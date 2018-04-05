Business Live: FTSE 100 soars

Getty Images

We asked for your views on the sugar tax which comes into force on Friday - will it help combat reduce obesity or is it the nanny state gone mad?

Simon Newman emailed us with this response:

"Yep, nanny state gone mad for me. Two reasons.

"Firstly, I think it unfairly penalises those people who take on board the advice given by health practitioners about eating a sensible, balanced diet (in effect, we're being punished for doing what Government tells us to do).

"Secondly, as we know, high-sugar foods are generally cheaper than healthier options, such as fresh fruit. Potential consequence for high-sugar consumers is that it gives them less money to spend on healthier food options exacerbating the problem, not improving it.

"It's about changing behaviour, which unfortunately takes longer than a five year term of Government."