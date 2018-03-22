Wall Street drops on trade war fears
Summary
- UK interest rates stay at 0.5%
- More jobs go at Maplin
- Flybe shares down by a quarter
- New UK passports 'to be made in France'
- French strikes hit flights and trains
By Tom Espiner
Rumours of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated
Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein has said that reports he would retire this year are "more of a wishful thought" than anything else.
Mr Blankfein said this at a lunch hosted by the Boston College Chief Executives Club.
Speculation over the next leader of Goldman Sachs intensified earlier this month after the Wall Street Journal reported that Mr Blankfein, 63, was expected to retire as soon as this year.
YouTube gun ban drives bloggers to PornHub
YouTube has banned videos that show people how to manufacture or modify guns and their accessories.
It had already outlawed videos linked to the sale of guns and accessories.
Many firearms enthusiasts noticed that some of their videos had been removed from the video-sharing website and some had had their channels suspended.
Prominent gun video-bloggers said the move was an erosion of US citizens' rights, while some said they were moving their content to pornography site PornHub instead.
US stocks hit by China tariff plans
US stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on up to $60bn of Chinese imports.
China said it was ready to retaliate with "necessary measures".
Beijing also said it would "fight to the end" in any trade war with the US.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.93% to 23,957.89. The fall of 724.42 points is the fifth biggest points fall ever recorded.
The S&P 500 dropepd 2.52% or 68.24 points to 2,643.69
And the Nasdaq Composite closed at 7,166.68, a fall of 178.61 points or 2.43%.
China reacts to tariff plans
The Chinese Embassy in Washington has said China is "strongly disappointed and firmly opposes" President Trump's tariff plans for Chinese imports.
The White House said the actions were necessary to counter unfair competition from China's state-led economy.
It said years of talks had failed to produce change. Earlier China said it was ready to retaliate with "necessary measures".
The latest sanctions have raised fears of a global trade war.
'Brutal' take on Brexit
Advertisers 'nervous' to be associated with Facebook
Big advertisers are wary about working with Facebook after its recent data scandal, M&C Saatchi founding director David Kershaw told the BBC.
The advertising agency boss said the social network will now face "worldwide pressure" to improve its practices.
Carbon emissions on the rise
Joe Miller
Business reporter
The amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere by the energy sector - which accounts for the lion's share of global emissions - has risen for the first time in three years, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency.
It says CO2 output grew by 1.4% in 2017 - a pace that would eventually bring about global warming levels that exceed the targets of the Paris climate agreement.
The IEA said the increase - which is the equivalent of putting 170 million more cars on the streets - was down to strong economic growth, lower fossil-fuel prices and weaker energy efficiency efforts, which had erased the gains made by the expansion of solar and wind power.
But the agency emphasised that there were declines in individual countries, particularly in the USA, where emissions dropped by 0.5% last year, thanks to a renewable energy boom, and the UK, where they fell to their lowest level since records began, in 1960.
UK steel sector 'heaves a sigh of relief'
The EU is going to be granted a temporary exemption from new US steel tariffs.
UK Steel Director Gareth Stace says:
“For the last few weeks the UK steel sector has held on to the hope that an exemption could be secured before tomorrow’s deadline and today we have finally been given cause for optimism.
"The announcement that the EU will be given a temporary exemption will be greeted with an enormous sigh of relief from the sector and it now provides us with the breathing room to find a more permanent solution.
"Every effort must now be made by the UK and EU authorities to ensure that this happens swiftly."
US Steel shares tumble
Investors have reacted to the news of a pause for new US steel tariffs - by selling off American steel shares.
US Steel shares are down 8.8%, is Nucor down 4.7% and AK Steel down 7%
UK watchdog data probe 'limits Facebook investigation'
Leisha Santorelli
Business reporter in Singapore
Facebook has hired a team of forensic auditors to investigate the Cambridge Analytica case, but Mr Milner said that their progress has been hindered by regulators.
"We were asked to stand down by the UK regulator," Mr Milner said. "The UK information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is now conducting her investigation so we are limited from doing the same".
Singapore's law minister did not seem convinced though.
He accused Mr Milner of being 'economical with the truth' when questioned about its links with Cambridge Analytica by a UK parliamentary committee on February 8th.
