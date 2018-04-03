Business Live: Spotify shares soar
- Spotify valued at close to $30bn
- FTSE 100 ends lower
- Tesla shares rebound
- RAC breaks rules on insurance renewals
By Chris Johnston
All times stated are UK
The right tune?
The New Yorker's Amanda Petrusich offers her thoughts about Spotify's long-awaited market debut:
Wall Street recovers
The three main indexes in New York have ended higher after a choppy session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose almost 390 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 32 points, or 1.26%. The Nasdaq added 1%.
BreakingSpotify closes at $149
Spotify shares ended their first day of trading in New York at $149.01, down from an opening price of $165.90.
Late yesterday the NYSE set a "reference price" of $132 a share for the music streaming service, in line with recent informal trading.
So the stock has either risen, or fallen. Take your pick!
Amazon's rising tide
Natalie Sherman
New York business reporter
President Donald Trump kept up his attacks on Amazon on Tuesday - but this time investors don't seem to be listening.
The online retailer's shares rose 1.5% in afternoon trade in New York, getting a boost after Bloomberg reported that the president's Twitter tantrum had not resulted into anything as concrete as policy discussions or planning.
Amazon's recovery helped to lift markets more widely. All three main indexes - the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq - were set to close in positive territory after sharp losses yesterday.
Two sides of the Apple story
Speaking of the gender pay gap, Apple says men earned 5% more on average than women at its UK operations - although the pay gap on the median measure was 2% higher for women.
The iPhone maker says the gender pay gap is due to more men in senior positions than women, which led to higher pay and bonuses. Apple 30% of its 6,000 UK workers are women, up from 28% in 2014.
It plans steps to close the gaps, such as no longer asking employees for their salary history.
Mind the gap...
Back to Blighty for a moment - coming up on Newsnight this evening:
'Just as hyped'
Tomas Otterback, an analyst at Redeye Financial in Stockholm - where Spotify was born - says the float is "just as hyped" as the IPOs of Twitter and Snap.
"It's the same with Spotify. Private investors and traders will probably trade the share up substantially at the beginning," he says.
"It will be more interesting to see what happens to the share in the coming two to three days."
A big day for digital music
BBC World
Here's Larry Miller, a music business academic at New York University, giving us his thoughts on the Spotify float today.
Spotify shares fall back
After that quite impressive debut earlier, Spotify shares have now lost some ground.
The stock opened at $165.90 but has now fallen as low as $155 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Apple Watch provides murder case clues
Police in Australia have presented data gathered from an Apple Watch as evidence in a murder trial.
Grandmother Myrna Nilsson was wearing the device when she was killed in 2016.
Her daughter-in-law Caroline Nilsson is accused of staging an ambush, after claiming she was tied up by a group of men who entered the house.
But data from the victim's smartwatch suggests that she was ambushed as she arrived home, and died hours earlier than Ms Nilsson claims.
Read more here.
It was 40 years ago today...
...that the world's first mobile phone call was made
Haven't we come a long way... and you think your phone tales a long time to charge?!
Jobs threat as seafood firm plans closure of factory
One of the largest private-sector employers in the south of Scotland has announced plans to close a major factory, with the loss of 450 jobs.
Young's Seafood said it would begin a consultation with staff on the future of Pinneys of Scotland, based in Annan.
Local MSP Colin Smyth said the news was "absolutely devastating" for the workforce and their families.
He said it would send "shockwaves" through an already fragile local economy.
Read more here.
Turning back time...
BBC North America technology reporter Dave Lee tweets:
What is the attraction of Spotify?
Carillion HQ on the market
The Wolverhampton headquarters of collapsed engineering giant Carillion are up for sale for more than £3m.
The official receiver said another 97 of the firm's employees had also been made redundant, taking the total number of job losses to more than 1,800.
Carillion went into liquidation in January after running up debts of about £1.5bn.
The news comes as it was revealed work on two hospitals is still being delayed by the firm's collapse.
Read more here.
Spotify worth almost $30bn
Kim Gittleson
New York business correspondent
Like the cool kid who knows to show up late to the party, Spotify took its time in figuring out how it would make its public stock market debut.
