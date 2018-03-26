Business Live: Wall Street soars
'Monster day'
To put that 669 point rise in the Dow Jones today into perspective, it was the third-highest rise in the index's history, according to CNBC at least.
Microsoft surges
Facebook fell a further 2.6% on Monday after the US Federal Trade Commission said it will investigate the company over how private data on millions of users was given to Cambridge Analytica.
It was a different story for Microsoft, however, which surged 7.5% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target and said the firm could be worth $1 trillion on improved margins and growth in cloud computing.
Intel rose 5.6% after brokerage Raymond James upgraded the stock.
BreakingWall Street soars
The three main US stock market indices surged on Monday to post their biggest daily percentage gain since August 2015 amid bargain-hunting and hopes that the US and China could negotiate new terms of trade and avoid a trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.9%, the S&P 500 rose 2.7% and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.3%.
Cannes bans Netflix films from winning awards
The Cannes Film Festival has decided that Netflix and other streaming services are allowed to show their films, but they cannot be in the running for a Palme d'Or.
Cannes film festival's chief Thierry Fremaux told Hollywood Reporter that since Netflix continues to refuse to release its films in cinemas, it is barred from winning awards.
The French film industry considers streaming services to be a threat to the traditional cinema industry, and although Amazon and Netflix are providing funding to help directors make more big budget films, they have also changed the film industry irrevocably.
“The Netflix people loved the red carpet and would like to be present with other films. But they understand that the intransigence of their own model is now the opposite of ours,” said Mr Fremaux.
“Cinema [still] triumphs everywhere even in this golden age of series. The history of cinema and the history of the internet are two different things.”
DPD improves workers rights after driver's death
Delivery firm DPD, under scrutiny after work pressures were blamed for the death of one of its drivers, is offering its 9,000 drivers holiday and sick pay as part of a new contract.
DPD, which delivers for John Lewis and Marks and Spencer, says it is the first parcel carrier to offer such contracts.
In January, DPD driver Don Lane died after failing to attend hospital appointments for his diabetes.
His widow said he had become terrified of taking time off. DPD denies this.
Twitter to ban crypto-currency ads
Twitter is to start banning crypto-currency adverts from Tuesday, following in the wake of Google and Facebook.
The new policy will prohibit the advertising of initial coin offerings (ICO) - crowdfunding used to raise cash by creating new coins - as well as token sales.
Crypto-currency exchanges and digital wallet services will also be prevented from advertising, unless they are public companies listed on certain major stock markets, or exchanges regulated by national financial regulators, as in Japan.
Bitcoin has lost more than half its value since it peaked at almost $20,000 in December, as fears of a regulatory clampdown spooked investors. News of the Facebook and Google bans also knocked the price.
Would you give up a well-paid job for a short contract?
Would you give up a well-paid job for a six-month contract at living wage, with only the promise of help and mentoring to begin your own start-up with a social mission?
That's what 55 people from 19 countries have done, and by the end of this month they'll know whether their gamble is likely to pay off.
They're all part of the Zinc programme, a business incubator which brings talented people together in London to try and solve a big social problem.
For the last six months they've focused on creating companies which help improve the mental health of women and girls in developed countries.
RBS investors want to see DoJ fine sorted
The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is currently waiting for the US Department of Justice (DoJ) to issue a fine relating to the mis-selling of retail mortgage-backed securities.
Investors want to see this fine settled before they are willing to back the potential privatisation of RBS, according to James Leigh-Pemberton, the head of UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which is overseeing the process.
"It would be very helpful to have out of the way to enable a future sale, but it's not the necessary condition for future sales," said Mr Leigh-Pemberton.
"In the current environment, there are investors who I think would like to see that matter resolved before committing themselves to RBS equity."
Big Apple bonuses on the up
Here's something to cheer you right up: the average Wall Street bonus rose 17% to $184,220 last year, according to a report released on Monday by New York state's chief fiscal officer.
The securities industry averaged 176,900 jobs in New York City last year, down slightly after three straight years of increases.
Wall Street banks paid $31.4bn in bonuses to employees during the traditional December-March bonus season. Employment in the industry, a key component of New York's economy, remains 6% smaller than before the financial crisis in 2007.
An invitation he can't refuse?
The US Senate Judiciary Committee has invited the chief executives of Facebook (as well as Alphabet and Twitter) to testify at a 10 April hearing on data privacy.
Senator Charles Grassley, the committee's chairman, said he invited Mark Zuckerberg "to testify at the hearing to discuss Facebook's past and future policies regarding the protection and monitoring of consumer data".
A Facebook spokesman said the company had received the invitation and was reviewing it.
Saudi Aramco says IPO still in the works
The chief executive of Saudi Aramco says an initial public offering of the giant oil company is still going to happen, despite skepticism from investors.