It is clear that Facebook's top officials are in damage control mode.
But with a #deleteFacebook movement online and a spate of regulatory probes across the globe, it will be an uphill battle overcoming what many are calling the worst crisis in the company's history.
Congress to summon Zuckerberg
Jonathan Josephs
BBC business producer
The US House Energy and Commerce Committee says it will formally ask Mark Zuckerberg, as chief executive of Facebook, to testify over the Cambridge Analytica data-scraping scandal.
“We believe, as CEO of Facebook, he is the right witness to provide answers to the American people. “
The committee will send a formal letter to Mr Zuckerberg in the coming days.
Facebook 'doesn't know extent of data breach'
Leisha Santorelli
Business reporter in Singapore
Social media giant Facebook says it still does not know the extent of data misuse by third-party developers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
A top executive at the social media giant made the admission during six hours of tough questioning from the Singapore government.
Representatives from Facebook, Twitter and Google arrived at Singapore's national parliament expecting to field questions about fake news and argue against government regulation.
Instead, Facebook found itself repeatedly apologising for not informing its users earlier about data leaks stretching back to 2015.
This is the first government committee that Facebook has faced since the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica broke over the weekend.
Simon Milner, Facebook's head of public policy for the UK, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific (pictured right), sat through hours of tense exchanges with Singapore's law minister about their lack of action.
Mr Milner, who is responsible for issues around privacy, safety and advertising policy, admitted Facebook still doesn't know the full extent of the breach and if it includes users in overseas markets like Singapore.
SFO 'to recover £4.4m from corrupt diplomats'
The Serious Fraud Office is set to recover £4.4m of funds in a corruption case which saw an oil firm alleged bribe Chadian diplomats in the US and Canada.
"Securing exclusive contracts with corrupt deals, Griffiths Energy bribed Chadian diplomats with discounted shares deals and ‘consultancy fees’ using a front company ‘Chad Oil’ – which was set up just five days before agreements were signed," the SFO said in a statement.
"‘Chad Oil’ was a vehicle used by senior diplomats at the Chadian Embassy to the United States to facilitate a deal which saw the wife of the former Deputy Chief, Mrs Ikram Saleh, purchase 800,000 shares at less than 0.001$CAD each, later selling them for significant profit.
"Following the takeover by Griffiths Energy by a UK corporation and share sale via a UK broker, the corrupt proceeds entered the UK’s jurisdiction and the SFO began civil recovery proceedings to secure the £4.4m share sale profits from Ikram Saleh.
The £4.4m, which is held in an RBS account under the name Computershare Investor Services, is set to be used "to help the people of Chad", the Department for International Development said.
WTO 'a disaster for the US'
Donald Trump has said the trade action against China could be about $60bn in tariffs.
However, the US is in trade negotiations with China, and it wants reciprocal trade arrangements with trading partners.
Trump added that the World Trade Organisation has been "a disaster" for the US.
BreakingTrump to impose $50bn tariffs on Chinese imports
President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on about $50bn in Chinese goods imports to retaliate against the alleged theft of American intellectual property, White House officials have said.
The new import duties will target industrial sectors where "China has sought to acquire an advantage through the unfair acquisition or forced technology transfer from US companies," senior White House economic advisor Everett Eissenstat said.
Carbon dioxide emissions rise
Joe Miller
Business reporter
After flatlining for three years in a row, global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by 1.4% in 2017, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency.
The Paris-based IEA blamed "global economic growth of 3.7%, lower fossil-fuel prices and weaker energy efficiency efforts" for the rise, but emphasised that there were declines in individual countries, particularly in the US, where emissions declined by 0.5% last year, thanks to a renewable energy boom.
Citigroup announces gun sales policy
Citigroup global public affairs chief Ed Skyler has said the bank will not do business with US firms unless they stick to these best practices:
"(1) they don’t sell firearms to someone who hasn’t passed a background check, (2) they restrict the sale of firearms for individuals under 21 years of age, and (3) they don’t sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines."
The announcement comes after protests about the Florida school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
'Some countries should get out' of US steel tariff hike
US President Donald Trump will not apply new steel and aluminium tariffs to the European Union and other trading partners which are currently negotiating exemptions, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday.
