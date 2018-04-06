Business Live: Wall Street shares still falling
Summary
- Wall Street shares down 2.8%
- UK productivity 1.8% above 2007 peak
- FTSE indexes trade lower
- Co-op Group returns to profit
- German industrial output tumbles
Nine West files for bankruptcy
American fashion retailer Nine West has filed for bankruptcy in New York, and is to sell its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag businesses to Athentic Brands Group.
Nine West has $1.5bn in debt and it missed a debt interest payment in March.
The firm has entered a restructuring agreement and received $300 million in debtor-in-possession financing.
Nine West just celebrated its 40th anniversary on 15 March with a big party in Los Angeles hosted by Olivia Culpo.
When it rains, it pours
Not content with potentially starting a trade war with China that might require arbitration from the World Trade Organisation, the Trump administration is apparently now considering introducing stiffer environmental regulations governing imported cars.
According the Wall Street Journal, President Trump wants to use existing laws to protect US carmakers by forcing foeign automobile manufacturers to adhere to stricter carbon emissions standards, which would make their cars more expensive than US brands.
Facebook shares drag Nasdaq down
Wall Street shares are still falling, thanks to remarks made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who thinks the Fed will need to continue raising interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 686 points or 2.8% to 23,819.20 on the news. The top loser is industrial machinery maker Caterpillar, which exports a lot of machinery to China, down 4.4%.
The S&P 500 slid 65.4 points or 2.5% to 2,597.41. United States Steel Corp heads the losers, falling 6.8%.
And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has been dragged down by Facebook, falling 175 points or 2.5% to 6,901.81. Facebook's shares have been flip-flopping over the course of the day, and are currently down 1% to $157.64.
US interest rates likely to keep rising
The Federal Reserve will very likely need to keep raising interest rates in order to keep inflation under control, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has told an audience at a conference in Chicago.
"As long as the economy continues broadly on its current path, further gradual increases in the federal funds rate will best promote these goals," he said.
Mr Powell did not mention the trade tariffs row between the US and China in his speech, however he did say that potential risks to the US economic outlook appeared to be "roughly balanced".
More on Facebook's proposed changes
Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the social network will start verifying the identities of people running popular pages, as part of its continued efforts to stem fake news and propaganda.
The company today said all “large” pages would be audited - any which did not clear the process would be prevented from posting.
Facebook will add more transparency of “issue-based” political ad funding.
"These steps by themselves won't stop all people trying to game the system. But they will make it a lot harder for anyone to do what the Russians did during the 2016 election and use fake accounts and pages to run ads," he said in a Facebook post.
"Election interference is a problem that's bigger than any one platform, and that's why we support the Honest Ads Act. This will help raise the bar for all political advertising online."
BreakingFacebook announces it will back new regulations on political ads
Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has endorsed calls for tougher US regulations on political ads on the internet.
Separately he is also tightening verification on the network for ads addressing political issues.
More to follow shortly.
Why is China targeting US hogs and Harleys?
How did livestock and motorcycles become unlikely weapons in a looming trade war between the United States and China? The BBC's Anthony Zurcher has the answers.
Protest over Pinneys factory closure plans
A protest has been held at the Pinneys of Scotland fish processing factory in Annan.
Earlier this week, parent company Young's Seafood announced plans to close the plant, with the loss of 450 jobs and production moving to Grimsby.
Workers and people from the local area took part in the demonstration.
It came as an action group meeting got under way in Dumfries involving council leaders, MSPs and Enterprise Minister Paul Wheelhouse.
Formula 1 bosses aim for 2021 budget cap
Formula 1 is pressing ahead with plans to introduce a budget cap in 2021 as part of attempts to make the sport more attractive.
Owners Liberty Media presented more detail on their plans to the teams at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.
A budget cap in the region of $150m is central to the aim, along with more equitable prize money distribution and technical changes.
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said it was "a starting point of a dialogue".
Other abuses of Facebook data are possible
Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has said that the social network cannot rule out other instances where user data has been abused.
