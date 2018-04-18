Business Live: Wednesday 18 April

Having initially kicked up quite a fuss about the decision, current UK passport supplier De La Rue has said it is not going to appeal against the government's decision to award the contract to make UK passports after Brexit to Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto.
The Daily Telegraph goes with: "Facebook in fresh data privacy row".
It reports that the social media giant "exposed private lists of users' friends to app developers without their knowledge until two weeks ago, despite claiming to have blocked this functionality three years ago".
At the Daily Mail, the focus is on bank branch closures. The paper reports that on top of the 49 branch closures announced by Lloyds Bank yesterday, RBS "is expected to soon announce it will close up to 300 outlets which were once going to be spun off as a separate bank".
It's put the two figures together to come up with the headline: "Day banks culled 350 branches".
Trump no longer down with TPP
A week is a long time in politics, especially if you happen to be US President Donald Trump.
Last week, he said that the US would reconsider joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement if offered a “substantially better” deal than the one offered to President Barack Obama.
There are several influencing factors on the pound's recent strengthening against the dollar, Sonja Laud of Fidelity International, told Wake Up To Money.
She said: "The economic slowdown is not as bad as some feared and there's been some positive news coming out of Brussels over the Brexit negotiations.
"But the protectionist measures Mr Trump has been talking about has weighed on the dollar which helped sterling to some extent as well.
But there remain several questions, she warned. "Is the current level sustainable? Is the dollar going to recover? Is the market too optimistic?"
Whitbread investors have 'decision to make'
According to reports, activist investor Elliott Advisors wants Whitbread to be split into its Costa Coffee chain and its Premier Inn business.
Sonja Laud, head of equities at Fidelity International told Wake Up To Money that other investors have a decision to make and would examine the "claimed synergies" and savings that a split could produce.
She said: "If the financial maths adds up, then you are likely to see a positive response from investors."
Inflation to 'hold steady'
Inflation is expected to have held steady in March when official figures are released this morning.
That's because a drop in food and fuel
prices was offset by higher airfares around the earlier Easter holidays.
A consensus of economists forecast the Office for National Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) to come in at 2.7% for March, in line with February's
reading and holding below the 3% recorded in January.
Britons are believed to have benefited from slightly weaker food prices, which
had surged on the back of the weaker pound, as well as a bigger month-on-month
drop in fuel prices than a year earlier.
But air fares are likely to have helped offset the drop, having risen during
the Easter bank holiday, which fell earlier in the calendar this year.
Good morning
Welcome to our live blog of today's business news, we'll be with you until 9.30pm.
Inflation figures will land this morning - look out for them at 9.30am. CPI was 2.7% in February down from 3% in January. Will this month see another fall and are consumers feeling any benefit?
Get in touch with your comments at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Inflation expectation explanation
Figures out later are expected to show a fall in inflation in March. Could that persuade the Bank of England to put up interest rates?
For the last year inflation has outstripped wages, and yesterday we found the two crossed over - but only just, business presenter Dominic O'Connell told the BBC's Today Programme.
He said that bankers normally put up interest rates to slow an economy that is growing too quickly - that's not the UK, but a hike can also rein in inflation.
The Financial Times leads today with a story on the pound's climb against the dollar. "Investors push sterling higher with bets on rate rise next month", the paper says.
Is the pound's recovery sustainable?
Whitbread investors have 'decision to make'
