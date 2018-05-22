Business Live: Zuckerberg to 'do more' on fake news
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price.
Summary
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
- M&S to close 100 stores
- Sterling falls
- FTSE 100 higher
- Government borrowing declines in April
- Tesco to remove 'best before' dates
- Halfords shares tumble
Live Reporting
By Russell Hotten
All times stated are UK
Good night
Thanks for tuning in. We'll be back tomorrow from 6am, hope you can join us then.
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street ended lower after US President Donald Trump said he was not pleased with the recent US-China trade talks, and also raised doubts about the upcoming North Korea summit.
The Dow Jones fell 0.7% to 24,834.41 points, while the S&P 500 shed 0.3% to 2,724.44.
The Nasdaq slipped 0.2% to 7,378.46.
Trump considers ZTE fine
US President Donald Trump has floated a plan to fine ZTE and shake up its management as his administration considered rolling back more severe penalties that have crippled the Chinese mobile phone company.
Trump's proposal ran into immediate resistance in Congress, where Republicans and Democrats accused the president of bending to pressure from Beijing to ease up on a company that has admitted to violating sanctions on Iran.
Their reaction could complicate Trump's efforts to win concessions from China that would narrow a $335bn annual trade gap.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said US technology companies have been hurt by an April Commerce Department decision that prohibits them from selling components to China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker.
ZTE shut down most of its production after the ruling was announced. "They can pay a big price without necessarily damaging all of these American companies," Trump said.
A waste of time?
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
Veteran Euro politician and one of the MEPs quizzing the Facebook chief has tweeted his verdict on the proceedings.
Former Uber engineer sues for sexual harassment
A former Uber engineer is suing the firm for sexual harassment days after it changed its policy allowing employees to take it to court.
Ex-employee Ingrid Avendano claims to have experienced sexual harassment, pay inequity and racial discrimination while working at Uber.
The new policy, introduced last week, overhauls the way Uber addresses US sexual harassment and assault claims.
News site Recode first reported Ms Avendano's claims.
Ms Avendano, who worked for the firm from February 2014 to June 2017, filed her lawsuit on Monday in the California Superior Court.
In the lawsuit she claims, that during her whole time at Uber "she saw and experienced a male-dominated work culture, permeated with degrading, marginalising, discriminatory, and sexually harassing conduct towards women".
Wall Street update
Wall Street gave up earlier gains after US President Donald Trump said he was not pleased with the recent US-China trade talks, and also raised doubts about the upcoming North Korea summit.
The Dow Jones drifted 0.4% lower to 24,904 points, while the S&P was virtually flat at 2,731. The Nasdaq just held its head above water, up 0.05% at 7,97.7.
SFO brings additional charges in corrupt payments probe
The Serious Fraud Office has brought additional charges against two men who have been charged with conspiracy to give corrupt payments to secure the award of a contract worth $733m (£544.9m) to Leighton Contractors Singapore PTE Ltd for a project to build two oil pipelines in southern Iraq.
Basil Al Jarah has been charged with with two offences of conspiracy to give corrupt payments and Ziad Akle was charged with one offence.
They will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 23 May.
More grumbles over hearing format as session ends
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
The sitting ends with Mr Zuckerberg pledging to follow up on other issues that he has not addressed in his closing speech.
This prompts some grumbling from Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, who says Mr Zuckerberg did not properly answer his questions.
"You asked for this format for a reason," he says.
Mr Zuckerberg says he will "make sure" the MEP gets answers to his questions.
Guy Verhofstadt also says there are more questions he wants answers to.
Zuckerberg: I anticipate taking down more apps
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
On whether the Cambridge Analytica scandal is simply the "tip of the iceberg" on data issues, Mark Zuckerberg says changes to Facebook's privacy settings mean an app would no longer be able to have access to "that level of data".
The company is in the process of reviewing apps that operated under previous rules, a process which he says may take "many months".
"I do anticipate that there are going to be other apps that we find that we are going to want to take down," he adds.
