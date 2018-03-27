Business Live: US shares slide
Summary
- Dow Jones slips on the day
- FTSE 100 ends 1.5% higher
- Business Secretary criticised for GKN 'delays'
- GSK strikes $13bn deal with Novartis
- Moss Bros profits slide amid tough trading
US stocks close lower
US stock markets ended lower as investors dumped technology shares amid fears about regulation of social media companies and autonomous vehicles.
The Dow Jones slipped 1.4% to 23,857.71 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.7% to 2,612.62.
The tech-rich Nasdaq lost almost 3% to 7,008.81.
Among the biggest tech fallers was electric car firm Tesla, down 8% after regulators opened an investigation into a crash involving one of its vehicles.
Facebook dived nearly 5% as its data privacy scandal widened. At a DCMS Committee hearing, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie claimed that leaked Facebook data had been indirectly used to sway the 2016 US election and the Brexit vote.
Slovakia suspends Uber services
Ride hailing taxi firm Uber has been ordered to suspend all operations in Slovakia.
The decision was made due to a lawsuit filed in January by certified taxi drivers in the country, who claim that Uber presents unfair competition in their industry.
Although the court ordered Uber to halt its services on 6 March, the decision was only announced today, and Uber is still running in Slovakia's capital city Bratislava.
The European Court of Justice ruled in December that Uber needs to be regulated just like other taxi operators and classed as a transport provider.
'Because you can't watch everything...'
Might sound a bit counter-intuitive, but the publishers of the film magazine Empire are spreading their wings to the small screen with a new title called Pilot TV.
It's described as "your glossy guide to the best of the box (because, well, in the age of streaming and box-sets it’s impossible to watch everything)", with exclusives and expert insight.
Pilot goes on sale on 5 April and features writing by Boyd Hilton of Heat magazine, Guardian columnist Julia Raeside, Michael Hogan and more.
Ryanair cabin crew strike to hit Portugal
Some Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal will go ahead with one-day strikes during the Easter holidays after the budget airline failed to meet demands on working conditions.
The strikes by unionised cabin crew are set for 29 March, 1 April 1 and 4 April 4.
The SNPVAC union said it was still in Ryanair's hands to avoid the walkout.
The airline said it did not expect a lot of crew to join the walkout but disruptions were possible.
May says NHS is crucial to her
Theresa May has revealed she has a personal stake in keeping the NHS healthy.
"I rely on the NHS every day as a diabetic," she told the Commons Liaison Committee earlier. "I'm eternally grateful to the NHS."
She told MPs there there are "serious cost and demand pressures" on the health service but promised a long-term funding plan to help the NHS cope with extra demands.
US shares dip downwards
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has reversed early gains and is now showing a 0.29% decline on the day to 7107.19.
The S&P 500 has dropped even further, falling 0.65% to 2641.18.
But the tech-heavy Nasdaq has taken the biggest hit, slumping 1.57% to 7107.19.
Should they pay us for our data?
The BBC's media editor tweets...
Facebook shares slump further
Facebook shares have slumped a further 3.5% today to 154.5, continuing a recent trend, after its boss faced a clamour of calls to appear before lawmakers.
Mark Zuckerberg turned down British MPs' invitations to explain to a British parliamentary committee what went wrong.
The head of the committee Damian Collins called Zuckerberg's decision "astonishing" and urged him to think again.
But it looks likely he will face the music in the US.
Facebook said the company had received invitations to testify before Congress and that they were talking to legislators.
House Energy and Commerce Committee spokeswoman Elena Hernandez said "The committee is continuing to work with Facebook to determine a day and time for Mr. Zuckerberg to testify".
VW compensation case continues tomorrow
A case involving thousands of disgruntled motorists is gearing up at the High Court.
Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda owners want compensation from Volkswagen in what could be the largest consumer action in UK legal history.
More than 60,000 individuals are already represented by various law firms out of a total of 1.2 million potential claimants.
