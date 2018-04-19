Business Live: Thursday 19 April

Getty Images

So why has the Hammerson and Intu deal come undone?

Chris Spearing, a wealth manager at Canaccord Genuity, says "One of the issues is clearly what's been happening in the retail environment. Both companies have talked about the impact of recent administrations and restructuring... and they've both quantified that at about 1% of their income that they expect to lose this year before the possibility of reletting any of that space."

But surely this is not a new pressure, he is asked? Could they not have foreseen this?

"These guys obviously have a lot of analytics, so they understand what is happening in all their assets and how their customers are trading, so I don't think there's been a significant change," Mr Spearing says.