Ms Sandberg is currently doing interviews with various US media vehicles. Her latest comments were made to National Public Radio (NPR) and NBC's Today Show.
"Safety and security is never done, it's an arms race. You build something, someone tries to abuse it," she told NPR.
"...we did not think enough about the abuse cases and now we're taking really firm steps across the board."
Ms Sandberg said that Facebook probably should have taken more steps several years ago to secure the network, and that firm was too "idealistic" in its approach to protecting privacy.
How blue jeans became a million dollar idea
It's estimated that on any one day, half the people on Earth are wearing blue jeans. No wonder: they're hard-wearing, and they've come to be a symbol of youth and coolness. But who came up with this modern style of denim trousers?
Aaron Heslehurst tells all.
London closes flat
London shares have closed flat, following US President Donald Trump's threat to potentially impose an additional $100bn in trade tariffs on Chinese exports.
The FTSE 100 ended 15.9 points or 0.22% lower to 7,183.64, pulled down by mining and metals group Rio Tinto, falling 2.4% to £35.60 after analysts Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the firm's stock.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 closed 46 points or 0.24% down to 19,530.17. Trading and mining firm Ferrexpo led the losers, sliding 7.5% to 220.5p after announcing yesterday that its iron ore pellet production fell 1.6% year-on-year.
Tata Steel looks ahead
India's Tata Steel is considering taking a majority stake in a planned European steel joint venture with German firm Thyssenkrupp.
The joint venture will create Europe's second-largest steel group after ArcelorMittal, and it would enable Tata to expand its steel empire globally.
Thyssenkrupp on the other hand is looking to exit steel-making to focus instead on manufacturing technology and industrial goods that offer higher margins.
"They have different visions. Thyssenkrupp is looking to exit the steel sector while Tata is looking to stay and grow," sources told Reuters.
Airbus builds a new super-transporter
Airbus is building a new super-transporter, the Beluga XL, an aircraft capable of carrying wings and other parts from its factories for assembly at its base in Toulouse.
Airbus already has an existing aircraft but says with rising output it needs an even bigger transporter.
President Trump says WTO is 'unfair'
President Donald Trump has been tweeting again.
Today's post is that the World Trade Organisation is being "unfair" to the US in its handling of China's dispute over trade tariffs.....
Remove two-child benefit cap, bishops urge ministers
Sixty Church of England bishops along with leaders of other religious groups, are urging ministers to rethink the two-child benefits cap.
In a letter to the Times, they say the policy is likely to tip an extra 200,000 children into poverty.
Changes limiting some benefits to the first two children in a family came into effect last year.
The government says parents on benefits should face the same financial choices as those in work.
'I can manufacture better doors here in Rwanda'
A civil engineer by training, entrepreneur Patrick Dufitimana noticed that much of the wooden furniture used in Rwanda's construction and home building market was imported from abroad, and he didn't like the quality. So he decided to set up his own business.
Africa Business Report visited him in the Rwandan capital of Kigali to find out more.
Still confused about pensions changes?
Check your wages this month and you might notice you've taken home a little less than usual.
It's because automatic pensions contributions have risen (see earlier posts).
If you're over the age of 22, you'll be getting at least 3% of your wages put aside for when you retire - up from 1%.
If money's tight, or you don't like the sound of it, you can opt out by speaking to your employer. Confused? Read on for some answers to some of the questions you might still have.
Have you got questions about the increase in automatic pensions contributions (see earlier posts)?
Well, here's a handy Q&A put together by our colleagues over at BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat.
Wall Street opens lower
Wall Street shares have fallen on open, as lower-than-expected March jobs data compounded investor fears over an impending trade war between China and the US.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 158.5 points or 0.7% to 24,346.73. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing continues to head the losers, sliding 1.9% to $330.20, followed by Goldman Sachs, don 1.6% to $251.65.
The S&P 500 slid 21.2 points or 0.8% to 2,641.68, dragged down by bank and brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corp, which plunged 2.3% to $51.15.
