Business Live: Obamas sign Netflix deal

- Ryanair reports record profits
- FTSE 100 hits record high
- Rail shake-up 'will be disruptive'
- Qatar charges against Barclays dismissed
- UK 'turns blind eye to dirty Russian money'
Wall Street closes on a high
Wall Street has ended the day higher thanks to the easing of trade tensions between the US and China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.27 points, or 1.21%, to 25,013.36, the S&P 500 gained 20.04 points, or 0.74% to 2,733.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.70 points, or 0.54% to 7,394.04
'The power of storytelling'
We heard from Barack Obama earlier on the Netflx deal he's signed with his wife. Now it's Michelle's turn.
"Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others," she said in a statement.
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the Obamas were "uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better."
Netflix has budgeted $8bn for programming in 2018, which also includes licensed content. In the past year, Netflix has signed successful TV producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy and is producing Martin Scorsese's next film starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.
Netflix has aggressively pursued content acquisitions in recent years as it moves to compete with traditional Hollywood studios for films and original TV programming.
Microsoft buys AI company
Microsoft has acquired "conversational" AI firm Semantic Machines as it looks to improve the natural responses of its virtual assistant Cortana and other digital chatbots.
The technology giant said that while most virtual assistants of today could respond to basic commands and queries, the future of the tech was likely to lie in a more conversational approach.
Semantic Machines, based in California, uses machine learning to make bots respond in more natural ways to questions and make exchanges more conversational.
France to act over rail firm's huge debt
France's Les Echos financial newspaper says the French government plans "to absorb" about €35bn of national railway operator SNCF's debt burden of around €47bn.
The plan, which would see the government take on chunks of SNCF's debt in 2020 and 2022, will be announced by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to rail unions on Friday, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.
A spokesman for the government declined to comment.
The government has previously said it would start taking over a substantial part of SNCF's debt from 2020 as part of a restructuring, but had not said how much it would absorb.
Workers of the debt-ridden state-run company have been carrying out rolling strikes since the start of April, downing tools for two out of every five days until June 28, in protest against the changes.
Trump imposes more Venezuela sanctions
Donald Trump has tightened financial sanctions on Venezuela after what he called the country's "sham" general election result.
The US president has banned the purchase by any US organisation or firm of Venezuelan debt. It stops the country from raising money from US financial institutions.
The move follows the re-election of Nicolas Maduro (above) for a second six-year term.
Three US rate rises this year?
Rising inflation means the Federal Reserve should hike interest rates two or possibly three more times this year, and could move as soon as next month, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday.
Harker, a centrist at the US central bank, said that while he currently sees two more rate rises this year, after an initial policy-tightening in March, "it is possible that we see an acceleration of inflation that I could be supportive of a third" rise.
"I do think it is prudent to continue to move away from the zero lower bound when we can," Harker said, adding: Inflation "does seem to be moving toward 2%... and there is not much slack in the labour markets, so I think it's appropriate to continue to move rates up judiciously."
PM 'will pay' for post-Brexit science deal
Pallab Ghosh
Science correspondent, BBC News
The Prime Minister makes the strongest commitment yet to "fully associate" the UK with the EU's £68bn research programme post-Brexit.
Tesla's Model 3 fails to get key endorsement
More bad news for Tesla. The highly-influential US publication Consumer Reports has decided against giving Tesla's Model 3 a recommendation.
Although the magazine found plenty to love, difficult controls and average brakes meant there was no endorsement.
Getting approval from the non-profit Consumer Reports, which does not carry advertising, is considered a badge of honour among businesses.
It has previously strongly praised Tesla Model S. Not so the Model 3.
The magazine said the Tesla's stopping distance of 152 feet from 60 mph was far worse than any contemporary car tested by Consumer Reports and about seven feet longer than the stopping distance of a Ford F-150 full-sized pickup, the magazine said.
Tesla said: "Tesla's own testing has found braking distances with an average of 133 feet when conducting the 60-0 mph stops using the 18" Michelin all season tire and as low as 126 feet with all tires currently available.
