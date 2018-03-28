Business Live: Tech shares down again
- Tech shares drag Wall Street down on open
- Shire shares soar on possible takeover
- UK shares rebound after morning sell-off
- FCA to investigate Aviva over share plan
- DFS upbeat despite falling profits
By Mary-Ann Russon
Mixed picture for Wall Street
It was a mixed picture for Wall Street at the close, despite gains in healthcare and retail stocks having tempered sharp falls in technology shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat at 23,848.42.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 2,605.
And the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.9% to 6,949.23.
Nokia in row with Intelsat and SES over 5G
Nokia is embroiled in a an argument with satellite operators SES and Intelsat over opening up mobile spectrum between 3.7GHz and 4.2GHz.
The telecommunications technology provider says that the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should allocate much more bandwidth for 5G mobile internet, according to Mobile World Live.
Intelsat and chipset manufacturer Intel had proposed in October 2017 that 100MHz of spectrum should be freed up for 5G, but Nokia wants to see between 80-100MHz of spectrum allocated to each mobile operator in the country.
Amazon shares fall on Trump report
You might have seen that Amazon isn't having a good day today.
It seems the reason Amazon's shares fell today is because news website Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is keen to rein in the internet giant's growing power.
Axios says its sources say Trump wants to change Amazon's tax policies in order to protect brick-and-mortar businesses from being put out of business.
“He’s wondered aloud if there may be any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law," the source said.
Amazon's shares are now down 5% to $1,422.28.
Royal Mail workers back pensions deal
Royal Mail postal workers have voted to back a deal on pay, working conditions and pensions that would prevent strikes.
The Communication Workers Union says its members have “overwhelmingly” backed a settlement that includes a pay rise and shorter working hours, as well as a new retirement fund, by a margin of 9 to 1, according to FT.
Workers were unhappy after Royal Mail decided to close its "defined benefit" retirement fund that covers 90,000 members, saying it was no longer affordable.
Replenishing the UK's stock of rental homes
Institutional investors are building thousands of new rental properties. Will this improve the UK's stock of rental homes?
Twitter bans Tommy Robinson
Tommy Robinson - ex-leader of the English Defence League - has been banned from Twitter.
His account is marked as being "suspended", but the BBC has learned that the US company has decided to permanently revoke his access.
Twitter declined to comment, but it is understood the decision was taken after Mr Robinson was judged to have breached its "hateful conduct" policy.
Lawsuit over Trump foreign payments to go ahead
A US federal judge has refused to throw out a lawsuit that accuses President Donald Trump of flouting constitutional safeguards against corruption by maintaining ownership of his business empire while in office.
The Department of Justice had asked the court to throw the case out completely.
US District Judge Peter Messitte decided that part of the case should be allowed to proceed - the claims that relate only to the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
Reckitt Benckiser chief executive's pay slashed
Reckitt Benckiser's chief executive Rakesh Kapoor has had his pay slashed by £11m.
Mr Kapoor is entitled to an annual pay of £23.7m, but he has volunteered to give some of it back to the firm, which owns well known household brands like Dettol and Durex.
Reckitt Benckiser decided to ask for half of his long-term incentive pay, which was meant to reward performance between 2014 to 2017.
How much is Scotland spending on research?
According to the Scottish government's statistics on research and development in 2016, business R&D increased by 10% to £1.073bn, which was three times UK's growth in 2015.
But it remains low by international standard, as a share of GDP, says BBC's Scotland business and economy editor Douglass Fraser...
BreakingConviviality confirms it failed to get funding
Bargain Booze owner conviviality has now confirmed that it was unable to raise £125m from investors to "adequately recapitalise the business".
Conviviality said: "The Company is in discussions with its lending banks and advisors regarding other possible options and is in receipt of a number of inbound enquiries regarding a potential sale of all or parts the business. A further update will be made as appropriate.
"The Board believe that shareholders in the Company will receive little-to-nil value."
Wall Street on the move
Wall Street shares are now on the move, except for the Nasdaq, which is still being dragged down by losses in Amazon, Intel and Tesla.