"There’s a lot of work that is still ongoing, the IPO is ongoing," Amin Nasser told Bloomberg.
He said that the company will be ready for a listing in the second-half of this year, but the Saudi government would need to give final approval.
"The venue and the timing is the government,” he said. “Don’t forget this is a very complex process. Aramco’s size and complexities is something that requires time."
'Hugely dispiriting'
Telegraph Media Group boss Nick Hugh has called its 35% pay gap “unacceptable” and vowed to erase it by 2025.
The paper's science editor Sarah Knapton has responded to the dismal figure on Twitter:
BreakingSelect in trouble with 2,000 jobs at stake
UK women's and young adult fashion retailer Select has asked corporate recovery and business advisory firm Quantuma to advise it on a company voluntary arrangement.
Select currently operates about 183 stores across Britain and up to 2,000 jobs are at stake.
Proposals for a CVA were filed with the High Court of Justice today, and a creditors' meeting on 13 April will decide on the company's future.
The CVA is trying to obtain approval from a number of landlords to accept a reduction in rent for some stores with an option to take back loss-making sites.
FTSE falls
The London market has ended the day on a low, and it's not entirely clear why.
The FTSE 100 closed down 0.5% at 6,889 points.
While some blamed a sharply rise in the euro against the dollar, which weighs on European exporters, for a slide in continental markets, Reuters adds that "many are in the dark as to the sudden shift".
The biggest faller in London was Smurfit Kappa, while Fresnillo topped the risers.
On the FTSE 250, Ted Baker fell close to 6%, while Petrofac posted the biggest gain.
Five countries collaborated on cyber-thief's arrest
More details are emerging about Europol's operation to apprehend the leader of an international organised crime ring.
The Carbanak gang stole £870m by targeting banks with malware campaigns.
"The inclusion of police agencies in at least five different countries demonstrate how difficult it can be to track a single actor through all of their online activity and the jurisdictional challenges law enforcement faces while pursuing these criminals," said Ross Rustici, senior director of intelligence services at Cybereason.
He added that police only caught the cyber-thief by "following the money".
"As long as you cannot make major purchases with cryptocurrencies, the Achilles heel of any organised crime activity will be laundering money and taxes," he said.
"What remains to be seen is whether this arrest will result in a serious degradation of Carbanak’s capabilities or merely a short-term hindrance while the group refocuses its activity."
FCC proposes steps to protect US communication networks
Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has proposed new steps to prevent government funds from being used to purchase services or equipment from any company that poses a threat to US communication networks.
In particular, the FCC is concerned that routers, switches and most other types of telecommunications equipment can have "back doors" built into it that enables a foreign nation state to spy on the US.
US lawmakers are currently worried that technology sold by Chinese smartphone maker Huawei presents espionage threats.
Chrissy Teigen drops Snapchat
US model Chrissy Teigen may have caused contributed to a fall in Snapchat's shares after tweeting that she was dropping the app.
Ms Teigen tweeted on Saturday: "I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll...no bueno."
Shares in Snap are down 1.2% at $16.15 in New York.
Facebook shares slide
Shares in Facebook are down more than 4% to $152.60.
BreakingFTC confirms investigation into Facebook
The Federal Trade Commission has confirmed that is currently investigating Facebook over privacy concerns.
“The FTC is firmly and fully committed to using all of its tools to protect the privacy of consumers. Foremost among these tools is enforcement action against companies that fail to honor their privacy promises, including to comply with Privacy Shield, or that engage in unfair acts that cause substantial injury to consumers in violation of the FTC Act," said Tom Pahl, Acting Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.
"Companies who have settled previous FTC actions must also comply with FTC order provisions imposing privacy and data security requirements.
"Accordingly, the FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook. Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices.”
First and second-class stamp prices rise
The 2p price rise in the cost of first and second class stamps has now taken effect.
A first-class stamp now costs 67p and a second-class stamp now costs 58p, under the price rises that came into force on Monday.
Stamps bought before the price rise can still be used without any need to top-up the cost.
Royal Mail said the squeeze on consumer finances was considered when setting the new price.
Mind the gap
BuzzFeed's Mark Di Stefano tweets on more gender pay gap revelations, this time at the owner of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph.
Wall Street opens on a high
Wall Street has opened on a high as fears of a global trade war cool.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is 475 points, or 2%, higher at 24,009.
The S&P 500 is up 46 points, or 1.8%, at 2,633 and the tech-focused Nasdaq is almost 2% better at 7,133 points.
Gay wedding ban sparks cruise boycott call
Carnival Corporation, the cruise operator that owns P&O and Cunard, is facing a boycott from LGBT travellers after halting gay weddings.
The company was forced to stop allowing same-sex unions because at least nine of its ships are registered in Bermuda.
The British Overseas Territory legalised gay weddings in May last year, but the law was repealed last month following a change of government.