At a preliminary hearing in London today, Senior Master Fontaine was due to hear an application for a group litigation order to set a deadline for the claims and to appoint lead solicitors.
After a day of out-of-court discussions, Oliver Campbell QC for the claimants represented by Slater and Gordon told the judge that a proposed order would be prepared for when the hearing resumes on Wednesday.
May ditches Blackberry in favour of new-fangled iPhone
Talking of Apple products, Theresa May has finally replaced her Blackberry mobile device with an iPhone.
The prime minister had been the "last member of the No 10 team" still using a Blackberry handset, news site Politico reported.
The Canadian company behind Blackberry stopped making smartphones itself in 2016, following a steep decline in sales, and licensed other companies to make devices in its name.
Apple announces cheaper iPad aimed at students
Apple has unveiled a new version of its 9.7-inch iPad at a new lower price that is compatible with the Apple Pencil for the first time.
Until now, only the top-end iPad Pro supported Apple's digital stylus. The new device will start at $319 in the US, with the Apple Pencil available for an additional $89.
The technology giant also confirmed the new iPad would be available at a discounted price for schools, although no UK prices have been announced yet.
Number of home movers halves in a decade
Homeowners are moving half as often as they did before the credit crunch, figures produced for the BBC suggest.
Reasons include high house prices, stricter rules on getting mortgages and older people staying on in large properties.
People used to move house roughly four times after their first purchase. Now it is more like twice.
BreakingGreat Ormond Street votes to keep cash from Presidents Club
The Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital has voted to keep £530,000 donated by the scandal-hit Presidents Club, according to a Sky News report.
It says the fundraising arm of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) agreed at a board meeting today to overturn its original decision to return £530,000 donated by the Presidents Club Charitable Trust.
GOSH's charity trustees initially said they would return money raised at Presidents Club events between 2009 and 2016, although the hospital had not been a beneficiary of this year's dinner.
Consumer experts blast Iresa
Consumer groups have been weighing in with views about the ban on new customers for energy firm Iresa.
MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis said:
Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home services, said:
Markets climb across Europe
It wasn't just the FTSE 100 that climbed today, European markets were also on the up.
Germany's Dax surged 1.6% while the Cac 40 in France pushed 1% higher.
However the pound dropped back 0.5% against the dollar as cooling tensions between America and China caused the US dollar to strengthen.
The price of oil remained in positive territory, lifting 0.2% to 70.14 a barrel, on the prospect of Opec production cuts being extended to 2019.
Jaguar self-drive car revealed
The first self-styled "premium" autonomous car has been unveiled in New York - and it's a Jaguar.
The Jaguar I-Pace, made in conjunction with Google's self-driving unit Waymo, will be tested on public roads this year.
By 2020, the firms say 20,000 self-driving Jaguar sport utility vehicles (SUVs) will be part of Waymo's public fleet.
UK firms 'fearful' for post-Brexit workers
Stock market turmoil hits US consumer confidence
US consumer confidence fell from more than a 17-year high in March on the back of stock market volatility.
But households remained upbeat about labor market conditions, which could help to support consumer spending, according to the US Conference Board.
Its consumer confidence index dropped 2.3 points to a reading of 127.7 this month from a slightly downwardly revised 130 in February, which was the highest level since November 2000.
"The stock market has been volatile and consumers don't like market volatility," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "Still, we wonder if the decline in confidence means that the economy may have seen its best days already for this cycle."
Viewers drop for ITV's Cheltenham Festival coverage
ITV Racing’s second year of covering from the Cheltenham Festival saw a 4% drop in viewing figures overall and a 14% drop in the peak audience for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Figures released by the broadcaster today show the total audience across the four afternoons of this year’s Festival was 3.423m.
However, ITV’s total audience was more than a quarter higher than that attracted by the final year of Channel 4’s coverage in 2016.
ITV's shares were one of the few FTSE 100 losers today, falling 0.10% to 145.1p.
Dow climbs more than 200 points
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been making decent gains in morning trading in the US.
It's up 215.75 points, or 0.89%, to 24,18.35.
Leading the winners is General Electric, which has climbed 5.39% to 13.59.
Nike is up 2.17% while Proctor & Gamble has risen 1.42%.
Irn Bru sales rise on back of new recipe
The maker of Irn Bru has reported its sharpest annual rise in sales of the soft drink, up by 8%.
AG Barr issued its figures for the year to January with strong results also for its Rubicon fruit drink brand, up 5%, and Funkin mixers, up 25%.
The firm cited an increase in market share, and moving most of its products out of the reach of the new sugar levy.
It's Zuckerberg's call, says May
Speaking of Mark Zuckerberg, Theresa May says she hopes the Facebook chief understands why people are concerned about alleged leaks of personal data - but it is up to him to decide whether to give evidence to MPs.
"Mr Zuckerberg will decide for himself whether he wants to come before the committee, but what I hope, is that Facebook will recognise why this is so significant for people and why it is that people are so concerned about it, and ensure that the committee is able to get the answers that they want," the Prime Minister told MPs on the Liaison select committee this afternnoon.
MPs said earlier they still wanted to question Mr Zuckerberg after Facebok said it would send another executive to appear before them.
BreakingZuckerberg to testify before congress: reports
Mark Zuckerberg has decided he will testify before Congress, according to press reports.
CNNMoney says that Facebook sources have told it that the 33-year-old chief executive "has come to terms with the fact that he will have to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks, and Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony".
If he does testify it will put pressure on Google chief Sundar Pichai and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey to do the same, the report suggests.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has officially invited all three bosses to a hearing on data privacy on 10 April.
FTSE closes the day 100 points higher
The FTSE 100 closed up more than 100 points today.
It finished the day at 6994.85, up 1.54%, or 106 points.
The biggest climber was Plumb Center owner Ferguson which rose 6.54% to £54.70.
Other big climbers included GlaxoSmithKline, up 4.84%, Shire, up 3.94%, and Scottish Mortgage, up 3.54%.
The biggest loser was Next, which fell 1.72% to 84p,
Profits up for Plumb Center owner despite closures
Plumb Center owner Ferguson said it had closed another 52 branches in the UK amid tough trading over its first half.
But operating profits climbed 15% to $698m (£493m) for the six months to 31 January on the back of a strong US performance.
More banks reveal high gender pay gaps
Morgan Stanley and Citi have announced median gender pay gaps of 35.2% and 30.1%, the latest in a string of banks to reveal the figures.
Both lenders blamed the imbalance on the high number of men in senior roles: in the top pay quartile, 80.7% of Morgan Stanley UK Group employees are male.
The banks joined Bank of America and Credit Suisse, which earlier announced gender pay gaps of 30.5% and 28.9% respectively.
Stagecoach hit by bad weather
Stagecoach has blamed the 'Beast from the East' for its latest sales blow.
The group said like-for-like revenue growth at its regional bus arm fell 2.5% for the latest four-week period following the snow disruption in February and March.
It also caused regional bus sales to struggle for the 44 weeks to March 3, falling 0.1%.
Despite the hit, Stagecoach said it was on track for annual earnings targets, with revenues at UK rail and Virgin Rail growing 3.2% and 2.8% respectively for the 44-week period.
Watchdog probes Telit
Technology firm Telit Communications is being investigated by the City watchdog over a major profit warning last year.
The Financial Conduct Authority is looking at the "timeliness of announcing certain matters" included within its half-year results last August, according to Telit.
It comes after Telit warned on annual profits earlier this month following a tough year that included the sacking of its chief executive Oozi Cats amid questions over his identity.
DLR strike from 4am tomorrow
A 48-hour strike on London's Docklands Light Railway will go ahead from 4am on Wednesday after talks failed to avert the action.
Transport for London has warned it is unlikely that any DLR services will run during the walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.
A second phase of action will coincide with the London Marathon next month.
Melrose's response offers 'nothing to assure workers'
Labour's shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey has criticised Business Secretary Greg Clark for waiting until the "last minute" to get assurances from Melrose, as she said concerns about the plans had been raised for months.
She went on:
Credit Suisse reveals 29% gender pay gap
Investment bank Credit Suisse has revealed that it has a gender pay gap in its UK office.
Women are paid 29% less than men on a median hourly basis, and women made up only 14% of all managing directors globally at the end of 2017, up from 11% in 2015.
When it comes to bonuses, there is gender pay gap of 70.2%.
Overall, the median pay gap improve, dropping from 31.9% in 2016 to 28.9% in 2017.
“For me, these numbers are disappointing, and while they reflect an improvement, there is clearly much work to be done,” UK chief executive and group chief financial officer David Mathers wrote in a memo sent to UK employees.
“Addressing this gap through a more gender-balanced workforce at our own organisation and across the broader financial services industry, will take time."
Wall Street has mixed opening
Wall Street has had a mixed opening today.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50 points, or 0.2%, higher at 24,253.
But the S&P 500 slipped 1.59 points, or 0.06%, at 2,656 while the tech-focused Nasdaq is 0.3% better at 7,242 points.
Huawei challenges Samsung and Apple with new phone
Huawei's latest smartphone can take photos in near-dark conditions without using its flash or a tripod.
The P20 Pro takes exposures lasting up to six seconds to get enough light.
It then uses artificial intelligence to deliver sharp images and avoid the blurring and smearing normally associated with employing this technique handheld.
The Chinese company recently told the BBC it could soon become the world's bestselling smartphone brand.
GKN: Clark awaits MoD advice
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Business Secretary Greg Clark says he will only make a decision on whether to intervene in Melrose's proposed takeover of GKN on national security grounds after the Ministry of Defence has delivered its expert advice.
He made the comments in an urgent question on the issue in the House of Commons.
It was not clear when that advice would arrive.
Mr Clark has written to Melrose demanding "binding" commitments from the turnaround specialist over its £8.1bn bid for the engineering giant.
What's happening in markets?
The FTSE 100 has remained up nearly 2% on the day at 7,024.47.
GSK is top of the risers, with its share price up 6.2% to £13.68, following its $13bn deal with Novartis.
There are just three fallers: Next has dropped 0.94% to £48.29, ITV is down 0.31% to 144.8p, and Kingfisher has fallen 0.28% to 287.4p.
Amazon says oui to Monoprix
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Shares in Casino are sharply higher in Paris after Amazon announced a deal with the French supermarket's upmarket Monoprix chain to sell its groceries.
The move, which is set to shake up the French food retail market, has led to speculation that it could herald a bigger deal.
Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7bn last year, and has also struck a deal for Amazon Prime to sell products from Morrisons in the UK.
Groceries from Monoprix will be available in the Amazon Prime Now app and website on a dedicated virtual store. The deal is limited to Paris and suburbs, but Monoprix boss Regis Schultz said it could be extended.
Monoprix is one of France's best-known store chains, with a network of nearly 800 upmarket stores in about 250 cities.
Good afternoon!
Simon Read is now here with you until 9.30pm. There's plenty to report on this afternoon and I'll also be bringing you updates to this morning's breaking stories.
Do get in touch at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
BreakingDominic Chappell faces ban over BHS
The Insolvency Service says it has written to Dominic Chappell and three other former directors of BHS informing them that it intends to bring proceedings against them to have them disqualified from running or controlling any company for up to 15 years.
Separately, the Insolvency Service announced that it would not take disqualification action against former BHS owner Sir Philip Green for selling the retailer to Dominic Chappell for £1 in 2015.
Breaking'Absolutely astonishing'
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee's chair Damian Collins says it is "absolutely astonishing" that Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg won't appear before MPs for questioning over the data scandal.