MEPs frustrated by Zuckerberg questioning
The Facebook founder faces questions from European lawmakers over the data scandal and fake news.Read more
Zuckerberg: Protecting European elections is 'a top priority'
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
European Parliament
Brussels
Guaranteeing the integrity of elections in Europe is a "top priority" for Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg continues.
There is no question about whether there should be regulation, he says, but the important thing is "to get this right".
This is an "ongoing conversation", he tells MEPs.
On issues raised relating to competition, he says that communication is a "competitive space" where people have "many choices".
"It feels like there are new competitors coming up every day," he notes.
A lot more to do on fake news, Zuckerberg admits
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
Mr Zuckerberg says Facebook removed around 580m fake accounts in the first quarter of this year.
Most of these were removed "within minutes" of being registered, he tells MEPs.
On the issue of fake news, he says the company does not want to deciding "what is true or false", and therefore works with third-party fact checkers to identify false articles.
News articles identified as "provably false" by a number of fact-checkers are altered to add more related content so people can have a "more rounded view", he says.
He adds that this is an area where there is "a lot more to do".
Zuckerberg: Facebook flags '99% of ISIS content'
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
Now it's time for Mark Zuckerberg to respond to the very lengthy list of questions put to him by MEPs.
On removing content, he says Facebook is developing AI tools that should allow more content to be removed "upfront".
As a "big company", Facebook can now afford to employ tens of thousands of people to remove content, he adds.
He also specifies the firm's AI systems can flag 99% of "ISIS and al-Qaeda related content" that is taken down before it is flagged by users.
MEP asks for security data pledge
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
German Green MEP Jan Philipp Albrecht, who was the European Parliament's negotiator on the new GDPR data rules, says he welcomes that Facebook will apply the rules globally.
He asks for a pledge that Facebook will not use data collected for security reasons for other purposes such as political advertising.
He also asks whether there will be any exchange in future of user data between Facebook and WhatsApp, the messaging service it acquired in 2014.
'Obvious gap' in US-EU data standards - Labour MEP
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
European Parliament
Brussels
Labour MEP Claude Moraes, who chairs the assembly's civil liberties committee, starts off by saying his committee will be conducting more in-depth hearings on the subject than today's meeting.
He says there is a "very obvious" gap between data privacy standards in Europe and in the United States. The gap "must be closed", he adds.
He asks what measures will be taken to ensure a thorough analysis of apps that are given access to Facebook data.
Farage questions political neutrality of Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
European Parliament
Brussels
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage says he is Facebook's "best client" at the European Parliament.
The Brexit vote and Trump's election as US president would never have happened without social media allowing people to "get round the back of mainstream media", he observes.
However, he says that a change to the company's algorithms in January has led to a drop in views and engagements for those with "right of centre" political opinions.
"On average, we're down about 25% over the course of this year," he adds. He asks who should decide what is acceptable on the site.
Facebook fakes
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
The Facebook boss says that in the first three months of 2018 the company took down 580 million fake accounts, the vast majority within minutes of being registered. Preventing interference in elections "is one of our top priorities," he tells the MEPs.
Verhofstadt: Public regulation of social media needed
Mark Zuckerberg appearance at the European Parliament
Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Liberal ALDE group, says the activity of fictional social media company the Circle in a 2014 novel seems "very near to the reality" of Facebook's role today.
He asks Mr Zuckerberg whether he is capable of fixing problems at the company.
He says that even as a liberal, he supports "public regulation", instead of letting social media companies self-regulate.
He likens the situation to regulation of the banks in the financial sector.
Interference guarantee
In opening remarks, German MEP Udo Bullman, the leader of the Socialist and Democrat group, says he wants to know whether Facebook is "completely ready" for the entry into force of the EU's new data rules.
He asks whether the company can pledge not to not sell data without "proper consent".
He also asks Mr Zuckerberg whether he can "guarantee" that there will not be foreign interference on the platform in next year's European Parliament elections.
Mr Bullman also says he wants to know the number of fake accounts Facebook has deleted this year.
