. Not the M&S assistants, the actual system they use in stores is SO slow. That is one thing they could improve to help customer satisfaction."

Chris Downing writes: "I shopped recently at Glasgow's Argyle Street store. It was a miserable experience. You would think they might have discovered a simple way to stack jeans so the buyer could find the right size without problem. No chance.

"Having eventually found what I needed, the experience in the changing room was awful. It was hot and airless. Apparently there is no aircon in that store. Finding shoes was almost as bad."

He's not alone in being unable to find what he wanted. Says Chris Litherland: "I've just come back from their Cheshire Oaks store, which, when opened 6 or 7 years ago, was supposed to be their second largest store in the world. I wanted to buy a pair of standard navy blue trousers in size W36/L31." It seems there was everything but... "M&S: out of stock, out of touch and out of time!"