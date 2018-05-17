Oil hits $80 a barrel
Summary
- Brent crude hits $80 a barrel
- £2 stake limit set for fixed-odds betting machines
- Mothercare to close 50 stores and former boss to return
- Ocado shares surge on tech deal with Kroger
Live Reporting
By Bill Wilson and Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
'Victory for responsible gambling'
Liberal Democrat FOBTs campaigner Lord Foster, said: "It has taken the government an eternity to reach this decision but it is finally the right one.
"Reducing the stake to £2 provides more protections to those that can easily get addicted to these machines. "
"This is a victory for more responsible gambling and will hopefully reduce the damage that these machines are proven to do."
'The bookmaker is bound to win all of the time'
Live Page readers have been getting in touch to give their views on the government decision to limit the maximum individual stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2.
Malcolm Howard writes: "Every gambler knows (or should know) that bookmakers win because they have a margin in their favour.
"Occasionally, but rarely, bookmakers get the odds wrong on sporting events, which gives punters a chance.
"But where the result is random, such as with FOBT's, the bookmaker is bound to win all of the time. Therefore, I could never understand the attraction."
UBS: 'Germany most likely to win World Cup'
UBS Global Wealth Management is predicting that current World Cup holders Germany are in with a decent shout of retaining the trophy in Russia this summer.
Its chief investment office apparently uses econometric tools, "usually applied to assess investment opportunities", to predict the winner.
"Simulations indicate no country has higher odds of winning the tournament than Germany, leading the table with a likelihood of 24%," says UBS.
'The sooner the legislation kicks in, the better!'
Live Page readers have been getting in touch to give their views on the government decision to limit the maximum individual stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2.
Mascheet in Leicester says:
"I woke up to this great bit of news after losing £200 yesterday in the space of 15 minutes on these machines. Not to mention the thousands l have lost over the years.
"Thrilled the government has finally taken action to help problem gamblers with addictive personalities. The sooner the legislation kicks in, the better!"
Interest UFonly
BreakingBrent crude hits $80 per barrel
Brent crude futures have hit $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014 as supplies tighten and tensions with Iran simmer.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 29 cents at $71.78 a barrel.
The prospect of a sharp drop in Iranian oil exports in the coming months due to renewed US sanctions following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from an international nuclear deal with Tehran has lifted oil prices in recent weeks.
'All things in moderation'
Live Page readers have been getting in touch to give their views on the government decision to limit the maximum individual stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2.
Stephen Lay writes: "While it's good that stakes are being reduced, will hardened gamblers not just stay on machines for longer or find another area to gamble on?
"As everything in life, bookies are there to make a profit, nobody forces you to put money in machines. All things in moderation."
Bookie shares wobble
Shares in some bookmaking firms which operate some of the 182,000 gaming machines in the UK are mixed after sharp falls in morning trading.
Shares fell after the government announced a £2 maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals.
William Hill, which fell 2.8%, is down 2.2%.
Ladbrokes Coral-parent GVC is trading flat after falling 2.1%.
Paddy Power Betfair is up 0.36% after falling 0.6%. Yesterday the firm said it is in talks over a merger in the US with fantasy sports site Fan Duel.
Rise of the machines
Since 2012 the amount of money taken minus the payouts, known as the gross gambling yield, has decreased for over the counter bets and increased for betting machines.
Stake cut is a 'political decision'
'An anger that never truly leaves us'
Live Page readers have been getting in touch to give their views on the government decision to limit the maximum individual stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2.
Garry writes: "I think this restriction should extend to all bets in a betting shop.
"My brother and I are still paying the price some 40 years later for being putting in care as our dad is a gambling addict.
"The state had to pay for this so who knows how much that cost.
"Ruined lives, unfulfilled lives, psychological and emotional baggage that will never be fully repaired – and an anger that never truly leaves us."
Horseracing 'doesn't have to rely on machines'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Bookies says the maximum fixed odds betting stake being cut to £2 will have a knock-on effect on horseracing, because they support horseracing.
Sports secretary Matt Hancock, whose constituency is Newmarket, says: "I represent Newmarket, which is the home of horseracing, I love horse racing, and there is an interaction between horseracing and the gambling industry."
He says the government is working with the British Horseracing Authority "on a package of measures to mitigate the impact on racing".