That legally prevented Carnival from allowing same-sex ceremonies on board.
Aberdeen project moves ahead despite Trump opposition
A North Sea wind turbine development off Aberdeen which was opposed by Donald Trump has taken a major step forward.
A total of 11 turbines will make up the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).
Energy firm Vattenfall is behind the project.
Woodford remains Purplebricks' largest shareholder
More on that Purplebricks share sale.
The online estate agency has sold an 11.5% stake to digital publisher Axel Springer for £125m.
The German firm owns Die Welt and Business Insider. But it won't become the largest shareholder in Purplebricks.
That will remain veteran fund manager Neil Woodford who has a 26% stake.
Turning off your Facebook contacts...
More advice from the BBC's technology correspondent about your Facebook data
Cyber-crime chief arrested in Spain
A cyber-crime mastermind suspected of stealing about £870m (€1bn) has been arrested in Spain.
The individual is alleged to be the head of the organised crime gang that ran the Carbanak and Cobalt malware campaigns that targeted banks.
Europol said the group had been active since 2013 and infiltrated more than 100 banks in that time.
Cash was siphoned off via bank transfers or dispensed automatically through cash machines.
FTSE 100 climbs and 250 index struggles
Let's have another look at markets.
The FTSE 100 remains fairly positive, up 0.38% at 6,948.30.
But the FTSE 250 has experienced a little more turmoil today, dipping below last Friday's close before recovering to edge up 0.07% to 19,333,69 on the day so far.
The pound is holding onto gains against the dollar and is up 0.62% at $1.42240.
Sterling is also trading 0.22% higher on the euro at €1.14670.
Lagarde calls for eurozone 'rainy day fund'
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said that eurozone leaders should set up a "rainy day fund" to help member states in the event of an economic downturn.
In a speech in Berlin, Ms Lagarde said there is a "sustained and broadly shared upswing" in the global economy which she said offered leaders an opportunity "complete the architecture" of the eurozone.
But she said: "There are other, forceful headwinds threatening. Think of the rise of populism and the short-sighted siren call of protectionism."
Ms Lagarde said the initial decision to get to work on building a rainy day fund could happen quickly.
"Within the next six months or so there could be a meeting of minds ... on the general principles and timeline," she said.
She said such an announcement "let it be public that members of the currency union stick together".
Reality Check: What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?
Chris Morris
Reality Check correspondent, BBC News
Coutts banker accused of 'sexual harassment' resigns
The Coutts high-flyer embroiled in sexual harassment claims has resigned, according to a press report.
Harry Keogh had been accused of lewd comments, heavy drinking and unwanted physical contact.
A spokeswoman for Royal Bank of Scotland, which owns Coutts, told Reuters: "Following recent media attention and the consequent strain placed on him and his family, Harry Keogh resigned last week."
Mr Keogh was in charge of managing relationships with some of Coutts' most influential clients.
Gategroup ditches flotation
Gategroup, the Swiss airline catering group, has ditched a plan to float the business in a deal that would have valued it at around $2.8bn.
Chinese conglomerate HNA Group owns around 65% in Gategroup after investing in the company two years ago.
It blamed a "a gap in valuation under current market conditions" for not going ahead with the deal which was priced on 14 March.
Purplebricks warns on profits and sells stake to German publisher
Axel Springer has bought an 11.5% of online estate agent Purplebricks for £125m.
The German media company already has real estate brands in France - SeLoger - and Germany - Immowelt and Immonet.
“This minority stake offers the opportunity to participate in an innovative, fast-growing business model in new markets,” said Axel's classifieds president Andreas Wiele, who will joing the Purplebricks board.
Meanwhile Purplebricks warned that revenues for the year will be 5% below expectations.
Its share price has dropped around 8.5%.
Another 123 jobs go at Carillion
The Official Receiver has reported that another 123 former Carillion workers will lose their job this week.
It means 1,705 people have now been pushed out of work in the wake of the Carillion collpase.
However 481 workers have been given good news this week that their jovs have been saved.
To date 9,073 workers have been found new roles.
Urgent call for decent pet food
Accountancy watchdog sets out strategy
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), the accountancy watchdog has just published its three-year strategy.
In it, it says that one of its priorities for the upcoming period is "implementing a new approach to audit firm monitoring and supervision".
Its chief executive Stephen Haddrill, says: "Our work to promote transparency and integrity in business means ensuring confidence in the way companies are governed, their financial reports and their audits is of utmost importance."
He adds: "Where we find failings we will act.”
The timing couldn't be better - last week Business secretary Greg Clark suggested the government could launch an independent inquiry into the FRC's operations following the collapse of outsourcing and services group Carillion.
A landmark day
Look how far Britain has come.
More than four decades ago, women were allowed in the London Stock Exchange for the very first time.
And today everything is completely equal for women everywhere!
