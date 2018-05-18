Business Live: 18 May

UK competition authorities have put out an "invitation to comment" on the proposed tie-up between Sainsbury's and Asda.
This is one of the first stages of the Competition and Markets Authority looking at the merger to see if it could affect competition.
Carpetright issues share sale details
Carpetright has announced details of its share issue, designed to raise £60m.
Some 232,463,221 new shares will be issued at 28 pence each, which represents a discount of 15.8% to the closing price of 33.25 pence per ordinary share on 17 May 2018.
Carpetright will shortly send shareholders a prospectus.
The issue is part of a financial rescue plan, which includes closing 81 stores.
Last month a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) was struck with creditors. The CVA will allow it to close some stores and lower rents on others.
Broadband speeds 'far slower than in ads'
Which? says many UK households get half the broadband speed they pay for.
Customers on a 38Mbps service received average speeds of 19Mbps, according to its findings, taken from 235,000 uses of its broadband speed checker tool.
And those on super-fast packages of up to 200Mbps were on average only able to receive speeds of 52Mbps.
From 23 May, broadband providers will no longer be able to advertise "up to" speeds unless that speed is received by 50% of their customers at peak times.
'What else are you going to do with your money?'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
So what's keeping the market up, despite a potential trade war between the US and China and oil hitting $80 per barrel?
It's the flood of liquidity that's still out there from quantitative easing, says Simon Derrick of Bank of New York Mellon.
"If you look around, investors... may feel miserable, they may feel pessimistic, but the question always comes back to: What else are you going to do with your money?" he says. "There's simply not many great alternatives."
FTSE rise 'astonishing'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Last night the FTSE closed at a record high of 7,787 points.
Simon Derrick, chief market strategist for the Bank of New York Mellon, says "it's astonishing actually when you think about how much we've thrown against the market over the course of the last few months, not least all of the debate around about Brexit and whether of not the Bank of England was going to hike rates."
Mr Derrick adds: "Ultimately we've continued to head steadily higher, and that's despite the fact there's all these signs that the economy may be starting to peak."
Charlotte Hogg: ex-Bank deputy apologises for 'mistake'
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
She was once tipped to be the first woman to lead the Bank of England.
But for Charlotte Hogg that ambition died when she resigned over a breach of the Bank's rules.
She failed to declare her brother was a senior executive at Barclays, which the Bank regulates, despite the possibility that could be perceived as a conflict of interest.
Since her resignation in March 2017, Ms Hogg, who had risen to be deputy governor of the Bank, has remained out of the public eye.
Now, in her first interview, she has revealed that following her "mistake" she has learnt lessons.
The EU is making plans that could see some euro-clearing business taken away from the City.
This would be a blow, as London currently handles about three quarters of all euro-denominated trading contracts.
Hubertus Vath, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, which promotes Frankfurt as a business centre, says euro clearing makes sure a transaction is concluded between two parties even if one is in financial difficulty.
"It's a huge business. We're talking 500 billion [euros] a day," he says.
"Brexit changes quite a bit. In the past European central banks said euro clearing ought to happen within their supervisory area, inside the eurozone".
This went to court, and the UK won because it was in the European Union.
"So now, as the UK leaves the EU, there's a completely different ball game," he says.
Royal Wedding cake in demand
BBC Radio 5 live
With the Royal Wedding tomorrow it is only right that we
should start the day with a royal memorabilia story.
Noelle
McElhatton, editor of trade journal Antiques Trade Gazette, has been on Radio
Five Live’s Wake Up To Money programme.
She
says that you could be in the money if you can somehow get hold of a bit of royal
wedding cake from Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.
Noelle
says a slice of cake from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding back in
2011 has sold for as much as $7500 (£5,552).
And
she says that it is
Americans who are the top buyers of British royal memorabilia.
Live Reporting
By Bill Wilson and Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Watchdog starts Sainsbury's-Asda consultation
UK competition authorities have put out an "invitation to comment" on the proposed tie-up between Sainsbury's and Asda.