"Horseracing should not be financed on the back of this misery. Horseracing is a wonderful sport that can and will pay for itself and be finacially successful without having to ruin the lives of people using these machines. Horseracing is glorious, it doesn't have to be based on these machines, which are designed, by their algorithms, to ensure that people effectively can't win."
Bookmakers 'understand there is public concern'
Commenting on the announcement by the Gambling Commission in relation to Fixed Odds Betting Terminals, the Association of British Bookmakers says: "The ABB is now considering the extensive and wide-ranging advice and recommendations made by the Gambling Commission.
"We fully understand that there is public concern and that there will be a stake cut to reduce the levels of losses on machines in betting shops.
"The commission has also identified a number of responsible gambling measures that will benefit those experiencing problems with their gambling. The final decision is still to be taken and we await the outcome of the consultation. In the interim, we remain committed to introducing further measures to address problem gambling and will continue to work with all interested parties.”
Using gaming machines was 'like being brainwashed'
BBC Radio 5 live
Gambler Darren from Glasgow has been talking to Radio Five Live. He says that using FOBTs was like being "brainwashed".
"You get so absorbed so much that it seems there is no-one else around, it is just you and the machine. The machine had the power to completely control me.
"The worst thing you could do was win, because you thought you could win a fortune."
He said that his marriage was adversely affected, and that he now tries to restrict his gambling to just putting on the occasional football coupon.
'I have witnessed countless episodes of violence'
Live Page readers have been getting in touch to give their views on the government decision to limit the maximum individual stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2.
Andy Dunn writes: "What a magnificent decision by the government to reduce the stake limits... and drastically too... on these disgusting terminals.
"As a former branch manager with nearly 40 years experience I have witnessed countless episodes of violence towards the actual machines, verbal abuse aimed at staff including intimidation and threats of violence, all from losing customers on these terminals and on a scale of which has never been seen by customers betting over the counter on traditional mediums i.e. horses, dogs or football."
'Big hand for the government'
Live Page readers have been getting in touch to give their views on the government decision to limit the maximum individual stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2.
Richard Smith writes:
"An overwhelming sense of happiness has engulfed me as I know at first hand what misery these machines cause.
"Big hand for the government on their most sensible decision in years!"
Bookmakers 'only have themselves to blame'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
On the prospect of job losses due to the cut in the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson adds:
"The bookmakers themselves many years ago should have been diversifying, should have been investing in horse racing, should have realised the harms done by these machines, and they've only got themselves to blame when the government have actually listened to public opinion. So I think they've really boxed themselves into a corner."
"But I would hope that now that we've got this decision, the bookmaking companies will be able to make sure that there is investment in other forms of recreational gambling that don't have such addictive qualities."
Betfred boss warns of 'dramatic difference' to firm
Company had previously said 4,500 jobs could go...
Mothercare in 'perilous financial condition'
Lest we forget, troubled baby goods retailer Mothercare has been in the news today with its financial results and an update on its financial situation.
It says: "Recent financial performance, impacted in particular by a large number of legacy loss making stores within the UK estate, has resulted in a perilous financial condition for the group."
Ocado shares soar
Shares in Ocado have rocketed after the company signed a partnership deal with Kroger.
In early morning trade in London they were ahead by 47% at 254.60 pence.
Ocado now a tech company?
Ocado has signed a deal to supply online delivery technology with US supermarket chain Kroger.
Retail analyst Steve Dresser is very positive:
Ocado strikes deal with US retailer
Online grocer Ocado has struck another deal to share its technology with an international retailer.
This time it's with US firm Kroger - one of the world's biggest grocery retailers with annual sales of $122bn.
Under the terms of the deal, Ocado's technology will be used in the US exclusively by Kroger, and the US retailer will also take a 5% stake in the UK company.
The two firms are already looking to identify the first three sites for automated warehouse facilities in the US, and are aiming for up to 20 sites over the first three years of the agreement.
Gaming machine stakes 'to be cut in 2019'
Tracey Crouch, minister for sport and civil society at the DCMS, says the reduction in the FOBT stakes will come into effect some time next year, after the issue goes through the Parliamentary process.
And she has been telling Radio Five Live the reasoning behind the stake cut.
"We are not stopping people from gambling, but the situation before today was that you could gamble £100 every twenty seconds, £300 in a minute." she says.
