Business Live: Wednesday 18 April

Having initially kicked up quite a fuss about the decision, current UK passport supplier De La Rue has said it is not going to appeal against the government's decision to award the contract to make UK passports after Brexit to Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto.

De la Rue also warned its profits would be hit in a statement .

"De La Rue will continue to fulfil its existing contract and assist with transition to the new supplier," the firm said.