The Dow Jones is now up 173.3 points or 0.73% to 24,031.05, led by Verizon, up 2.2% to $48.37 after analysts at HSBC upgraded the stocks to buy from hold.
The S&P 500 is also slightly higher, rising 8.8 points or 0.34% to 2,621.38. Pharmaceutical firm AbbbVie is top of the winners, rising 4.8% to $96.43, despite being ordered to pay $3m following a lawsuit over whether its drug AndroGel caused heart attacks.
And finally the tech-heavy Nasdaq is flat, slipping just 4.4 points or 0.06% to 7,004.39.
London closes slightly ahead
London shares have closed slightly ahead, as British drugmaker the Shire soared after Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said it was considering a possible offer for the firm.
The FTSE 100 ended up 44.6 points of 0.64% to 7,044.74.
The FTSE 250 was slightly lower, down 32.5 points or 0.17% to 19,356.59.
So, who's going to be paying?
With the proposed plastic bottle and can deposit scheme, who is going to have to foot the bill?
Bargain Booze in trouble?
Discount alcohol chain Bargain Booze is apparently heading into administration after failing to raise funds from an emergency cash call.
Sky News reports that Bargain Booze owner Conviviality is expected to announce later today that it has been unable to secure the funds, which means 2,500 jobs could be at risk.
A number of suppliers are understood to have deserted the company.
This comes two weeks after Conviviality said it had discovered an unexpected £30m tax bill that had to be paid by the end of March.
Tom Hayes loses appeal over sale of family home
Tom Hayes, a former trader at UBS and Citigroup who was jailed for 11 years over the Libor interest rate-rigging scandal, has lost an appeal against a confiscation order over the Hayes' family home.
Hayes' wife Sarah Tighe was forced to sell their £1.6m seven-bedroom family home the Old Rectory. Hayes had purchased the home by himself.
Although he transferred his half of the proceeds to his wife, the Court of Appeal ruled that it is legitimate to use the house proceeds to pay off the £880,000 he was ordered to pay when he was convicted.
"Sarah has been forced to sell her own assets to pay my confiscation order in order to prevent me from being forced to serve an even longer prison sentence. This is unfair on Sarah and my 6-year-old son, Joshua," Hayes said.
"The Proceeds of Crime Act is punitive and draconian and can leave innocent children homeless."
Ms Tighe said she was disappointed that her contributions to their marriage had not been recognised. She now plans to take the matter up with the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
YouTube 'prankster' sued by In-N-Out Burger
A Californian fast-food chain is suing a YouTube videomaker over claims his "prank" films caused "irreparable harm" to two of its restaurants.
One incident allegedly involved Cody Roeder telling a customer their meal was "contaminated" and "garbage" while pretending to be the company's chief executive.
In-N-Out Burger is seeking damages of more than $25,000 (£17,660) .
Plastics deposit return scheme 'to raise price of bottles'
The price of bottles and cans of drinks would have to rise to help pay for the government's proposed deposit return scheme, the plastics industry has warned.
The government wants a returnable deposit on single-use containers to help cut waste and boost recycling.
But the plastics industry said prices would also need to go up to help pay for the necessary infrastructure.
The government said the cost would have to be "proportionate" to any benefits.
Read more here...
British Airways decides to retain call centres
British Airways has decided to retain its two call centres in Manchester and New Castle, concluding discussions with managed services firm Capita, which had hoped to win a contract to run the operations.
Instead, BA intends to keep the call centres in-house and invest several million pounds into them.
BA's global customer contact operations handle about 9.5 million calls annually.
Children's toy, or an expensive hobby?
Filling this year's Panini World Cup sticker book costs £773.60, twice the cost for Euro 2016, according to maths expert Prof Paul Harper.
The pages contain 32 squads of players, plus managers, stadiums and World Cup legends, totalling 682 stickers.
A pack of five stickers has risen from 50p to 80p - a 60% increase.
If you buy 137 packets and never get the same sticker twice, it will cost £109.60, but this is "extremely unlikely", says the professor.
Why is moving home 'becoming a rarity'?
