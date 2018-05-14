Business Live: British Gas loses more customers

Getty Images

Centrica also restates its opposition to government price controls for energy prices today. It says it has ended the standard variable tariff for new customers and now has 3.8 million customers on the rate, down from 4.3 million at the end of last year.

Last month, British Gas said it would increase energy bills for 4.1 million dual fuel customers on the standard variable tariff by an average of 5.5%, or £60 a year, to about £1,161.

The company blamed initiatives such as the smart meter roll-out and schemes to reduce carbon emissions as well as wholesale energy costs for sparking the rise.