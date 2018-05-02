Business Live: Wednesday 2 May

Getty Images

The overhaul of Snapchat was meant to boost user growth.

But in the first results since the controversial redesign, Snapchat's parent firm revealed it did the opposite.

Shares in Snap fell 17% in after hours trading after it acknowledged that the app's new look made it less attractive to would-be users.

Only four million new users were added in the opening three months of 2018 - just over half the number forecast.

And Snap has warned growth and revenue could slow substantially in the second quarter.