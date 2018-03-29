Business Live: Wall Street trading higher
- Melrose gains control of GKN
- Wall Street trading higher
- Businesses look ahead to Brexit
- Bargain Booze-owner heads for administration
By Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Good night
That's it for today on Business Live - thanks for reading. We'll be back bright and early at 06:00 on Friday.
Do join us then for all the latest breaking news and analysis from the business world.
Wall Street closes higher
US markets surged on Thursday as technology stocks rebounded after a torrid week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.31% higher at 24,159.98 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.4 % to 2,641.46.
The tech rich Nasdaq Composite added 1.64% to 7,063.45.
Tech firms Facebook, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft all chalked up gains while the S&P 500 tech index climbed 1.4%, having fallen sharply earlier this week.
How do Londoners feel about Brexit?
In case you missed it...
Uber has settled with the family of a woman that was killed by its self-driving vehicle in Arizona.
Elaine Herzberg, 49, died after being hit by an Uber self-driving SUV while walking across a road in Phoenix earlier this month.
Terms of the settlement have not been released, and the lawyer representing Ms Herzberg's daughter and husband said the matter has been resolved.
Trump's latest thoughts on trade
US President Donald Trunp has been busy today.
He's decided to suspend Rwanda's duty-free status on clothing imports, as the country has imposed barriers to clothing exports from the US.
He's also decided to withhold a trade deal with South Korea, if the republic doesn't reach an agreement with North Korea on denuclearisation.
Worst quarterly performance of global stocks in 2.5 years
Global stocks are not doing well right now, to the extent that many indices could see their weakest quarters since 2015.
In March, the FTSE 100 was down 8% and the S&P 500 was down 1.4%, while the FTSE All World index was down 1.6% in the year to 29 March.
And of course, the Nasdaq has been down 3.1% this quarter thanks to various problems affecting tech giants like Amazon and Facebook.
Microsoft restructures Windows group
Microsoft has restructured its Windows operating system division, leading to the departure of Windows and devices chief Terry Myerson.
Microsoft's chief executive Satya Nadella is making changes to help the firm to focus on software for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
The Windows engineering team will be split in two - half of the team will join a division that oversees all of Microsoft's software platforms, while the other half of the team that handles Windows user interface will join a unit focusing on experiences and devices across the firm.
Rajesh Jha, who was in charge of Office, will head up the experiences and devices team, while Scott Guthrie will oversee the enlarged cloud computing and AI group.
iPhone update adds privacy 'transparency'
Apple has updated its iOS, MacOS and tvOS operating systems to give people more information about how their personal data is collected and used.
After updating, customers will see new information screens when they use Apple-made apps that collect personal data, such as App Store.
The change comes ahead of new EU data protection rules, which take effect on 23 May.
Apple also plans to let people download the data it has stored about them.
Will Scottish gin find Brexit a tonic or a bitter lemon?
Scottish gin is enjoyed by customers across Europe, but how will its export to the trendy bars of Vienna be affected by Brexit?
Whisky may be Scotland's biggest export but there is an increasing demand for Scottish gin.
According to Leah Shaw-Hawkins, 70% of the UK's gin is made in Scotland, including a lot of the big brands.
Wall Street still rising
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now 262.5 points or 1.1% higher at 24,110.96. Walt Disney leads the winners, up 2.2%.
The S&P 500 has risen 1.1% to 2,633.72, led by health insurance intermediary firm Centene Corp, up 5.6%.
And the tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered - it is now up 107 points at 7,056.36. Sorrento Therapeutics and Dropbox top the index, rising 10.3% and 8.1% respectively.
Volkswagen class action lawsuit likely to go ahead
The biggest class action lawsuit in British history is likely to receive the go-ahead, a London court has indicated.
About 60,000 car owners are suing German carmaker Volkswagen over the emissions scandal, which saw software fitted into 11 million cars to cheat US diesel emissions tests designed to limit air pollution.
The lawsuit will be handled by Slater and Gordon, as well as Leigh Day.
Although Volkswagen has paid millions in fines and compensation to US drivers, it has not compensated British drivers.
About 1.2 million VW, Audi, Skoda and SEAT vehicles are affected in the UK.
Rain on your Easter parade
Someone at money transfer firm OFX is feeling chipper...
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip for Snapchat handle
Carnival Cruise Line has convinced a 15-year-old teenager in the US state of Virginia to trade his Snapchat handle for a free family cruise.
Darian Lipscomb of Prospect, Virginia, was surprised to find company representatives at his home requesting his @CarnivalCruise name.
"I answered the door, walked outside and saw my name on a big truck," the teenager told local media.
In exchange the company offered a free trip to Spain for his family.
One year to go: Your questions on Brexit answered
Insurer bumps up wages
Scotland economy editor tweets
London closes higher on GKN takeover
London shares have ended slightly ahead, led by British engineering giant GKN, which has succumbed to a hostile takeover bid from turnaround firm Melrose.
The FTSE 100 closed up 11.9 points or 0.17% at 7,056.61. GKN topped the winners, rising 6.4% to 450.07p.
