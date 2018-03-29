Business Live: Wall Street trading higher

Getty Images

Commenting on GDP for the fourth quarter and last year, PwC's chief economist John Hawksworth said: "Among the G7, the UK was the only economy to see a deceleration in growth between 2016 and 2017, which does point to the dampening impact of Brexit-related uncertainty on UK business investment and the squeeze on consumers from the weaker pound pushing up UK import prices in 2017."

He said there was some pick up between the first and second halves of 2017 and for this year the UK economy will expand at around 1.5%.

But he said: "Against this there is less additional scope for households to boost spending through higher borrowing, bearing in mind that the household savings ratio reached a record low of 4.7% in 2017 and that interest rates are expected to edge up gradually during 2018 and beyond."