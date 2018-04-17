Business Live: Tuesday 17 April

JD Sports appears to have shrugged off the crisis on the High Street judging by its latest set of annual results.
Pre-tax profits jumped 24% to £294.5m in the year to 3 February, with revenues a third higher at £3.16bn.
The retailer said like-for-like sales at its stores rose 3%, while growth in online sales was "in excess of 30%".
"This is an excellent result demonstrating our capacity for continuing growth in both existing and new markets, and the strength of our offer in store and online," said chief executive Peter Cowgill.
Primark profits up 4% for owner ABF
Associated British Foods said interim profits for the 24 weeks to 3 March climbed 1% to £628m.
But its main brand Primark saw profits climb 4%.
George Weston, chief executive said: "Our UK performance was remarkable in the circumstances."
It raised the dividend 3% to 11.7p per share.
Trouble ahead for China's economy?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The latest growth figures for China indicated that the economy grew at an annual pace of 6.8% in the first quarter of the year.
While there are suspicions over the accuracy of China's economic data, Erik Britton of Fathom Financial Consulting says their own research suggests the economy is currently growing at about that rate.
However, there are big worries that much of the growth is coming from investment in infrastructure and housing, which could be building up trouble for the future.
"In our estimation there are 4.4 billion square metres of unused, unsold residential property stock that's under construction right now - that's enough to house 150 million people, which is large even by Chinese standards."
"All of this is indicating a huge, colossal build up of excess capacity."
An end to the wages squeeze?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Figures released later this morning are expected to show that wage growth has outstripped inflation for the first time in about a year.
And there's a good chance this could signal an end to the squeeze on earnings, rather than just be a one-off, according to Sarah Hewin, chief economist at Standard Chartered.
"The outlook suggests that wage growth will pick up… and some
of the factors that have held inflation high are easing now."
The fall in the value of the pound following the Brexit referendum pushed up the price of imports, which contributed to the pick-up in inflation, but this trend now appears to be reversing.
"What we’re seeing now is a stronger pound that will keep
import prices lower and should hopefully make people feel better off."
Advertising agency WPP continues to dominate the business pages.
The Daily Mail leads its City & Finance section with "£8bn WPP fire sale" suggesting the firm will be broken up and sold off.
The Times has a similar headline: "WPP hit as fears grow of break-up". Meanwhile The Financial Times focuses on shares with "Sorrell exit sets off WPP share slide".
The Daily Telegraph goes with "Germany on alert over recession risk", reporting that "The economic outlook in Germany is deteriorating with alarming speed". The report is based on the views of a Dusseldorf think tank.
The Times also has downbeat news, reporting: "Trade war threat damaging world economy, warns WTO chief".
Looking ahead to JD and ABF...
Wake Up To Money
Wake Up To Money
JD Sports and Primark-owner Associated British Foods are both expected to buck the recent trend of difficult results for retailers today.
Sophie Kilvert of Seven Investment Manager told Wake Up To Money that one thing to look out for from JD Sports was an update of their takeover of US chain The Finish Line.
"Primark now makes most of the profit for ABF and it is a successful discounter approach," she said. "You know their clothes are really cheap and you know what you're going to get when you go there. They're at the right price point for people at the moment."
But it will be interesting to see how their expansion into Europe and the US is going, she said.
China growth beats expectations
China's economy grew at an annual pace of 6.8% between January to March according to official data, slightly beating forecasts for the period.
The growth rate compares expansion with the same three months in the previous year.
In the last quarter, revenue at Netflix grew 40% to $3.7bn (£2.58bn), with net income climbing to $290.1m (£202.31m).
Sophie Kilvert of Seven Investment Management said the results were pleasing.
She told Wake Up To Money: "We saw good international figures for Netflix. We saw the revenue, particularly international, really increase. International subscribers overtook UK early last year and now we've seen the revenue do that as well, which is really important.
"We also saw the benefit of the price rise they introduced last year. The developed markets for Netflix tend to pay a bit more for their content," she explained.
The average cost of a Netflix account climbed 14% in the period.
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page - we'll be with you today until 9.30pm.
There are unemployment and jobs figures coming up today plus results from Primark-owner Associated British Foods, breakdown firm AA, and retailer JD Sports.
We'll also keep a close eye on markets - will the FTSE fall again today? - and the pound, which had a good day yesterday against the dollar.
We also love hearing your comments: please send them to bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