"We are stopping that. These high stake machines are the most harmful gambling products that we have."
She said she had heard many tales of people addicted to the machines who had lost their families and homes, and had contemplated suicide.
"It is now going to be very hard to lose £500 by having a maximum stake of £2," she added.
Fixed odds gambling 'a serious social blight'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The government is going to work with the gambling industry on the timing of limiting the stake on fixed odds betting terminals to £2 says Matt Hancock, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary.
"The crucial point is that we will bring down... the limit to £2... every 20 seconds. Under the current system people can bet £100 on these machines, and it is a very serious social blight, and it's something that needs to be tackled," he says.
But is it going to take months or years to make the cut, he is asked?
"We're going to get on with it. It does take Parliament to approve it, so there'll be a need to put measures through Parliament, and we want to make sure that it's done effectively... I'm not going to set out an exact timetable because today we're announcing the decision, and then we're going to work with the industry to make sure that's implemented," he says.
'Shop closures will arise'
Ladbrokes owner GVC says, unsurprisingly, that it is "disappointed" by the decision to cut the maximum stake on fixed odds gaming machines to £2.
"It is now important that the industry is given an adequate implementation period to help prepare and plan for the shop closures that will arise, including attempting to mitigate the impact of resultant job losses," it says.
"Significant re-engineering of the machines and gaming software will also be required to effect these changes."
'Admirable moral leadership'
The Church of England has praised ministers for "admirable moral leadership" after the government's decision to impose a £2 maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals.
The church has been campaigning for the change. The Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, said: "Fixed-odds betting terminals are a scourge on High Streets that have taken advantage of the vulnerable for too long.
"I am very glad the government agrees that a £2 stake is an essential part of the solution. Of course, there is more work to be done, but the government has made the right decision.
"I would like to thank the prime minister and her government, particularly minister Tracey Crouch MP and Secretary of State Matt Hancock MP for their admirable moral leadership."
William Hill gaming revenue 'to fall by 35% to 45%'
High Street bookmaker William Hill says "the annualised impact of a £2 staking limit could be a reduction in total gaming net revenue of 35-45%".
It also says that some 900 of is shops, or 38% of its retail estate, could become loss making.
It points out that in the first four months of the current financial year, 70% of its total gaming machine net revenue was generated by stakes in excess of the proposed £2 threshold.
The group says the stake cut could also hit annual earnings by between £70m and £100m.
But it adds that "a regulatory change of this nature is unprecedented and its impact on customer behaviour will not be fully known until some years after implementation".
'Terrible misery of problem gambling'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The stake people can bet on fixed odds betting terminals has been slashed from £100 to £2.
The last Labour government liberalised the amount of that stake, raising to £100.
But Labour deputy leader Tom Watson says he's "absolutely delighted" about the Conservative government's move.
"There's been a very strong cross-party campaign led by Iain Duncan Smith and Carolyn Harris... We think it will help alleviate some of the terrible misery caused by problem gambling in Britain."
On bookmakers arguing that up to 21,000 jobs could be lost, Mr Watson says:
"The great tragedy of this is for five years now pretty much everyone in Westminster, Whitehall, and in the country has known that these machines have had a very detrimental effect in communities up and down the land, and the bookmakers have chosen to take a defiant approach, trying to face down Parliament, really, with a very aggressive campaign."
'A social blight'
'Impact on betting shops recognised'
"We recognise the potential impact of this change for betting shops which depend on [FOBT] revenues, but also that this is an industry that is innovative and able to adapt to changes. We will continue to work with the industry and the Gambling Commission to examine the effects of regulatory changes and also the continuing trend of growth of gambling activity online," says the DCMS.
£10 maximum FOBT stake proposal dismissed
"Even cutting to £10 would leave problem gamblers, and those most vulnerable, exposed to losses that would cause them and their families significant harm," adds the DCMS.
BreakingFixed odds betting machines stakes cut to £2
"Following analysis of the evidence received at consultation, £2 has been found to be the stake limit that would most substantially impact on harm by reducing the ability to suffer high session losses, while also targeting the greatest proportion of problem gamblers, and mitigating risk for the most vulnerable players for whom even moderate losses might be harmful," says the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.
