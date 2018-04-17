Business Live: Tuesday 17 April

Reuters

JD Sports appears to have shrugged off the crisis on the High Street judging by its latest set of annual results.

Pre-tax profits jumped 24% to £294.5m in the year to 3 February, with revenues a third higher at £3.16bn.

The retailer said like-for-like sales at its stores rose 3%, while growth in online sales was "in excess of 30%".

"This is an excellent result demonstrating our capacity for continuing growth in both existing and new markets, and the strength of our offer in store and online," said chief executive Peter Cowgill.