Union boss 'has only met May once'
Frances O'Grady says she has seen more of German Chancellor Angela Merkel than the UK prime minister.Read more
Carney: Brexit has cost households £900
The Brexit vote has lowered growth by up to 2%, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says.Read more
Zuckerberg appears before European Parliament MPs
Chair of the UK's Digital, Culture & Media committee tweets:
Facebook 'very committed to Europe'
Mark Zuckerberg tells MEPs that Facebook removed 30,000 fake accounts before the French presidential election last year.
The company has changed its algorithms to "penalise" "click-bait and sensationalisation", he says.
New rules designed to boost the transparency of political advertising will be launched globally this summer, he adds.
He adds that Facebook is "very committed" to Europe, adding that the company will continue to invest in the continent.
Zuckerberg admits errors
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has told the European Parliament that the company was too slow to identify Russian interference in the US election.
The billionaire, appearing before European MPs in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, said in his opening remarks that "we were not prepared enough for coordinated disinformation attacks".
Zuckerberg set for EU grilling
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has arrived to meet leaders of the European Parliament to answer questions about how the data of millions of Facebook users ended up in the hands of a political consultancy.
Tuesday's meeting comes three days before tough new European Union rules on data protection take effect.
Facebook has come under scrutiny from politicians on both sides of the Atlantic after it emerged that Cambridge Analytica worked on US President Donald Trump's campaign, improperly acquired the data of 87 million users, including up to 2.7 million in the EU.
Zuckerberg will stress Facebook's commitment to Europe, where it will employ 10,000 people by the end of the year, according to pre-released remarks. "I believe deeply in what we're doing. And when we address these challenges, I know we'll look back and view helping people connect and giving more people a voice as a positive force here in Europe and around the world," Zuckerberg says in a statement ahead of today's questioning.
He will also apologise for failing "to take a broad enough view" of the company's responsibilities, "whether it's fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people's information".
Hammond promises to create a high-speed internet economy
UK chancellor Philip Hammond is promising to overhaul Britain’s digital infrastructure. In a speech tonight he'll unveil targets to roll out the fastest broadband connections in the world.
Mr Hammond will tell the CBI's annual dinner that cutting-edge superfast internet will connect Britain's post-Brexit economy.
According to sections of the speech released ahead of the event, Mr Hammond is due to say that, while more than a million premises have access access to full-fibre broadband, "a step change" is needed to create a "truly high-speed economy".
“So this evening I will set a target to see full-fibre connections being available to 15 million premises - that’s the majority of homes and businesses - by 2025.
“This is ambitious and it will require industry to connect more than two million additional premises a year for the next seven years."
But it won't be done by "Government diktat", he says, but by creating the "right market conditions".
More pressure to break up the big four accountancy firms
BBC business editor tweets:
Musk to fix Tesla 'braking flaw'
Tesla chief Elon Musk has sought to play down a report identifying "big flaws" in its Model 3 sedan, admitting there is a braking issue with the vehicle but saying it will be fixed with a software update within days.
On Monday, the influential US magazine Consumer Reports decided against recommending the electric car.
"Our testers found flaws - big flaws - such as long stopping distances in our emergency braking test and difficult-to-use controls," wrote Patrick Olsen in a review of the car.
But, in an exchange with Twitter users, Musk wrote: "With further refinement, we can improve braking distance beyond initial specs. Tesla won't stop until Model 3 has better braking than any remotely comparable car.
"Also Consumer Reports has an early production car. Model 3 now has improved ride comfort, lower wind noise & many other small improvements. Will request that they test current production," he wrote.
Big bucks
US banks reported $56bn in profits in the first quarter of 2018, up 27.5% from one year ago as firms began to benefit from President Donald Trump's tax changes.
More than 70% of US banks reported growth in their year-on-year earnings, due to higher net operating revenue along with a significantly lower corporate tax rate.
Net interest income was up 8.5% to $131.3bn, according to the figures from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Tesco Direct closure: Two views
Charles Wilson, Tesco's UK and Ireland boss, said: "We want to offer our customers the ability to buy groceries and non-food products in one place and that's why we are focusing our investment into one online platform. "This decision has been a very difficult one to make, but it is an essential step towards establishing a more sustainable non-food offer and growing our business for the future."
Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw national officer, said: "This is devastating news for Tesco Direct staff. Usdaw officials and senior reps will now enter into consultation talks with the company where we will look closely at the business case for the proposed closure. Our priorities will be to support, advise and represent our members through this difficult period, and to get the best possible deal for them."
You can read Tesco's full statement here.
Tesco Direct closure
More on the Tesco Direct closure...
Tesco says its non-food website will cease trading on 9 July. The supermarket said it had concluded that the loss-making business could not be turned around.
BreakingTesco Direct to shut
Tesco is to shut its loss making website, Tesco Direct, putting 500 jobs at risk, the supermarket giant has announced.
Watch: why are fuel prices rising
Legislation to tackle air pollution
The UK will have "higher environmental standards" outside the EU, Michael Gove told the Today programme.
He said primary legislation to give local government more powers will be proposed and all "conventional" cars will be banned by 2040.
Wall Street opens on the front foot
Wall Street opened higher for the second straight day on Tuesday, boosted by gains in tech stocks as trade talks between the US and China gained momentum.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones rose 0.14% to 25,047.5 points, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2% to 2,738.3. The Nasdaq gained 0.36% to 7,420.8.
Rubio's rage
Florida's Republican senator Marco Rubio is non-too pleased about President Donald Trump's imminent deal to tie a rescue of China's ZTE mobile firm with a car import trade deal.
US and China close to trade deal over ZTE and cars
Washington and Beijing appear close to a deal that will save Chinese telecoms firm ZTE in return for the country lowing tariffs on US car imports.
ZTE was slapped with a seven-year US import ban in April, only for President Donald Trump to have a change of heart because it would hurt tech suppliers in America.
Several media reports suggest Trump's volte face is because of an imminent announcement that China is to lower auto import duties from 25% to 15%.
ZTE had faced collapse unless it could source components from the US. Last year, the company agreed to pay $1.2bn to settle US charges related to its business operations in Iran and North Korea,
Not everyone in Washington is happy, though. The Financial Times reports disquiet about Trump going soft on ZTE.
Bid to crack £400m fund frozen since 1928
The UK government is launching a legal bid to break open a £400m charity fund that has lain untouched since 1928, to pay down the national debt.
The National Fund was set up with an anonymous donation of £500,000.
But it has been stuck in legal limbo for 90 years because the mystery benefactor stipulated it could only be used to pay off the debt in one go.
Despite growing over the years through investment, the fund has never come close to meeting that aim.
It has never risen above 0.066% of the national debt, which in December stood at £1.7 trillion.
n 1919, future Conservative prime minister Stanley Baldwin gave a fifth of his family's fortune - about £3m in today's money - to help pay down the national debt, urging others to do the same.
Read the full story here
Wyevale up for sale
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Wyevale Garden Centres have been put up for sale by Terra Firma, the private equity firm run by Guy Hands.
The UK's biggest garden chain has 145 centres across the UK, with the majority in the South East.
The sites range in size from one to 108 acres and are "profitable standalone business opportunities", according to Christie & Co which is advising Terra Firma.
However, the business posted a loss of £122m for 2016.
Terra Firma bought Wyevale in 2012 for £276m.
'Wriggle room' for public sector finances
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
With public sector net borrowing now £4.7bn below the Office for Budget Responsibility’s official forecast – record levels of employment are keeping tax receipts healthy - a little bit of “wriggle room” has certainly opened up in the public finances.
If the trend continues, the government could announce more spending in the Autumn Budget and still be on course to hit its own target of balancing borrowing and spending by the middle of the next decade.
Of course there are many – including in the Labour Party - who say the Conservative focus on “balancing the books” and eliminating the deficit is the wrong approach and the government should borrow more to invest.
Philip Hammond, a fiscal conservative, sees a different challenge.
As the deficit falls, colleagues could become bolder in their spending requests.
And the balance between keeping “control” of the public finances and loosening the spending reins may tip towards the latter.
The government has already made it clear the NHS is set for a major budget boost.
Details of that are expected imminently.
If the economy does bounce back from its stupor in the first three months, as the Bank of England expects, then the Chancellor could be rather more generous on spending by the end of the year than he may originally have expected.