Business Live: Burberry buyback

PA

The big four accounting firms have been criticised in the MPs' report for failing to stop Carillion from going under.

"The auditors should also be in the dock for this catastrophic crash. They are guilty of failing to tackle the crisis at Carillion, failing to insist the company paint a true picture of its crippling financial problems," said Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee.

Karthik Ramannais, professor of business & public policy and director of the master of public policy programme at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, says auditors are in "a cosy club".

"It's a small world, everybody knows everybody and we've set up a situation where everyone is fat and happy," he says.

But he says the main issue is that the reports auditors provide lack nuance.

"Audit firms provide very little texture or nuance to the reports they provide and firms end up getting a pass or fail which is not very useful," he says.