And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 39.2 points or 0.6% to 7,037.37. Top of the losers is drugmaker Mannkind Corp, whose direct stock offering saw disapproval from investors.
Good afternoon
Thanks Dearbail and Karen for this morning's live coverage of all things business.
Mary-Ann Russon with you until 21:30 for the rest of the day's news and views.
Are you enjoying the weather? It seems like Spring might finally be here, looking at this picture of Hyde Park taken today.
Bargain Booze sold to Bestway
The BBC understands the retail arm of the drinks group, Conviviality, has now found a buyer.
Wholesalers Bestway has bought the shops, which include Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, for a reported £7m.
That deal is hoped to save around 2,000 jobs.
Markets react to US jobs numbers
The US share markets will open in about half an hour. Signs are they will open about 1% lower. Jobs growth was on the disappointing side - markets expected almost double the 103,000 new jobs - and wage growth was a bit faster than expected.
The dollar fell a tiny bit against the yen in the wake of the jobs announcement. It is now down 0.07% against the Japanese currency at 107.35 yen.
Meanwhile the pound is up a little against the dollar at 1.4017.
Russia seeks to block Telegram app
The Russian government has started legal proceedings to block the Telegram messaging app in the country.
The Roskomnadzor media regulator is seeking the block because the firm has refused to hand over encryption keys used to scramble messages.
Telegram, which is based in Dubai, was given a deadline of 4 April to hand over the keys.
The company has refused, saying the way the service is built means it has no access to them.
US jobs numbers in context
More on those US jobs figures now - and the March growth figure of 103,000 was well below the 202,000 average of the past three months and not far off the figure of about 100,000 jobs per month which need to be created keep up with growth in the working-age population.
The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% for a sixth month in a row.
US jobs growth slows
The US economy created the fewest jobs in six months in March.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 103,000 last month with the construction and retail sectors shedding jobs, the Labor Department said on Friday.
That was the smallest number since September and followed February's jump of 326,000.
Job growth is also moderating as the labour market hits full employment. There has been an increase in reports of employers, especially in the construction and manufacturing sectors, struggling to find qualified workers.
ECB asks for court ruling on Latvian bank governor ban
BBC World Service
The European Central Bank (ECB) has asked the EU's top court to rule on whether Latvia has broken EU law by stopping Latvia's central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics from serving on the ECB board.
Mr Rimsevics has denied allegations that he took at least $120,000 in bribes. He's under criminal investigation in Latvia, where the central bank has barred him from its premises and the parliament has called on him to resign.
But under EU law he can't be suspended from the ECB board until he's found guilty of serious misconduct.
Retail shares hit
Taking a more in-depth look at the FTSE 100 reveals that one of the biggest fallers so far is Marks and Spencer, which has shed 2.34%.
Why? Well, earlier Citigroup released a note downgrading several retailers' shares including those in M&S.
The analysts said "we are not yet ready to turn more positive on the UK cyclical names" and downgraded M&S, Asos, Pets at Home, B&M, H&M, Kingfisher and Next.
Shares in Next are 1.45% lower.
Citi's advice on what retail shares to go for is that "investors should buy online over offline, Europe over UK and brands over retailers".
Royal Mail fined for sending nuisance emails
Royal Mail has been fined £12,000 for sending 327,000 nuisance emails to people who had opted out of receiving such information.
As a result, Royal Mail broke the law, the Information Commissioner's Office said.
Royal Mail tried to claim that the emails - which advertised lower prices for parcels - were a "service" rather than marketing materials.
Read more here.
London shares tread water
Let's check in on how the key London share markets are doing now ... and they've been pretty quiet so far on Friday.
The FTSE 100 is at 7,182.88, that's a slight fall of 16 points or 0.23%.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 was also down at 19,544.64, having lsot 32 points or 0.16%.
The Swedes rebelling against a cashless society
Sweden is winning the race towards becoming the world's first completely cashless society, but there are growing concerns it's causing problems for the elderly and other vulnerable groups.