The FTSE 250 also ended on a high, climbing 103.9 points or 0.54% to 19,460.47, led by intellectual property commercialisation firm IP Group. It was up 7% to 115p after reporting that its portfolio doubled in value in 2017.
BreakingGKN loses independence battle to Melrose
Melrose Industries has won control of the UK engineering giant GKN.
The investment company said it had the support of approximately 52.43% of GKN investors.
Melrose, which specialises in turning around manufacturing companies, had offered £8.1bn for the company.
Christopher Miller, Chairman of Melrose said: "We are delighted and grateful to have received support from GKN shareholders for our plan to create a UK industrial powerhouse with a market capitalisation of over £10 billion and a tremendous future.
"We are looking forward to working with GKN's talented workforce and to delivering for customers and all stakeholders. Melrose has made commitments as to investment in R&D, skills and people and we are very excited about putting these into action.
"Let me assure you that GKN is entering into very good hands."
Air passengers sending bailiffs to airlines
Bailiffs are being sent into airline offices because companies are failing to pay passengers compensation for flight delays and cancellations, BBC Radio 4's You and Yours has learned.
Thousands of court rulings ordering compensation have been ignored by airlines, including EasyJet and Thompson Airways (now TUI Airways).
In one case bailiffs boarded a plane.
EasyJet says it is changing its policies about claims, while TUI Airways has launched an investigation.
A positive view on Sainsbury's
Supermarket shares have been leading the charge on the FTSE 100 today.
We explained in an earlier post why analysts at Bernstein were so keen on Morrisons shares. (It's the dividend).
Over at Jefferies they are keen on Sainsbury's. Jefferies analysts recently met the management at Sainsbury's and found they were confident that they would meet profit expectations this year.
That confidence is down to cost savings and "a more disciplined approach to pricing".
Jefferies also notes that Sainsbury's is having success promoting new exclusive brands, including Godiver and L'Atelier chocolate.
The research note was also positive about the introduction of Argos into Sainsbury's.
Sainsbury's shares are up 2%.
Will there be a tax rise?
Wall Street opens higher
Wall Street shares have opened higher as tech stocks recover some lost ground from Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 157.4 points or 0.66% to 24,005.77, led by Procter and Gamble, rising 2% to $80.46 on the news that model Chrissy Teigen is joining the firm as brand ambassador.
The S&P 500 has climbed 16.4 points or 0.63% to 2,621.56. Top of the winners is PVH Corp, up 6.5% to $153.41 after announcing an increase in fourth quarter profit.
And the tech-heavy Nasdaq is flat - just 6.5 points or 0.09% lower to 6,944.43.
The losers are led by data broker Acxium Corp, plunging 24.3% to $21.23 due to Facebook announcing yesterday it will stop letting advertisers use information from third-party data brokers for targeted ads.
Good afternoon
Thanks Dearbail and Karen for this morning's live coverage of all things business.
Mary-Ann Russon with you until 21:30 for the rest of the day's news and views.
Morrisons: 'The underdog of food retail'
So why are analysts at Bernstein so positive about Morrison Supermarkets?
Well, they say it is becoming a great income earner for investors as dividend yields will double over the coming years.
Bernstein also likes the way the company is managed.
"The management team have under-promised and over-delivered for the last 3 years. Earnings are steadily being revised upward. That has actually been Morrisons' fate for the last 20 years.
"It is the underdog of food retail, where execution beats strategy," the research report said.
BreakingBarclays agrees $2bn penalty in US mortage backed securities case
Barclays has agreed to pay $2bn to settle a civil action brought by US authorities over the sale of mortgage-backed securities, the US Department of Justice has said.
The US alleged "Barclays caused billions of dollars in losses to investors" by selling the deals.
Supermarkets lead the FTSE 100 higher
The FTSE 100 is firmly in positive territory, up 0.3%, with supermarkets among the top five winners.
Sainsbury's is up 2.7% and Morrison Supermarkets is also 2.7% higher.
Morrison shares benefited from some positive comments by analysts at Bernstein.
Any questions about money matters?
Tourism industry 'will still need EU migrants'
One year before Britain's formal departure from the EU, Cumbria's tourism industry is looking further ahead to the end of the transition period, when free movement of workers ends.
The industry, Cumbria's largest employer, has always depended on bringing workers in from elsewhere in the country or the world.
Nigel Wilkinson, of Windermere Lake Cruises, says an estimated 10,000 EU workers fill jobs which might otherwise stay vacant because there is almost full employment in the county.
Fake bank branch arrest in India
BBC World Service
Police in India say they have arrested a man for running a fake bank branch in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, reports BBC World Service.
More than $2,000 (£1,400) was seized, along with paperwork revealing the existence of savings accounts and fixed deposits made by trusting local customers.
Police raided the office of the man who claimed to be the general manager.
The accused - Aafaq Ahmed - had taken the name Vinod Kumar Kambali, modelled apparently on the name of a prominent former test cricketer, Vinod Kambli.
