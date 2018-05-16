Business Live: Burberry buyback

It's pubtastic Wednesday: as well as Mitchells & Butlers we have numbers from Marston's. The Wolverhampton-based firm owns chains including Pitcher & Piano chain and brews ales such as Lancaster Bomber, Brakspear and Mansfield.
It said revenues were up 20% to £528.1m for the 26 weeks to 31 March, driven by strong trading in its pubs.
Underlying pretax profit rose 8% to £36.3m and Marston's expects further revenue and profit growth this year.
FTSE higher
The FTSE 100 is a touch higher as trading gets underway this morning, up 0.15% at 7,734 points.
Burberry, which announced a £150m share buyback, is up 1.6%, but pub chains Mitchells & Butlers is down 3.5% and rival Marston's is 3% lower.
Michael Izza, the chief executive of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, says Carillion's collapse and the MPs report into it provides an opportunity to "think again about what we do to fix this".
"It's a watershed moment. If we don't fix this I don't think we'll have a profession in twenty years time," he warns.
He says firms outside of the big four need to be encouraged to step up to auditing FTSE 100 companies and says accountancy firms also need to capitalise on technology advances to "do things in a very different way".
Speedy Hire on the up
Speedy Hire, which as the name may suggest rents tools and equipment hire, is one of those companies that can give us a sense of what's happening on the ground in the construction and infrastructure sectors.
It says revenues rose 2.2% to £377.4m for the year to 31 March, while pre-tax profits jumped by a quarter to £18m.
Chief executive Russell Down said the market remains competitive, but the current year was off to an encouraging start with revenue ahead of the same period in 2017.
"Whilst we are early into the new financial year, and some of the benefits from the acquisitions have been realised, we are confident of delivering further progress in the year ahead in line with our current expectations," he said.
Chairman Jan Åstrand, who joined in November 2014, is also stepping down.
'No place' for aggressive accounting
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee, says its report on Carillion's collapse shows that "aggressive accounting practices have no place in an audit".
She notes that in some cases internal reports saying a particular project wasn't making money, were changed to say it was.
"Decisions like that, so putting money on the balance sheet before it came in and then it never materialising is why when it [Carillion] went under it had so many debts," Ms Reeves says.
She is urging the Competition and Markets Authority to examine a break-up of the big four accountants.
Big four break-up urged
MPs' report into Carillion's collapse argues that the big four accountancy firms - KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY - should be broken up.
Rachel Reeves, chairwoman of the BEIS Committee, said the firm's failure showed that auditors prioritised their own profits ahead of good governance.
"KMPG, PwC, Deloitte and EY pocket millions of pounds for their lucrative
audit work - even when they fail to warn about corporate disasters like
Carillion.
"It is a parasitical relationship which sees the auditors prosper, regardless
of what happens to the companies, employees and investors who rely on their
scrutiny," she says.
Cineworld sizzles
Cineworld says revenue jumped 10.1% in the period from 1 January to 13 May in a trading statement out today.
Its acquisition of US cinema chain Regal Entertainment, which completed in late February, gave the company another 558 sites with 7,305 screens, bringing the total number of sites to 793 with 9,548 screens.
Total admissions rose 1.1%, largely driven by the success of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War in the US.
It will now report in US dollars following the Regal takeover and Cineworld says integration plans for the chain are progressing well.
Mitchells & Butlers sales grow
Pub chain operator Mitchells & Butlers has managed to produce a rise in like-for-like sales of 1.6% in the half year to the end of April. That's no mean feat given the current state of consumer spending.
But the firm admits it's a tough market.
Chief executive Phil Urban says its margins are being hit by higher costs "most notably from wage inflation, property costs, energy and food and drink costs"
"In light of this, our operational teams have performed well to deliver flat underlying profitability in the period," he adds.
The firm has about 1,700 restaurants and pubs in the UK that serve 130 million meals and 400 million drinks every year.
BreakingBurberry buyback
Burberry has announced plans to buy back £150m of shares as it announced annual results.
Total revenue slipped 1% to £2.73bn, while pre-tax profit rose 5% to £413m.
Marco Gobbetti, chief executive, said: "While the task of transforming Burberry is still before us, the first steps we implemented to re-energise our brand are showing promising early signs.
"With [creative director] Riccardo Tisci now on board and a strong leadership team in place, we are excited about the year ahead and remain fully focused on our strategy to deliver long-term sustainable value."
Paddy Power in US talks
Paddy Power Betfair has confirmed reports that it is in discussions to buy US fantasy sports site FanDuel "to create a combined business to target the prospective US sports betting market".
The move follows the sudden lifting of a federal ban on sports betting across the United States.
"Discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty as to whether agreement will be reached, or as to the terms or timing of any transaction," Paddy Power says in its statement.
MOT changes
BBC Breakfast
Business presenter Ben Thompson is getting his hands dirty in Birmingham for Breakfast this morning.
Robert Peston, ITV political editor formerly of this parish, is none too impressed by Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent's use of the word "menopausal" to describe the UK economy in an interview with the Telegraph:
Tin mining could be set for a comeback in Cornwall thanks to a Canadian company called Strongbow Exploration.
It announced earlier this week that it would float on London's junior stock market Aim next month. It plans to use the money to help fund its plans to reopen Cornwall's South Crofty mine in 2021.
The mine closed 20 years ago after being in production since 1592.
Strongbow chief executive Richard Williams says the firm has enough resources to support the mine for eight years, but given its long history he believes they could keep it going a lot longer than this.
He says re-opening the mine could create 275 direct jobs in the area, with each job supporting another three to four indirect jobs: "It would be a significant boost to the local economy."
End of line for Virgin East Coast?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
It looks like the end of the line for Virgin East Coast, which runs the intercity service between London and Edinburgh, and beyond.
It is running out of money and the government has said it will step in - and there is an expectation that that might happen as soon as this morning. Despite the Virgin name, Virgin East Coast is 90% owned by Stagecoach.
Roger Ford, industry and technology editor of Modern Railways, says whoever takes over the franchise won't be able to deliver the premium payments to the government to run the service.
He believes that the government will have to change how it awards such rail franchises.
BHP legal threat
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Today business presenter Dominic O'Connell tweets:
Rail commuters are being told to scrutinise new timetables as more than four million trains will being rescheduled from Sunday.
The changes are intended to increase overall frequencies and reliability, but some passengers will find their regular journeys are no longer possible.
Many of the changes follow the Thameslink revamp, which included rebuilding London Bridge station, new trains and track improvements.
Departure times will change for every train run by the UK's busiest franchise - Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) - which consists of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express.
There will be almost 400 additional GTR trains every day.
The timetable was developed from scratch, taking into account existing issues such as inadequate stop times that do not account for the number of people getting on or off trains at busy stations, and short turnaround times at destination stations that mean the slightest disruption causes multiple delays.
'Agressive accounting'
BBC Radio 5 live
"What drove them was money rather than building a strong and sustainable business," is Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee's conclusion on Carillion directors.
She says there was "a degree of naivety among directors".
"They were focused on the wrong things but they were also using agressive accounting techniques to hide some of the very real problems which were evident," she adds.
As a result she says that most people "had no idea about the health of the company".
'A cosy club'
BBC Radio 5 live
The big four accounting firms have been criticised in the MPs' report for failing to stop Carillion from going under.
"The auditors should also be in the dock for this catastrophic crash. They are guilty of failing to tackle the crisis at Carillion, failing to insist the company paint a true picture of its crippling financial problems," said Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee.
Karthik Ramannais, professor of business & public policy and director of the master of public policy programme at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, says auditors are in "a cosy club".
"It's a small world, everybody knows everybody and we've set up a situation where everyone is fat and happy," he says.
But he says the main issue is that the reports auditors provide lack nuance.
"Audit firms provide very little texture or nuance to the reports they provide and firms end up getting a pass or fail which is not very useful," he says.
Good morning
The big story out this morning is that the board of collapsed construction firm Carillion has been found culpable for its "costly collapse", according to two committees of MPs.
The government and big four accounting firms have also been accused of failing to stop Carillion's failure.
All have rejected the report's findings.
We'll have reaction to that. We'll also have results from designer brand Burberry and pub chain operator Mitchells & Butlers so keep reading.
Measuring up for a new chair
Moss Bros is on the hunt for a new chairman after Debbie Hewitt, who has held the role since 2010, announced plans to step down.
The menswear retailer, which has warned over profits twice since the start of the year - said like-for-like sales fell 5.2% in the 15 weeks to 12 May, while total revenue was down 2.4%.
Despite the drop, the figures are better than March and Moss Bros said stock shortages, which hit its performance last year, have now improved.
Feeling tyre'd?
Business presenter Ben Thompson is still getting down and dirty in Birmingham.
Today Programme
Today Programme
BBC Breakfast
The clock is ticking...
If you're awake nice and early like us here on Business Live every day, you might like want to read this story about a Glasgow University study published today.
It finds that disruption to the body's circadian rhythms may put people at increased risk of mood disorders.
The Lancet Psychiatry study of 91,000 people found a disrupted body clock was linked with depression, bipolar disorder and other problems.
The Glasgow researchers said it was a warning to societies becoming less in tune with these natural rhythms.
Read more here.
Today Programme
Today Programme
Today Programme
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live