But in pricing its shares at $165.90, the music streaming service is worth $29.5bn (£20.9bn) - more than Twitter. This suggests that there was strong investor interest in the company, which has yet to turn a profit.
In a departure from technology stock listings of the past neither co-founder Daniel Ek nor any senior managers were spotted on the floor.
That reflects the company's decision to choose an unusual direct listing strategy, which means it is not raising any extra money.
The strategy, however, means that insiders are allowed to immediately sell shares. It's estimated that Mr Ek will be made a billionaire several times over as a result of the listing.
BreakingSpotify starts trading
Shares in Spotify have finally been priced at $165.90.
New head for New York Fed
John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, has been appointed to head the New York Fed.
The 55-year-old will succeed Bill Dudley in what is seen as the second-most influential position at the US Federal Reserve.
The decision to appoint a white man and long-time Fed insider may spark criticism that more diverse candidates were overlooked. The NY Fed's directors said the search was "exhaustive and inclusive".
$170 may be the magic number
The expected price that Spotify shares will start trading at keeps rising - it's now between $165 and $170, Reuters reports.
It shouldn't be long now before we find out. The delay is due to Spotify's unusual direct listing on the NYSE/ That means the traders who typically help keep the market liquid for most shares listed on the exchange have been forced to huddle together in a bid to gauge both investor demand and the number of shares that would be sold.
FTSE ends lower
The London market has ended lower on the first day of the working week, down almost 0.4% at 7,030 points.
Mediclinic was the biggest faller, slipping 4.6%, while Micro Focus added 2.4% to be the top riser.
On the mid-cap FTSE 250, Capita slipped 7.4%, while Fidessa jumped 13.8% after revealing the other potential offers we mentioned earlier.
Soaring up the chart...
Golly: Spotify shares are now expected to start trading at between $155 and $165, according to Reuters.
Fidessa shares soar
Software firm Fidessa has postponed an imminent shareholder vote on whether to back a £1.4bn takeover bid from Switzerland's Temenos, saying it might receive two more offers.
One would be at a 5% premium to banking software supplier Temenos's cash bid, Fidessa said, but did not disclose details of the other potential offer.
"Discussions with the third parties are ongoing and there can be no certainty that a formal offer from either will be forthcoming or as to the terms of any such offer," the company said.
Shares in Fidessa were more than 14% higher at £41.90 apiece, while Temenos slipped 3.4% in Zurich.
Data could equal profits for Spotify
BBC World
As some commentators predict Spotify shares will start trading at between $145 and $155 a share, BBC business producer Jonathan Josephs tweets:
Maydar for Air Partner shares
Speaking of flying, Shares in Air Partner have plunged more than a fifth after the private jet firm discovered a £3.3m accounting error.
The issue, which dates back seven years, occurred when some invoiced money was put through as deferred income rather than being dealt with directly. However, the firm said the mistake did not affect or disadvantage customers, operators or suppliers.
Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo said the issue was "clearly concerning" but the lack of a cash impact was a "mitigating factor".
Air Partner said in January it expected annual pre-tax profits to be no less than £6.4m, beating the £5.1m booked the year before.
The group, which employs 250 staff across 20 countries, provides services ranging from luxury private jet charter flights to cargo transport.
Thousands of flights delayed
About 15,000 flights in Europe may have faced delays today after a technical problem at Eurocontrol, which runs the EU's air traffic control system.
"Today 29,500 flights were expected in the European network. Approximately half of those could have some delay as a result of the system outage," a statement from Eurocontrol said.
Amazon slips
While the S&P 500 fell below its 200-day moving average on Monday for the first time since the Brexit referendum decision all the way back in June 2016, it is 0.2% higher so far today.
The Dow, meanwhile, is up 0.3% although the Nasdaq Composite is letting the side down with a 0.3% fall.
Amazon.com fell another 1% after sliding more than 5% yesterday after President Trump's latest attack on the online retailer.
The price is right?
Santosh Rao of Manhattan Venture Partners predicts that Spotify will open at about $140 a share - and that we will should know about midday New York time what the reality will be.
Patience is a virtue
In case you're wondering why we haven't told you what Spotify shares have started trading at, there will be a delay of up to a couple of hours before we find out.
You'll just have to be patient...
Wall Street rises
After a bad start to the second quarter yesterday, New York has rebounded slightly to be higher at the open today, with the tech-focused Nasdaq up 0.6%.