"Unlike other vehicles, Tesla is uniquely positioned to address more corner cases over time through over-the-air software updates, and it continually does so to improve factors such as stopping distance."
Aston Martin profits hit by higher spending
British carmaker Aston Martin remained in the black in the first quarter of 2018, although pre-tax profit fell due to a weaker dollar and investment on a series of model launches.
After six years of losses, James Bond's favourite carmaker swung to a pre-tax profit in 2017, fuelling speculation of a potential stock market listing.
In an interview with Reuters on Monday, finance director Mark Wilson reiterated the decision would be a matter for its shareholders, mainly Italian private equity fund Investindustrial and a group of Kuwaiti investors.
"We continue to look at our options and we are continuing to execute on the plan and that gives our shareholders the most options available to them," he told Reuters when asked about a flotation.
Pre-tax profit fell by just over half to £2.8m in the first three months of the year due to the weaker dollar, as around a third of its demand comes from customers buying in dollars or a currency pegged to it.
Carl Icahn files lawsuit against AmTrust
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn has filed a lawsuit against AmTrust Financial Services and the family that controls the company, accusing them of trying to take the insurer private at the wrong time and at the wrong price.
The lawsuit filed in the Court of Delaware accuses Karfunkel-Zyskind family of engaging in a transaction which will transfer "huge amounts of value" belonging to the company's public stockholders to the controlling family.
Earlier on Monday Czech-based Arca Capital, which own 2.4% of total outstanding shares of AmTrust, said it plans to work with Icahn and other minority shareholders in opposing the proposed privatisation transaction.
Icahn had disclosed a 9.38% stake in AmTrust on 17 May.
Obamas sign Netflix deal
Here's more on the production deal that Netflix has signed with Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
The former US president said in a statement: "One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience/
"That's why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix - we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share"
Under the name Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas have the option to produce scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and feature films, said Netflix, which has some 125 million subscribers worldwide.
Obama's to produce Netflix content
Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix to produce films and series, the online streaming company has announced.
Under the name Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas have the options to produce scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and feature films, Netflix said in a statement.
Please don't go ...
Have you noticed a flurry of emails in your inbox asking you to give companies permission to carry on messaging you?
Well, you're not the only one - BBC technology Correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones has been getting them too.
So what's going on?
This coming Friday, a new EU law kicks in. It's called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and it changes how companies use our personal information.
The emails you've been getting are essentially telling you that companies which hold data on you - so shops you've bought from, clubs you've joined - have rewritten their terms and conditions.
Those long terms and conditions documents that most people click past because they are really long and full of jargon will have to be written in language that's easy to understand.
And you, as the customer, must specifically "'opt in" to sharing your data and can ask for it to be removed at any time.
New train schedules, same old problems
A shake-up of train services came in today, but disgruntled passengers are reporting the same old issues.
FTSE 100 notches up record high
The FTSE 100 closed just over 1% higher to reach a record high of 7,859.17 points, with retailers and mining shares among the big risers. Just nine FTSE 100 stocks ended lower.
Cross-Channel transport disarray?
US Supreme Court backs companies over worker class-action claims
The US Supreme Court delivered a blow to the rights of workers on Monday by allowing companies to require them to sign away their ability to bring class-action claims against management, agreements already in place for about 25 million employees.
The justices, in a 5-4 ruling with the court's conservatives in the majority, endorsed the legality of the growing practice by companies to compel workers to sign arbitration agreements waiving their right to bring class-action claims on issues such as overtime wages or gender-based pay disparities either in court or before private arbitrators.
President Donald Trump's administration last year reversed the government's stance in the case, siding with the companies after former President Barack Obama's administration had supported a US National Labor Relations Board decision invalidating such employment agreements.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's appointee to the court, wrote the ruling, saying federal arbitration law takes precedence over the National Labor Relations Act.