None of the high street banks around Stockholm's spotless Odenplan square handle cash any more.
You can only pay for your coffee and cinnamon bun by card or with your smartphone at the local branch of the country's largest cafe chain. And there's no chance of using coins or notes if you want to hop on one of the shiny blue busses whizzing past.
Yet for Swedes there's nothing unusual about how cashless this inner city neighbourhood has become in recent years.
The vast majority of the nation's banks have long stopped allowing customers to withdraw or pay in cash over-the-counter. Read the full story here
Trump: I have a good relationship with China
US President Donald Trump says that he has a good relationship with China though conceded that there "might be a little pain" over the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
However, he says he hopes the two countries can work out the dispute.
Bargain Booze and Wine Rack sold?
Sky News City Editor tweets
European Justice Commissioner to speak to Zuckerberg
The European Commissioner Commissioner for Justice, Vera Jourova, will speak to Facebook's co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg next week according to an EU spokesman.
The two will talk on the telephone after Facebook admitted that 2.7 million people in the European Union may have had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica
According to PA, Ms Jourova and Mr Zuckerberg will discuss what changes Facebook needs to make to protect users and how the US company must adapt to new EU data protection rules.
The spokesman said that EU data protection authorities will discuss over the coming days "a strong co-ordinated approach" on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.
Tanzania builds wall to protect gemstones
BBC World Service
The president of Tanzania, John Magafuli, is inaugurating a 24 km wall built to protect the country's unique gemstones from theft, reports BBC World Service.
The president announced last year he was instructing the army to construct the wall around the nationalised gemstone field in the Mererani hills, in the north of the country.
It's the only place in the world that produces tanzanite - a blue, violet and burgundy mineral mined since the late 1960s.
Tanzania is also seeking to tighten restrictions on diamond mining following a parliamentary investigation last year indicating that millions of dollars worth of revenue were being lost.
Sugar tax and the young
The Institute for Fiscal Studies tweets....
Sugar consumption through soft drinks is particularly high among younger people.
BreakingFacebook scandal includes data on 2.7 million EU citizens
Facebook has said that the data of 2.7 million EU citizens were among those improperly used by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica
The European Commission said it received a letter from Facebook on Thursday night and was seeking more details.
A spokesman for the European Commission. told Reuters: "Facebook confirmed to us that the data of overall up to 2.7 million Europeans or people in the EU to be more precise may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.
"The letter also explains the steps Facebook has taken in response since."
Uber appoints UK non-executives
Uber has recruited two non-executive directors to its UK board as part of the ride-sharing group's "important period of change".
Susan Hooper, the former chief executive of the travel division at Acromas Group, is joining Uber's board.
She is also a non-executive director at the Department for Exiting the European Union, Wizz Air, Rank Group and Affinity Water.
Roger Parry is also joining Uber. He is chair of MSQ Partners, Oxford Metrics, and YouGov.
Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber in the UK, said: “At a time when Uber is going through an important period of change we’re really pleased two such experienced individuals are joining us."
Uber UK's chair Laurel Powers-Freeling, said: "It’s testament to Uber’s willingness to address past issues and follow the path of good governance that two individuals of their calibre have decided to work with us."
Former Cambridge Analytica boss to face MPs
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee has announced that Alexander Nix, the former boss of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, will appear before MPs on Wednesday 18 April as part of an inquiry into "fake news".
Cambridge Analytica is at the centre of a scandal involving Facebook which this week admitted that the data of up to 87 million people was improperly shared with the political consultancy.
Professor Aleksandr Kogan, the Cambridge University senior research associate who harvested the data from users through a personality app he developed, will appeared in front of the committee on Tuesday, 24 April.
On Thursday 26 April, Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer will appear after co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg chose not to answer MPs' questions.
As Arnold Schwarzenegger's disembodied, animatronic head reappears on behalf of the Financial Conduct Authority to persuade people to claim for being mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance, the BBC's personal finance correspondent SiArnold Schwarzeneggermon Gompertz has some advice: