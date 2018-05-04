Business Live: Friday 4 May

Getty Images

Air France-KLM expects profits to fall this year due to the effect of strikes at its main French division.

The group said on Friday - as staff staged a 13th day of strikes - that its first quarter loss widened to 118 million euros ($141.4 million), against a restated loss of 33 million euros a year ago.

Overall unit costs in the quarter rose 2.1 percent, of which 1.7 percent was related to the strikes.

"What I regret is that the year started well in commercial terms, demand was there," said chief financial officer Frederic Gagey.