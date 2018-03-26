Business Live: Wall Street soars

Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival has decided that Netflix and other streaming services are allowed to show their films, but they cannot be in the running for a Palme d'Or.

Cannes film festival's chief Thierry Fremaux told Hollywood Reporter that since Netflix continues to refuse to release its films in cinemas, it is barred from winning awards.

The French film industry considers streaming services to be a threat to the traditional cinema industry, and although Amazon and Netflix are providing funding to help directors make more big budget films, they have also changed the film industry irrevocably.

“The Netflix people loved the red carpet and would like to be present with other films. But they understand that the intransigence of their own model is now the opposite of ours,” said Mr Fremaux.

“Cinema [still] triumphs everywhere even in this golden age of series. The history of cinema and the history of the internet are two different things.”