"The policy may be debatable but the law is clear: Congress has instructed that arbitration agreements like those before us must be enforced as written," Gorsuch wrote.
Nafta: major issues remain, say Mnuchin
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says major issues remain in talks between the US, Mexico and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. "There are still some very significant, open issues," Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC.
"We'll see where we get over the next few weeks," he said, adding that he thinks there is still a desire among the three countries to reach a new Nafta agreement.
"We're still trying to get a new deal done. That is a priority for the president," Mnuchin told CNBC. He added that Trump administration remained focused on crafting a new Nafta deal that would require congressional approval, but that Trump could consider a possible so-called "skinny deal" that would not.
Apple 'sweat-proof' headphones in court
A US judge has ruled legal action against Apple over its Powerbeats headphones can go ahead "in part".
Seven customers, from various US cities, say the headphones do not hold their charge for as long as Apple advertises and they are not as water- or sweat-proof as claimed.
The judge said the sweat-proof claims "require amendment" but the challenge regarding battery life could proceed.
District judge Richard Seeborg said the case could go ahead but some amendments were required to the allegations the headphone failed when in contact with sweat despite being marketed as activity wear.
Apple had asked for all claims to be dismissed.
UK unlikely to investigate Comcast's Sky bid
Wall Street opens higher
US stocks opened half a percent higher on Monday after the US and China put a potential trade war "on hold", and as US companies announced $27.6bn worth of mergers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.97 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 24,883 points. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.48%, at 2,725.9. And the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.71% to 7,406.3.
Wall Street futures suggest shares set to jump
US stock index futures jumped on Monday, with manufacturers and chipmakers leading the gainers, after the US and China put a potential trade war "on hold" while the world's two biggest economies work on a wider agreement.
"'On Hold' is the term driving the markets today," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets said in a note. "Both countries have decided to work towards a long-term agreement, in other words, there may be no solution to this at all and both countries may just continue to trade with each other under the same old terms."
All 26 of the 30 Dow Jones' sectors trading pre-market were higher. Shares of Boeing, which sells about a fourth of its commercial aircraft to Chinese customers, were up 1.4%. Caterpillar gained 1.8%.
The biggest Dow gainer was General Electric, which rose 2.3% pre-market after the company said it would merge its transportation business with rail equipment maker Wabtec
Children's phone data exposed on cloud server
The Apple and Android IDs of more than 10,000 children were left unprotected on Amazon cloud servers for months, reports ZDNet.
The data was found on one server run by Teensafe, which makes an app parents can use to monitor and control their child's phone use.
Also exposed were plaintext passwords, parents' email addresses as well as device names and unique identifiers.

UK 'not minded' to refer Comcast bid for Sky
The Government does not intend to to refer Comcast's £22bn bid for Sky to competition authorities on public interest grounds.
Culture secretary Matt Hancock said he has "reviewed the relevant evidence available" adding he is "minded not to issue an EIN (European Intervention Notice) on the basis that the proposed merger does not raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations which would meet the threshold for intervention".
He will allow interested parties to submit written submissions until 5pm on May 24 before making a final decision on intervening.
Sky is at the centre of a bid battle between Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox which is waiting for the result of a full investigation into its offer to buy the satellite broadcaster
Businesses told hard border to be avoided
David Davis and other government ministers discussed Brexit issues with businesses based on the border.
US made 'very meaningful progress' with China
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says that the US has made "very meaningful progress" with China on trade issues, according to CNBC.
He adds: "Now it's up to both of us to make sure that we can implement it."
Royal wedding: Guests sell gift bags online
A small number of gift bags given to guests at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding are being sold online.
Nine auctions can currently be found on the website eBay - with some listings reaching more than £1,000.
The bags were given to 2,640 members of the public invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding on 19 May, but not the 600 chapel guests.
Contents of the bags include the order of service booklet and a tube of "handbag shortbread".
Other items given to the guests include a bottle of water, a chocolate coin, a fridge magnet, a badge and a 20% off voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop.
Read more here
GE merges train business in $11.1bn deal
US industrial conglomerate General Electric has confirmed that it will merge its transportation business which makes train engines with Wabtec, which manufacturers equipment for the rail industry.
The deal is valued at around $11.1bn (£8.27bn) and GE will own 50.1% of the combined business.
It is the latest deal to be announced under the leadership of chief executive John Flannery, who is attempting to simplify GE.
As part of the Wabtec deal, GE will receive a cash infusion of $2.9bn.
Oil hangs on to gains
Oil prices are narrowly holding onto gains as concerns over a trade war between the US and China appeared to recede.
Olivier Jakob, strategist at Petromatrix, said: "That's the main thing that's driven oil and equity futures. It does for now, in terms of trade wars, put that risk away."
Brent crude is trading at $78.52 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate is priced at $71.42.
Fair trade plus with China will happen, says Trump
The US President is awake and tweeting, this time about China and trade...
Sterling's 'miserable spring showing'
An easing of trade tensions between the US and China is not the only factor sending shares higher.
Spreadex's Connor Campbell says the "re-emergence of Brexit" is putting pressure sterling which has fallen by 0.6% against the dollar and is trading below $1.341 for the first time in 2018.
"Tensions within Theresa May’s cabinet over the customs union, and rumours of a potential vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister and subsequent snap election, have helped extend the pound’s miserable spring showing," he adds.
A weaker pound tends to benefit exporting firms on the FTSE 100.
Qatar charges against Barclays are dismissed
The Crown Court has dismissed charges against Barclays Bank and its owner Barclays PLC over billions of pounds raised from Qatar in 2008.
The charges were potentially extremely serious for Barclays as, if it had been found guilty, it could have lost its banking licence.
Barclays said the Serious Fraud Office was likely to try to reinstate the charges by applying to the High Court.
Four former Barclays bankers still face charges over the Qatari investment.
FTSE 100 heading for 8,000?
Let's check in on how the FTSE 100 is looking at midday.
And Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex says the gains on the index "gathered pace this Monday, with investors starting to cast their gaze towards the heady heights of 8,000".
During the morning the FTSE rose by 0.9% to cross 7840 for the first time in its history, he added.
Mr Connor highlights investor "relief" at the news that "the brewing US/China trade war is ‘on hold’ – well, specifically, the previously announced tariffs have been put on the back burner – after the two countries agreed a framework to reduce America’s deficit with its global sparring partner."
Watch: Bitter news for chocolate prices?
Experts are warning that cocoa shortages in Ghana - which produces 20% of the world's supply - could lead to an increase in chocolate prices.
The West African nation is the world’s second biggest producer of cocoa, but some plantations are being turned into illegal gold mines.
'Meltdown Monday' causes rail misery
So let's catch up with the latest on how Monday morning has treated rail commuters, and the short answer seems to be: not well.
In fact, rail disruption caused by the introduction of new timetables has led unions to call today "Meltdown Monday".
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) rescheduled every service on its Great Northern, Thameslink and Southern franchise as part of an overhaul billed as the biggest in the UK.
The operator apologised after it cancelled dozens of trains, hours after its new timetable began on Sunday.
It confirmed disruption was continuing on Monday. Read full story here
India acts to control fuel prices
BBC News correspondent in Mumbai tweets
India is examining ways of keeping surging fuel prices in check, according to its oil minister.
The prices of diesel and petrol have hit record highes in both Mumbai and New Delhi.
Prices at the pump have shot up because of the rising price of crude oil which last week hit its highest level since late-2014.
Getting to the top in business
Zuckerberg to go live for Europe
Those concerned about Facebook and privacy following the Cambridge Analytica scandal will be able to hear what co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has to say for himself on Tuesday when he answers questions from the European Parliament.
Bloomberg reports that the Mr Zuckerberg's testimony will be broadcast live.
A previous plan proposed that he would give a presentation in private but following this was criticised by EU officials.
Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament tweeted: