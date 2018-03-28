Business Live: Tech shares down again

Getty Images

Tom Hayes, a former trader at UBS and Citigroup who was jailed for 11 years over the Libor interest rate-rigging scandal, has lost an appeal against a confiscation order over the Hayes' family home.

Hayes' wife Sarah Tighe was forced to sell their £1.6m seven-bedroom family home the Old Rectory. Hayes had purchased the home by himself.

Although he transferred his half of the proceeds to his wife, the Court of Appeal ruled that it is legitimate to use the house proceeds to pay off the £880,000 he was ordered to pay when he was convicted.

"Sarah has been forced to sell her own assets to pay my confiscation order in order to prevent me from being forced to serve an even longer prison sentence. This is unfair on Sarah and my 6-year-old son, Joshua," Hayes said.

"The Proceeds of Crime Act is punitive and draconian and can leave innocent children homeless."

Ms Tighe said she was disappointed that her contributions to their marriage had not been recognised. She now plans to take the matter up with the Equality and Human Rights Commission.