BreakingMothercare announces store closure plans
Retailer Mothercare has announced the closure of 50 of its 137 stores.
'Crack cocaine' machines
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
One of the big business stories this morning is the government's expected decision on a maximum stake on the "crack cocaine" of the betting world, fixed odds betting terminals.
Jane Foley of Rabobank says: "The real problem here is that punters can go up and punt up to £100 every 20 seconds on these machines, and of course, this can wreck lives..."
On the other hand, the commercial argument is that a lower maximum stake could mean up to 20,000 jobs lost, she says.
Will breaking up big accountancy firms help?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
In the wake of the Carillion collapse MPs called for the so-called "big four" accountancy firms to be broken up, saying there is not enough competition among them.
However, Stephen Clapham of Behind the Balance Sheet says if accountants are too small they can become beholden to clients who have a disproportionate amount of their business.
Natasha Landell Mills, head of stewardship at Sarasin and Partners, says there needs to be a rethink of the purpose of audits, and whether splitting up the big four will achieve that.
"One of the key underlying problems here is invisibility of the actual product itself, audit quality, and also a lack of accountability to shareholders," she says.
East Coast growth dwarfed by West Coast
BBC Radio 5 live
A quick follow up to one of main stories from late yesterday, when it was announced that rail services on the East Coast Main Line will be brought back under government control, following the failure of the current franchise.
Operators Stagecoach and Virgin Trains will hand over control from 24 June. The Department for Transport will run the service until a new public-private partnership can be appointed in 2020.
Tony Miles, writer at Modern Railways magazine, told Radio Five Live's Wake Up to Money programme that "the East Coast line doesn’t have the same growth potential as the West Coast one".
“Leeds for example has never had the same passenger growth as Manchester," he said.
'A £2 gaming machine stake limit is needed'
BBC Radio 5 live
More on the issue of fixed odds betting terminals, with a decision from the department of culture expected very soon.
Dr Carolyn Downs is a ,gambling expert at Lancaster University
“I would say that £2 per stake is needed," she tells Radio Five Live's Wake Up to Money programme.
"With [the current] stakes of £100 every few seconds, people can lose a lot of money very quickly.”
She said that as well as a cut in stake there should also be a reduction in the rate of play allowed.
Dr Downs also said that the machines were designed to give users positive feedback, and to give the impression that a win was imminent.
'Shades of grey' in accounting
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Yesterday MPs said Carillion directors presided over a "rotten corporate culture" and were culpable for its "costly collapse".
Stephen Clapham of Behind the Balance Sheet says the auditors have also been criticised "fairly".
"But you have to remember the auditor is not there to detect fraud. Accounting... is not black and white, there are shades of grey. There's lots of subjectivity, there's lots of estimates required, and there's lots of judgement required."
He adds: "There's always pressure on the finance director to deliver the numbers, and then there's pressure on the suditors to sign off on what the finance director has produced."
China's Tencent sees stocks up on soaring profits
China's giant tech firm Tencent Holdings saw its Hong Kong-listed shares up by more than 5% on Thursday after posting record quarterly profits for the three months to March.
The firm, which owns the popular messaging app WeChat, posted a 61% year-on-year jump in profit, to 23.29bn yuan ($3.7bn; £2.73bn).
WeChat, which is a bit like WhatsApp, is now China's biggest social network.
In addition to being a messaging service, and a window to online games, WeChat now allows users to book a taxi, order food, or pay for goods online.
Together with its Chinese-only version Weixin, WeChat hit one billion monthly users for the first time earlier this year, which helped advertising revenue grow 55% to 10.69 billion yuan in the first quarter.
'You think you can win it back'
BBC Radio 5 live
The government is set to announce new rules to govern fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) later, with the maximum stake expected to be cut to £2.
Currently, people can bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games such as roulette.
A reduced limit of £2 would be welcomed by anti-gambling campaigners, who have described the games the "crack cocaine" of the betting world.
But bookmakers have warned it could lead to thousands of outlets closing.
Matt Zarb-Cousin, of the Campaign for Fairer Gambling, said he became hooked on FOBTs when he won £700 as a 16 year old. He was under the legal gambling age at the time.
But he then started to lose over the following four years.
“When you start losing you think you can win it back. I lost about £20,000 in total; the worst day was when I lost £2,500.”