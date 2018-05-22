Business Live: Zuckerberg to 'do more' on fake news

PA

With public sector net borrowing now £4.7bn below the Office for Budget Responsibility’s official forecast – record levels of employment are keeping tax receipts healthy - a little bit of “wriggle room” has certainly opened up in the public finances.

If the trend continues, the government could announce more spending in the Autumn Budget and still be on course to hit its own target of balancing borrowing and spending by the middle of the next decade.

Of course there are many – including in the Labour Party - who say the Conservative focus on “balancing the books” and eliminating the deficit is the wrong approach and the government should borrow more to invest.

Philip Hammond, a fiscal conservative, sees a different challenge.

As the deficit falls, colleagues could become bolder in their spending requests.

And the balance between keeping “control” of the public finances and loosening the spending reins may tip towards the latter.

The government has already made it clear the NHS is set for a major budget boost.

Details of that are expected imminently.

If the economy does bounce back from its stupor in the first three months, as the Bank of England expects, then the Chancellor could be rather more generous on spending by the end of the year than he may originally have expected.