He was found in his office, with five other employees working diligently on their computers when the police came looking.
S4C to lose UK government funding by 2022
All public money for S4C will come from the TV licence fee within four years, the UK government has said.
It currently provides about 8% of the channel's £84m budget - £6.672m - with 90% coming from the licence fee and 2% from S4C's own commercial income.
The UK contribution is guaranteed until 2020, but from 2022 S4C funding will be decided in the licence fee settlement.
S4C chairman Huw Jones said he welcomed "the government's wish to secure S4C's funding stability for the long term".
Trump criticises Amazon for paying 'little or no tax'
US President Donald Trump appears to be very concerned about Amazon, the US company that owns The Washington Post.
He tweets:
VW parks cars at 37 US facilities
Volkswagen has taken car parks to a whole new level in the US - and will not be emptying them soon.
The German car giant paid more than $7.4bn to buy back about 350,000 US diesel vehicles up to mid-February, a recent court filing shows.
VW has been storing hundreds of thousands of vehicles around the US for months, Reuters reports.
Volkswagen has 37 secure storage facilities around the US including a suburban Detroit American football stadium, a former Minnesota paper mill and a desert lot near Victorville in California.
Where's best for women, East or West?
Government reversal on housing costs
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
The government has reversed a policy that prevents some 18 to 21-year-olds from receiving help with housing costs through the Universal Credit system.
Universal Credit is being introduced gradually and merges a number of benefits - including housing benefit - into one.
It has been the case that only some 18 to 21-year-olds meeting certain criteria would be eligible for help with housing costs. Now it will offer the housing element of Universal Credit for all 18 to 21-year-olds receiving the benefit.
Housing charity Shelter said the previous rule had create a risk of homelessness for many young adults, and it was "thrilled" with the government's change of mind.
Scope for spending narrows
Commenting on GDP for the fourth quarter and last year, PwC's chief economist John Hawksworth said: "Among the G7, the UK was the only economy to see a deceleration in growth between 2016 and 2017, which does point to the dampening impact of Brexit-related uncertainty on UK business investment and the squeeze on consumers from the weaker pound pushing up UK import prices in 2017."
He said there was some pick up between the first and second halves of 2017 and for this year the UK economy will expand at around 1.5%.
But he said: "Against this there is less additional scope for households to boost spending through higher borrowing, bearing in mind that the household savings ratio reached a record low of 4.7% in 2017 and that interest rates are expected to edge up gradually during 2018 and beyond."
GKN's shares gain ground
The fate of Britain's biggest engineering group, GKN, will soon be decided.
Investors have been voting on whether to stay independent or come under the control of turnaround specialist Melrose Industries.
Ahead of the crunch announcement GKN's shares are trading higher. Shortly after midday they were up by nearly 0.6% at 425.4p each.
Lots of collective fun
On Wednesday, the BBC reported that filling this year's Panini World Cup sticker book would cost £773.60.
BBC 5 Live's Sam Walker boasts that she once filled an entire Smash Hits sticker album - which included this picture of Amazulu, the songstrels behind 1980s pop hit Too Good to be Forgotten.
BBC 5 Live would like to know what you have obsessively collected?
Ceramic pigs? Decorative Toby Jugs? Or perhaps empty pizza boxes?
That last one isn't a joke.
London stocks inch ahead
Let's check in on the London markets this lunchtime - and the FTSE 100 has gained a little more ground ahead of the Easter weekend. It's now at 7,070.44, that's a rise of 26 points or nearly 0.4%.
The FTSE 250 is at 19,430.34, up 74 points or nearly 0.4%.
Bonus pay gap revealed at Facebook UK
Women working for Facebook's UK division get nearly half the amount of bonus pay than their male counterparts, despite a similar proportion of each sex getting some kind of top-up award.
The median gender bonus pay gap at the business is 41.5%, according to figuressubmitted to the government.
However, the equivalent gap for hourly pay was much smaller - 9.9%.
That means when comparing median hourly rates, Facebook's female staff earn 90p for every £1 that its men earn.
Read more here.
Hopes rise in Cumbria as formal Brexit nears
Bob Cooper
Political reporter, BBC Cumbria
With a year to go before Britain formally leaves the EU, some Cumbrian businesses say they are increasingly hopeful Britain will reach a good deal.
John Coughlan, the chief operating officer of TSP Engineering in Workington and a board member of Cumbria's Local Enterprise Partnership, says he's now "five out of 10" in terms of confidence the right trade deal will be reached.
Dairy farmer Mark Allison, from Greencroft Farm near Cockermouth, says there must be as little disruption as possible.
Sky launches plastics crisis investment vehicle
Media giant Sky has launched an investment vehicle called Sky Ocean Ventures to put money into ideas that can help alleviate the crisis of plastics in the world's oceans.
Sky Ocean Ventures will start out with £25m, and is particularly interested in hearing from entrepreneurs and businesses "who are developing plastic packaging alternatives, new tech for the home that will help assist recycling and those developing alternative fibres for clothing," it says.