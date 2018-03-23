Business Live: Wall Street drops

AFP

Jean-Claude Biver, the luxury watch sector's big cheese, has been shaking up things for four decades.

Now the man who runs Tag Heuer, Hublot, Bulgari and Zenith - plus a lot more - has a new plan: bring smartwatch makers Apple and Samsung into the heart of Swiss watchmaking.

Speaking to BBC at Baselworld, the planet's biggest watch jamboree held in the Swiss city of Basel, Biver says it's time for the country's traditionalists to move with the times.

"The Apple watch is a watch," he says. "It's a bracelet that gives you information: hours, minutes, the date. But there are too many people here who don't think it's a watch. There are people who say, if you're not Swiss you can't be here."

Mind you, his invitation is not entirely altruistic. Luxury watchmakers need more younger consumers, many of whom are turning to smartwatches.

"The Apple watch teaches people to wear something on their wrist," he says. Eventually, after a few years, they will want a "real" watch. Ouch.