BBC's personal finance correspondent Simon Gompertz investigates why people seem to move less once they've purchased their first home nowadays...
Tech shares drag down Wall Street
Wall Street shares have had a mixed open, as financial and technology stocks were pulled lower, while healthcare stocks saw gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.7 points or 0.11% to 23,884.44, led by Microsoft up 1.3% to $90.66 and Coca-Cola rising 1.2% to $43.41. Despite this, Intel slipped 2.9% to $49.72 and JP Morgan fell 1.94% to $108.17.
The S&P 500 fell 46 points or 1.7% to 2,612.62, with the losers led by Cleveland-based bank Keycorp, sliding 3.3% to $19.27, and investment firm Franklin Resources slipping 8.9% to $34.28.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq also dropped 73.8 points or 1.09% to 6,932.61. Amazon shares fell 4.9% to $1,424.17, while Apple slid 1.1% to $166.53, and Tesla dropped 4.7% to $265.97.
Good afternoon
Thanks Dearbail and Simon for this morning's live coverage of all things business.
Mary-Ann Russon with you until 21:30 for the rest of the day's news and views.
Begors can be choosers
Credit-monitoring firm Equifax has named Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as chief executive.
Mr Begor will replace Richard Smith, who left Equifax last September following mounting criticism over a huge data breach that plunged the company into crisis.
Now Uber looks to India sale
After Uber sold its Southeast Asia unit to rival Grab earlier this week, reports now suggest that that talks have been held between Ola and the US firm for a potential merger of their India units.
The Business Standard reports that while talks between Uber and Ola have been going on for the past twelve months or so, they have gathered intensity in the past few days.
The deal would mark Uber’s fourth large global retreat.
The company sold its China unit to rival Didi, its Russian unit to local player Yandex and on Monday announced that it was selling its Southeast Asia unit to Grab.
Which would you choose?
Canadian teenager Charlie Lagarde had an enviable decision to make - how best to cash in her lottery win.
She struck the jackpot after buying a scratch lottery ticket for the first time to mark her 18th birthday.
She had the choice between taking a C$1m (US$780,000; £550,000) lump sum or receiving C$1,000 a week for life.
She chose the tax-free weekly payment. Was that wise?
BBC News asked two financial advisers for their opinion. Read their views here...
Vehicle rental firm collapses with loss of 428 jobs
More than 400 workers are to lose their jobs after a vehicle hire firm in Scotland collapsed.
TOM Vehicle Rental, based in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, called in administrators after it was unable to overcome "operational difficulties".
Ernst & Young confirmed 342 employees had been made redundant across eleven locations in Scotland and England.
Administrators have retained 86 employees for up to four weeks to help them wind down the business.
Labour MP claims 'hedge fund scam' surrounds GKN shares
During today's Prime MInister's Question Time, Labour's Jack Dromey said that a hedge fund scam is being used to avoid paying tax on shares that will determine the future of GKN in the hostile takeover bid by Melrose.
He asked Theresa May to investigate.
Mrs May said that if Mr Dromey had evidence of illegal activities taking place, then that must be reported to the authorities.
FTSE regains ground
The FTSE 100 has regained all the ground it lost this morning and is currently hovering just above last nights closing figure.
It's up 2.16 points on the day, a rise of just 0.031%.
The 250 index remains in negative territory. It's fallen 88.89 points today, a fall of 0.45%, to 19,300.24.
Shire remains the biggest winner, up 17%, on news of a takeover bid from Japanese firm Takeda.
Apple sales forecast slashed by Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates by 1.7m units for the first six months of the year.
It said it now expects iPhone sales of 53 million units in the March quarter and 40.3 million units in the three months to June.
In a note, the US investment bank's analysts said: "iPhone demand expectations for March and June are already weak but we believe that early CQ1 demand indications suggest even lower actual numbers,"
It has cut its iPhone shipment forecast by 2.5% for Apple's fiscal year, which ends on 30 September 2018. It also cut expectations for fiscal 2019 and 2020 by 4% and 1.8% respectively.
300 jobs to go at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola has confirmed it will close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of almost 300 jobs.
The fizzy drinks giant said the closures will take place in 2019.
A Coca-Cola European Partners spokesman said: "While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe it is the right way forward for our business."
Read more here.
Colmans to close Norwich factory
Colman's will close its Norwich factory by 2019, putting 113 jobs at risk.
Jon Strachan, vice president supply chain Unilever UK & Ireland, which owns the brand, said the closure "follows Britvic's decision last year that it will close its factory on our shared site".
Unilever said the manufacturing of the vast majority of products will move to a factory in Burton upon Trent.
However, Unilever said it will maintain links to Norwich where the mustard has been made since 1814.
"We intend to retain the production and packing of Colman's mustard powder, the historic mustard milling process and mint processing in a new state-of-the-art milling facility in the Norwich area, created through a new long-term partnership with a consortium of local growers, backed by significant investment from Unilever."
Around 40 roles will transfer to Burton and the new milling facility near Norwich will create some 25 jobs.
Facebook admits it's 'lost people's trust'
The BBC's technology correspondent tweets...
Facebook revamps its privacy controls
Facebook says an overhaul of its privacy tools will make it easier for people to find and edit the personal information the company holds.
Details of the changes were announced in a blog.
They follow intense criticism of the firm after it emerged that data about 50 million users had been harvested and passed on to a political consultancy.
However, Facebook says the revamp was already planned ahead of the scandal in order to comply with new EU rules.
Read the full story here.
BreakingGoogle’s tax bill rises to £50m
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
Google will pay nearly £50m in tax to the Treasury this year.
The technology giant's annual accounts show that the company will pay corporation taxes of £49.3m on UK profits of £202.4m.
Although the tax figure is the highest the company has paid - and up on the £36.4m it paid last year - it will be likely to reignite the debate about taxation and digital firms.
The total value of Google's sales in the UK is about £5.7bn a year.
Read Kamal's blog here.
No big bounce for retailers
More on that difficult March for retailers.
In its survey, the CBI said sales for the time of year were significantly below normal, and by the greatest extent since April 2013.
It said there was a fall in trade at department stores across areas such as furniture and carpets as well as clothing.
Looking ahead, retailers said they expect sales volumes and orders placed with suppliers to grow "though at a fairly subdued pace".
Anbang boss goes on trial in China
The former chairman of Chinese insurance and financial giant Anbang has gone on trial in Shanghai.
Wu Xiaohui, who was detained last year, denies alleged economic crimes, including fundraising fraud and embezzlement.
In February the Chinese government made an unusual move,ordering Anbang to be taken over by the country's insurance regulator for one year.
Anbang is known for its aggressive international acquisitions,including New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel.
Chinese authorities have been cracking down on the financial industry to guard against excessive borrowing and risk.
The Anbang move has prompted questions over who might be next.
Shire would strengthen oncology, says Takeda
Commenting on a possible bid for Shire Pharmaceuticals, Takeda said it "continuously considers various options aiming to accelerate its growth, focusing on prioritized therapeutic areas of gastroenterology, oncology and neuroscience plus vaccines".
It said a takeover would help the business expand in the US.
It also said it would "accelerate Takeda's vision to be a leader in specialized medicines that are transformative to patients through the addition of Shire's leading global rare disease franchise".
Shire shares surge on possible takeover
Shares in Shire Pharmaceuticals have jumped 18% to £36.24 after Japan's Takeda said it is considering making an approach for the Dublin-based business.
Takeda said an offer is at a "preliminary and exploratory stage" and it has not approached Shire's board.
Snow hampers retail sales
Retail sales fell for the first time in five months in March because of heavy snow fall coupled with the financial strains on households, according to a survey by the Confederation of British Industry.
The CBI distributive trades survey's retail sales balance fell to -8 from +8 in February.
CBI economist Ben Jones said: "Against a backdrop of stagnating household incomes and weak consumer confidence, the lengthy cold snap earlier this month has heaped added pressure on retailers.
"Freezing conditions and transport disruption caused people to avoid the high street. With many forced to work from home, telecoms firms saw record internet traffic, yet on-line shopping slowed sharply given the potential for disrupted deliveries."