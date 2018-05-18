Business Live: 18 May

PA

Carpetright has announced details of its share issue, designed to raise £60m.

Some 232,463,221 new shares will be issued at 28 pence each, which represents a discount of 15.8% to the closing price of 33.25 pence per ordinary share on 17 May 2018.

Carpetright will shortly send shareholders a prospectus.

The issue is part of a financial rescue plan, which includes closing 81 stores.

Last month a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) was struck with creditors. The CVA will allow it to close some stores and lower rents on others.