Tesla shares have maintained their pre-market promise to be about 5% higher in early trading.
And quite a surprising stat courtesy of Bloomberg: a fifth of Tesla shares are shorted.
Snap goes video chat
It seems Spotify is not the only tech firm starting with S that has some news today.
Snap says it will introduce video chat to Snapchat, allowing up to 16 users to join a conversation (good luck getting any sense out of that...).
Perhaps anyone unfortunate enough to have bought Snap's silly glasses with cameras in them might have a use for them now?
The new video feature starts rolling out this week. It is also introducing mentions allowing users to tag friends in posts - I know you've all been crying out for that too.
BreakingTesla misses its target
Tesla produced just under 35,000 Model 3 cars in the first three months of the year - 40% higher than the final quarter of 2017.
Elon Musk's car company says it made 2,020 Model 3 sedans in the last seven days of March and would produce the same number next week.
However, that is short of Tesla's own target of 2,500 a week by the end of March but above the 793 built in the final week of last year.
Tesla shares are up more than 6% in pre-market trading in New York.
Problems at Transferwise today...
Several people have been tweeting about problems getting their cash from the money-exchange app Transferwise today. The company has just admitted that customers won't be able to set up new payments until it fixes some "website issues".
Recruiter faces jail for pensions swindle
A recruitment firm is being prosecuted for illegally opting staff out of pensions.
Workchain - formerly known as Smart Recruitment UK - is being taken to court by the Pensions Regulator, in the first prosecution of its type.
It has accused the firm of logging into its workplace pension scheme’s online system using employees’ personal details, to terminate their membership of the scheme.
Seven senior staff at the firm have been summonsed to appear at Derby Magistrates' Court on 7 June.
If convicted of computer misuse they could face six months imprisonment.
FTSE 100 threatens to climb out of the red
The FTSE 100 is threatening to climb into positive territory, after dropping more than 50 points in early trading.
It's currently only around 1 point down on the day, hovering around 7056.
Grindr defends HIV-related data sharing
Dave Lee
North America technology reporter
Gay dating app Grindr has defended itself after outcry over how it shared data with two external companies.
On Monday it emerged the app had, among other things, provided information on HIV status, including date last tested.
Grindr said the data was shared in line with standard industry practices, and that it felt the app had been unfairly singled out.
Read more here.
China will respond in kind to US tariffs
China's ambassador to Washington has promised that the country will take measures of the "same proportion" if the US imposes further tariffs on Chinese goods.
The US is expected to announce tariffs on between $50bn to $60bn in Chinese imports this week.
Cui Tiankai told China Global Television Network: "If they do, we will certainly take countermeasures of the same proportion, and the same scale, same intensity."
On Sunday, China announced tariffs on $3bn in imports of US goods in response to American tariffs on Chinese aluminium and steel.
Flight delays at Heathrow and Gatwick
Bad news for air travellers: the UK's two busiest airports will be hit with flight delays over the next three weeks as air traffic controllers introduce new technology.
Heathrow and Gatwick will suffer disruption as paper flight information strips are replaced with a digital system.
The number of flights allowed to land at the airports will be cut while controllers get used to using the new system.
Average delays at Heathrow could be 20 minutes as arrivals are limited to 80% of maximum capacity for 10 days from Wednesday.
'Harder, better, faster, stronger'
Spotify's founder and chief executive Daniel Ek is geared up for the Swedish music streaming company's flotation on the New York Stock Exchange today.
On Monday, he sent a memo to staff, saying: "I have no doubt that there will be ups and downs as we continue to innovate and establish new capabilities. Nothing ever happens in a straight line — the past ten years have certainly taught me that."
He adds: "Remember, tomorrow is just another day in our journey to fulfill our mission.
"Harder, better, faster, stronger."
Further 97 Carillion workers lose jobs
The total number of former Carillion workers who have lost their jobs has climbed to 1,802 today after another 97 were told they were out of work.
However, the Official Receiver said that more than half - 54% - of the pre-collapse workforce have now been found jobs, with a further 873 transferring to new suppliers this week.
That brings the total to 9,946 jobs saved.
There remain 5,400 people still working for the collapsed firm.