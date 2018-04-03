Business Live: Spotify shares soar

Getty Images

Like the cool kid who knows to show up late to the party, Spotify took its time in figuring out how it would make its public stock market debut.

But in pricing its shares at $165.90, the music streaming service is worth $29.5bn (£20.9bn) - more than Twitter. This suggests that there was strong investor interest in the company, which has yet to turn a profit.

In a departure from technology stock listings of the past neither co-founder Daniel Ek nor any senior managers were spotted on the floor.

That reflects the company's decision to choose an unusual direct listing strategy, which means it is not raising any extra money.

The strategy, however, means that insiders are allowed to immediately sell shares. It's estimated that Mr Ek will be made a billionaire several times over as a result of the listing.