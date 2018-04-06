Business Live: Wall Street shares still falling

Getty Images

American fashion retailer Nine West has filed for bankruptcy in New York, and is to sell its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag businesses to Athentic Brands Group.

Nine West has $1.5bn in debt and it missed a debt interest payment in March.

The firm has entered a restructuring agreement and received $300 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

Nine West just celebrated its 40th anniversary on 15 March with a big party in Los Angeles hosted by Olivia Culpo.