This is one of the first stages of the Competition and Markets Authority looking at the merger to see if it could affect competition.
Carpetright issues share sale details
Carpetright has announced details of its share issue, designed to raise £60m.
Some 232,463,221 new shares will be issued at 28 pence each, which represents a discount of 15.8% to the closing price of 33.25 pence per ordinary share on 17 May 2018.
Carpetright will shortly send shareholders a prospectus.
The issue is part of a financial rescue plan, which includes closing 81 stores.
Last month a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) was struck with creditors. The CVA will allow it to close some stores and lower rents on others.
Broadband speeds 'far slower than in ads'
Which? says many UK households get half the broadband speed they pay for.
Customers on a 38Mbps service received average speeds of 19Mbps, according to its findings, taken from 235,000 uses of its broadband speed checker tool.
And those on super-fast packages of up to 200Mbps were on average only able to receive speeds of 52Mbps.
From 23 May, broadband providers will no longer be able to advertise "up to" speeds unless that speed is received by 50% of their customers at peak times.
'What else are you going to do with your money?'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
So what's keeping the market up, despite a potential trade war between the US and China and oil hitting $80 per barrel?
It's the flood of liquidity that's still out there from quantitative easing, says Simon Derrick of Bank of New York Mellon.
"If you look around, investors... may feel miserable, they may feel pessimistic, but the question always comes back to: What else are you going to do with your money?" he says. "There's simply not many great alternatives."
FTSE rise 'astonishing'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Last night the FTSE closed at a record high of 7,787 points.
Simon Derrick, chief market strategist for the Bank of New York Mellon, says "it's astonishing actually when you think about how much we've thrown against the market over the course of the last few months, not least all of the debate around about Brexit and whether of not the Bank of England was going to hike rates."
Mr Derrick adds: "Ultimately we've continued to head steadily higher, and that's despite the fact there's all these signs that the economy may be starting to peak."
Charlotte Hogg: ex-Bank deputy apologises for 'mistake'
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
She was once tipped to be the first woman to lead the Bank of England.
But for Charlotte Hogg that ambition died when she resigned over a breach of the Bank's rules.
She failed to declare her brother was a senior executive at Barclays, which the Bank regulates, despite the possibility that could be perceived as a conflict of interest.
Since her resignation in March 2017, Ms Hogg, who had risen to be deputy governor of the Bank, has remained out of the public eye.
Now, in her first interview, she has revealed that following her "mistake" she has learnt lessons.
Read more from Kamal here.
How Brexit could affect euro clearing
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The EU is making plans that could see some euro-clearing business taken away from the City.
This would be a blow, as London currently handles about three quarters of all euro-denominated trading contracts.
Hubertus Vath, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, which promotes Frankfurt as a business centre, says euro clearing makes sure a transaction is concluded between two parties even if one is in financial difficulty.
"It's a huge business. We're talking 500 billion [euros] a day," he says.
"Brexit changes quite a bit. In the past European central banks said euro clearing ought to happen within their supervisory area, inside the eurozone".
This went to court, and the UK won because it was in the European Union.
"So now, as the UK leaves the EU, there's a completely different ball game," he says.
Royal Wedding cake in demand
BBC Radio 5 live
With the Royal Wedding tomorrow it is only right that we should start the day with a royal memorabilia story.
Noelle McElhatton, editor of trade journal Antiques Trade Gazette, has been on Radio Five Live’s Wake Up To Money programme.
She says that you could be in the money if you can somehow get hold of a bit of royal wedding cake from Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.
Noelle says a slice of cake from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding back in 2011 has sold for as much as $7500 (£5,552).
And she says that it is Americans who are the top buyers of British royal memorabilia.
Here Noelle runs her eye over some other collectable items from royal weddings gone by (and no, the Charles and Di mug is not among them).
Good morning
Welcome to the last Business Live of the week.
We will be bringing you all the latest financial and business news throughout the day.