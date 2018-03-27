Business Live: US shares slide

Getty Images

Investment bank Credit Suisse has revealed that it has a gender pay gap in its UK office.

Women are paid 29% less than men on a median hourly basis, and women made up only 14% of all managing directors globally at the end of 2017, up from 11% in 2015.

When it comes to bonuses, there is gender pay gap of 70.2%.

Overall, the median pay gap improve, dropping from 31.9% in 2016 to 28.9% in 2017.

“For me, these numbers are disappointing, and while they reflect an improvement, there is clearly much work to be done,” UK chief executive and group chief financial officer David Mathers wrote in a memo sent to UK employees.

“Addressing this gap through a more gender-balanced workforce at our own organisation and across the broader financial services industry, will take time."