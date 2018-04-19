Business Live: Thursday 19 April

So why has the Hammerson and Intu deal come undone?
Chris Spearing, a wealth manager at Canaccord Genuity, says "One of the issues is clearly what's been happening in the retail environment. Both companies have talked about the impact of recent administrations and restructuring... and they've both quantified that at about 1% of their income that they expect to lose this year before the possibility of reletting any of that space."
But surely this is not a new pressure, he is asked? Could they not have foreseen this?
"These guys obviously have a lot of analytics, so they understand what is happening in all their assets and how their customers are trading, so I don't think there's been a significant change," Mr Spearing says.
Martin Weale, a former member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee who is now a professor of economics at King's College London, says the 2.5% inflation figure is good news: "But I don't think it will have a major impact on the discussions at the Bank because because the MPC tends to set the interest rate with reference to where it expects inflation to be in two to three years time rather than where it is at the moment."
He adds: "My sense is that the committee's concerns are that wage growth is picking up - not very rapidly - but it is picking up and that with very low unemployment it may perhaps expect that process to continue."
Billy Bragg to give seminar at Bank of England
For those of us of a certain vintage, Billy Bragg is likely to stir-up memories of Red Wedge, a collective of musicians established in the 1980s to support the Labour Party.
Possibly the least likely place you'd expect to find Mr Bragg is the Bank of England but that's where the singer-songwriter will be on Thursday to give a seminar on "The Struggle for Accountability in the Digital Age".
To find out more about what he will be discussing, click here.
Love triangle collapses
What happens to Hammerson now that the Intu deal is no more?
France's mall operator Klépierre had made a £4.9bn offer for Hammerson but has now walked says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
"That love triangle has completely collapsed for the moment," he tells Wake Up to Money.
He says that both Hammerson and Intu now have to prove to shareholders that "the day-to-day business is sound, keep occupancy rates high, keep rents high and prove that the discounts to which their shares are trading to the book value of their buildings are completely unmerited".
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that Hammerson, which owns Birmingham's Bullring, thought the deal was good "because Intu shares are trading at a discount to the book value of their buildings so they thought they were getting a bargain but clearly shareholders have pushed back on the deal".
He says: "As soon as Hammerson mentioned it, Hammerson's shares went down.
"I think investors were worried that Hammerson was doubling down on UK retail at a time when there are lots of questions about bricks and mortar versus online and lots of questions over whether Brexit will be good for the UK economy or not."
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and an interesting day ahead.
Sky - the media group at the centre of competing bids by 21st Century Fox and Comcast - is set to announce its quarterly results.
As is Unilever, the consumer goods maker which recently announced that it will base its headquarters in Rotterdam instead of London.
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Tough in retail
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
So why has the Hammerson and Intu deal come undone?
Chris Spearing, a wealth manager at Canaccord Genuity, says "One of the issues is clearly what's been happening in the retail environment. Both companies have talked about the impact of recent administrations and restructuring... and they've both quantified that at about 1% of their income that they expect to lose this year before the possibility of reletting any of that space."
But surely this is not a new pressure, he is asked? Could they not have foreseen this?
"These guys obviously have a lot of analytics, so they understand what is happening in all their assets and how their customers are trading, so I don't think there's been a significant change," Mr Spearing says.
Where now for interest rates?
BBC Radio 5 live
After a sharp fall in consumer price inflation, will the Bank of England still go ahead with a highly anticipated interest rate rise in May?
Martin Weale, a former member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee who is now a professor of economics at King's College London, says the 2.5% inflation figure is good news: "But I don't think it will have a major impact on the discussions at the Bank because because the MPC tends to set the interest rate with reference to where it expects inflation to be in two to three years time rather than where it is at the moment."
He adds: "My sense is that the committee's concerns are that wage growth is picking up - not very rapidly - but it is picking up and that with very low unemployment it may perhaps expect that process to continue."
Billy Bragg to give seminar at Bank of England
For those of us of a certain vintage, Billy Bragg is likely to stir-up memories of Red Wedge, a collective of musicians established in the 1980s to support the Labour Party.
Possibly the least likely place you'd expect to find Mr Bragg is the Bank of England but that's where the singer-songwriter will be on Thursday to give a seminar on "The Struggle for Accountability in the Digital Age".
To find out more about what he will be discussing, click here.
Love triangle collapses
What happens to Hammerson now that the Intu deal is no more?
France's mall operator Klépierre had made a £4.9bn offer for Hammerson but has now walked says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
"That love triangle has completely collapsed for the moment," he tells Wake Up to Money.
He says that both Hammerson and Intu now have to prove to shareholders that "the day-to-day business is sound, keep occupancy rates high, keep rents high and prove that the discounts to which their shares are trading to the book value of their buildings are completely unmerited".
WPP staff feel liberated
BBC business editor Simon Jack tweets:
No dice from Hammerson investors over Intu
BBC Radio 5 live
One of the biggest shocks this week was when Hammerson pulled out of a £3.7bn takeover of fellow shopping centre owner Intu.
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that Hammerson, which owns Birmingham's Bullring, thought the deal was good "because Intu shares are trading at a discount to the book value of their buildings so they thought they were getting a bargain but clearly shareholders have pushed back on the deal".
He says: "As soon as Hammerson mentioned it, Hammerson's shares went down.
"I think investors were worried that Hammerson was doubling down on UK retail at a time when there are lots of questions about bricks and mortar versus online and lots of questions over whether Brexit will be good for the UK economy or not."
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and an interesting day ahead.
Sky - the media group at the centre of competing bids by 21st Century Fox and Comcast - is set to announce its quarterly results.
As is Unilever, the consumer goods maker which recently announced that it will base its headquarters in Rotterdam instead of London.
Debenhams will reveal its interim results. Like other department stores, it has found trading challenging and is cutting a number of store management jobs.
And later on, the Office for National Statistics will reveal retail sales for March. Expect some impact from the Beast from the East.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk