Business Live: Monday 16 April

Rania Robinson, chief executive at advertising agency Quiet Storm is not such a fan of Sorrell.

She tells Wake Up To Money: "The way he’s run his business, they way he’s operated and done deals, and the sheer scale of the business, is not a way to promote creativity.

"The deals are so big in scale and bureaucratic that they’re not designed to create the best creative output, so I think the creative product has really suffered by that way of organising."

But she concedes: "At a commercial level you can’t knock him. He’s clearly made an awful lot of money."