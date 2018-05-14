Business Live: British Gas loses more customers
Summary
- Centrica loses another 100,000 customers
- Xerox abandons Fujifilm deal
Live Reporting
By Katie Hope and Chris Johnston
All times stated are UK
Not so standard
Centrica also restates its opposition to government price controls for energy prices today. It says it has ended the standard variable tariff for new customers and now has 3.8 million customers on the rate, down from 4.3 million at the end of last year.
Last month, British Gas said it would increase energy bills for 4.1 million dual fuel customers on the standard variable tariff by an average of 5.5%, or £60 a year, to about £1,161.
The company blamed initiatives such as the smart meter roll-out and schemes to reduce carbon emissions as well as wholesale energy costs for sparking the rise.
Another Airbus departure
Hot on the heels of Airbus chief executive Tom Enders' decision to not seek re-election when his term expires next year, the finance chief has now said he's also leaving the European planemaker.
Harald Wilhelm will leave next year after 18 years with the company's finance department.
"Until then, I remain committed to the performance of the company and I will work with the management to ensure a smooth transition to the next Airbus CFO," he said.
Airbus is also in the process of finding a new chief executive to replace Mr Enders.
The company has said a candidate will be submitted to shareholders at the annual meeting in spring 2019.
When did you last go to a nightclub?
BBC Breakfast wants to know
Sparks set to fly?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Follwing this morning's trading update, Centrica will face shareholders later today at the firm's AGM.
Peter Atherton, an associate at Cornwall Insight, says it could be fiery.
"The shares have lost 70% of their value over the past few years and it's now around 150p.
"The question for the management team is how they're going to get the share price above £2. If they can't then you really have to say the management strategy has failed," he says.
Beast from the East hits Centrica
Centrica is taking a hit in its services division from the Beast from the East.
The extreme cold weather in February and March resulted in an "exceptionally high number of central heating boiler breakdowns", with the company fixing a record 145,000 breakdowns in one week - more than twice the normal weekly number.
The additional call-out costs due to the cold weather means adjusted operating profit for UK services in the first half will be lower than the same period last year.
"We did experience an increase in services customer complaints following the cold weather, which have now returned to more normal levels," Centrica adds.
Dignity sees strong first quarter
Dignity, the UK's only listed funeral business, has had a strong first quarter performing 21,400 funerals compared to 20,100 in the same period last year.
But it says it's too early to say whether it has managed to successfully stop losing market share, a problem it reported in January.
Dignity says trading this year will remain "volatile" but in line with the expectations it outlined in April.
"While the first quarter produced a much stronger result than we had anticipated when implementing the price changes in January, the current year is all about completing our review of our funeral business," says Dignity chief executive Mike McCollum.
Centrica slows customer exodus
The British Gas owner has a trading statement out today to coincide with its annual meeting - but it's not terribly exciting stuff.
Colder than normal weather has increased energy demand, Centrica said, while "high levels of competitive intensity" continued. It managed to slow the number of customers departing in the year to date back to the 2017 average, however.
Centrica also expects to reduce its workforce by about 1,000 people this year.
Carillion showed 'contempt' for suppliers
The collapse of construction and services giant Carillion in January left thousands of suppliers unpaid.
An investigation out today by MPs suggests that the firm leant on small suppliers to delay paying its bills and tried to conceal the true scale of its debts.
Frank Field, the chairman of the joint select committee inquiry into the firm's collapse, said Carillion “displayed utter contempt for its suppliers”.
“The company used its suppliers as a line of credit to shore up its fragile balance sheet, then in another of its accounting tricks ‘reclassified’ this borrowing to hide the true extent of its massive debt," he said.
Xerox wipes Fujifilm sale
Nearly a fortnight after clearing out its boardroom, Xerox has abandoned its controversial sale to Japan's Fujifilm.
The decision comes after the photocopier maker struck a deal with activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.
Together, they own 15% of Xerox and had opposed the $6.1bn (£4.5bn) deal because they said it undervalued the firm.
The decision ends months of infighting and will hand over control of Xerox to the two major investors.
Mr Icahn welcomed the outcome, saying "we are extremely pleased that Xerox finally terminated the ill-advised scheme to cede control of the company to Fujifilm".
However, Fujifilm disputed Xerox's "unilateral decision", adding: "We do not believe that Xerox has a legal right to terminate our agreement and we are reviewing all of our available options, including bringing a legal action seeking damages."
Gender inequality at the top
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
It’s hard to feel too much sympathy for people complaining they’re not earning more than £1m.
But research from employment law specialists Fox & Partners shows that in the financial services sector it’s almost entirely men in this top earning bracket. In fact the gender pay gap at this level is 91% and worsening, something the law firm warns could lead to lawsuits.
Caroline Field, partner at Fox & Partners, says it's further evidence of gender discrimination and that many are wary of speaking out because they're afraid it could affect their employment prospects.
"We've seen in the work we do that there remains too big a gap. We've seen lots of claims at the lower level [of earners], but it will take a while to trickle through to this level," she says.
Care homes insolvencies rise
BBC Radio 5 live
Accountants Moore Stephens says that there has been an 83% rise in the number of care home businesses entering insolvency, from 81 in 2016/17 to 148 in 2017/18.
With many care home places being paid for by local authorities, the sector has been struggling since the government cut local authority funding.
Mike Padgham, who runs two care homes in Scarborough, says it's a challenging time, and notes that it is important to remember the people behind the statistics.
"For every home closure older people are forced to find a new home to live in at a time when they least expect it.. or least want it," he says.
On the up?
BBC Breakfast
Speaking of oil prices, Breakfast is taking a look at what they mean for the forecourt.
Oil - where will it go?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The oil price is currently hovering at its highest level since 2014 at around $76 a barrel.
US President Donald Trump’s decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran is being cited as the main reason for the black stuff's recent rally.
But Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, says that's only added about $5 to the price.
She says the upward movement is largely due to a lack of investment in production combined with the fact that we no longer have excess inventory.
It may well mean more pain at the petrol pump, but she says the fact that disposable income has risen means people are better equipped to cope with it.
Another Shareholder Spring?
BBC Radio 5 live
Could we be facing another shareholder Spring? There are some 18 annual general meetings (AGMs) this week alone in the FTSE 350, according to Sarah Wilson, chief executive of the UK shareholder voting advisory firm Manifest.
There's been "a notable uptick" in shareholder protests due to the government putting more pressure on fund managers to be responsible owners, she says.
She says British Gas' owner Centrica's today could be the most fiery so far this year due to concerns over performance as well as historically high director pay levels.
'Retail is not dead'
BBC Radio 5 live
In yet more gloomy news for the retail sector, the number of shoppers fell 4.8% in March and April, worse than in the depths of the last recession, according to the British Retail Consortium and Springboard.
But Justin Urquhart Stewart, co-founder and head of corporate development at Seven Investment Management (7IM) says "Retail is not dead, it's just changed".
He says it's now about entertainment, handing an advantage to shopping malls which offer entertainment such as cinemas and restaurants under the same roof.
"If you're a dull, slightly damp High Street then people might as well do it at home and that's exactly what they're doing," he says.
Good morning
There’s plenty to talk about this morning.
Late on Sunday, US photocopier firm Xerox called off its $6.1bn sale to Japan’s Fujifilm, after reaching a truce with Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason that ends months of infighting and will hand control of the US company to the activist investors.
Here in the UK, there’s more gloomy news for the retail sector. Footfall fell by 3.3% last month according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Springboard.
That was lower than the 6% decline in March, but was still an "unprecedented" 4.8% decline over the two month period.
Later we’ll have a trading update from British Gas owner Centrica.