"The idea that the president has is that, based on a certain set of criteria, that some countries should get out," he told a Senate committee hearing.
"There are countries with whom we're negotiating and the question becomes the obvious one that you think, as a matter of business, how does this work.
"So what he has decided to do is to pause the imposition of the tariffs with respect to those countries."
He then listed these as Canada and Mexico, "Europe ... Australia ... Argentina ... Brazil and ... (South) Korea".
This is an interesting list. In 2017, the top importing countries and areas to the US were Canada, the EU, Brazil, and South Korea, according to US Census Bureau data.
Trump's lead lawyer for federal Russia probe 'resigns'
US President Donald Trump's lead lawyer for the federal special counsel probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election has resigned, the New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.
John Dowd stepped down after concluding Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice, one of the people said, the newspaper said.
EU 'to be exempt from US steel tariff rises'
Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Argentina, Brazil and South Korea are "expected to be exempted" from a proposed hike to US steel and aluminium import tariffs "pending further negotiations to come up with alternative arrangements", according to US stockbroker Washington Analysis.
"US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer just confirmed in Senate testimony that as of midnight tonight, the steel/aluminum 232 tariffs will be suspended on additional countries," the firm said.
Earlier Commissioner Malmström said in the European Parliament:
"I met with Secretary Ross and we discussed this. And we hope that he will recommend exclusion of the EU as a whole to the President. President Trump will make an announcement this afternoon on possible exclusions. We expect that we are on that list but we don't know for sure. It is ultimately the President who decides this."
Wall Street drops 1% on trade war fears
US stocks are down about 1% due to the growing threat of a global trade war as the Trump administration plans to impose import tariffs on China.
President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, possibly targeting the country's high-tech sector and restricting Chinese investments in the US.
The White House said Trump would sign a presidential memorandum "targeting China's economic aggression" at 12:30pm Eastern Time, which is 4:30pm GMT.
Hawks circle at the Bank
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
The MPC is treading a familiar path. First: signal an interest rate rise is coming by toughening up the language.
Bank governor Mark Carney said at the last MPC meeting in February that everyone should start preparing for more rapid interest rate increases than previously signalled.
Second: notice that the two hawks on the MPC have split from the more doveish tendency.
Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders voted for a rate rise today, just as they did last year for three successive MPC meetings before they were joined by other members of the committee. Rates were finally raised in November to 0.5%.
Third: watch the market predict a "nailed on" rate rise for the next MPC meeting.
Most now believe that a rate rise at the next meeting in May is all but certain.
Just two points of caution. Inflation fell more rapidly than expected earlier this week, undermining claims that price rise pressure is a present risk.
Growth is fairly weak, and too sharp a yank on the interest rate lever could apply dampeners just when they are not needed.
Bank 'faces delicate balancing act'
So why are two members of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee dissenting from leaving interest rates unchanged?
Ben Brettell, senior economist at Hargreaves Lansdown, says:
"Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders are worried that inaction now will mean rates will need to rise faster and further in future...
"The Bank faces a delicate balancing act. Inflation seems to be falling back towards the target of 2%, as the effect of the weaker pound starts to filter out of the calculation.
However, an increase in wage growth indicates less slack in the labour market, raising the prospect of prices rising as wages rise, he says.
"Throw in a hefty dose of Brexit-related uncertainty and it’s easy to see why the committee is divided at present," Mr Brettell adds.
'A mistake'
Financial Times reporter Tim Bradshaw tweets:
Wall Street plunges on open
Wall Street shares have plunged on open, with the Dow Jones falling an epic 299.6 points or 1.21% to 24,382.71 on open.
The S&P 500 is slightly lower, slipping 5 points or 0.18% to 2,711.93, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen 71.3 points or 0.97% to 7,274.02.
Mining firm faces big Zambian tax bill
The authorities in Zambia have sent a tax bill of $8bn (£5.6bn) to one of the country's largest copper miners, First Quantum Minerals.
The charge relates to unpaid import duties, fines and interest payments over a five-year period.
Canada-based First Quantum is disputing the claim, which the authorities say is connected with imports of mining equipment for its Sentinel mine between 2012 and 2017.
The tax agency says a rate of 25% should have been applied, whereas First Quantum paid just 15%.
First Quantum, already the country's largest taxpayer, has complained of errors in the calculations. It has been subject to similar assessments in the past and has settled for far less than the initial amount.
Another Canadian gold miner, Acacia, has had similar problems in Tanzania.
'Stage is set' for May rate rise
The Bank of England appears to be signalling a May rate rise by strategically "letting the hawks out", says Kallum Pickering, senior UK economist at Berenberg.
It has employed a three-step strategy, he said, by signaling to markets that a hike could come soon and letting a couple of "known hawks" dissent in a policy vote.
The third step will be to raise rates, he added.
"These are the same members that dissented ahead of the November hike. The March minutes strengthen the bank’s February guidance that a hike could come soon. The real question is, when will it happen?" he said.
'More hawkish than expected'
In response to the Bank of England's decision to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.5%, Scotia Bank's head of European fixed income strategy, Alan Clarke, said that the vote was "more hawkish than expected".
The vote at the Monetary Policy Committee was split 7-2.
"We are more and more confident that the MPC will hike rates in May," said Mr Clarke.
"Thereafter we expect a rate hike in November, but it's not going to be plain sailing getting there."
Business and racial inequality
Being a black woman in an architecture studio in a posh neighbourhood in Sao Paulo was not always easy for Michelle Fernandes.
The former administrative assistant got on with her colleagues and bosses, and was always treated with respect.
But she often felt discouraged in her environment, being the only black worker in the entire building.
Here's how entrepreneurs are tackling racial inequality in Brazil...
'Ignore MPC split' on interest rates
"Ignore the split rate vote" by the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, says Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Despite the fact that two MPC members voted to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, he says, "the real news is that the Committee has chosen not to signal an imminent rate rise as clearly as it did last year."
He adds: "We continue to expect activity and inflation data to surprise the Committee to the downside, ensuring that it waits until August to raise interest rates again." But he seems to be in the minority among commentators, most of whom are still expecting a rate rise in May.
French strike disrupts transport
People have taken to the streets in Paris as thousands of French public sector workers stage a nationwide strike to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to cut jobs and benefits. There's been major disruption to transport services, with many trains and flights cancelled.
More than 100 rallies are taking place around the country, with the biggest at the Bastille monument in Paris. President Macron campaigned last year on a platform of economic reform, which he said at the time could mean the loss of more than 100,000 public jobs.
Pound little moved by interest rate vote
The pound was already in positive territory before the interest rate decision was announced, and has remained at roughly the same level. It's worth $1.4161 against the dollar.
UK interest rate vote: More details
Unexpectedly, two MPC members voted for an interest rate rise. They were Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders. At last month's meeting, there was a unanimous 9-0 vote in favour of holding rates steady.
UK rate decision: It's no change
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has voted 7-2 to keep UK interest rates at their present level of 0.5%.
Macron warns China over trade tensions
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned China that an escalation in trade tensions would be harmful to all sides.
In a phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr Macron said that avoiding such an escalation was vital.
The move comes after China said it was prepared to retaliate if the US imposed new trade tariffs.
In a statement after the call, Mr Macron's office said he had "stressed the importance of avoiding the rise of trade tensions which would be detrimental to all, while at the same time correcting, in a multilateral framework, the practices likely to create imbalances".
For his part, President Xi called for joint efforts to promote a multi-polar world and economic globalisation, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Revenue at Accenture climbs 15.2%
Revenue at Accenture rose 15.2% in the second quarter to 28 February.
The consulting and outsourcing services provider said net revenues increased 15% on the same period last year to $9.6bn (£6.7bn).
Net income was $920m, up from $887m in the same period a year earlier, as the company said it continued to benefit from "substantial investments" in digital, cloud and security services.
Sales in Europe hit $3.48bn, up from $2.84bn year-on-year, an increase of 23%.
Accenture reported net revenue growth of 8% in North America and 20% in growth markets.
Another 66 jobs go at Maplin
Administrators at retailer Maplin have announced another 66 redundancies, taking the number of jobs lost so far to 129.
Maplin, one of the UK's biggest electronics retailers, collapsed at the end of February after talks with buyers failed to secure a sale.
The latest jobs to go are at Maplin’s head offices in London and Rotherham (57 in London and nine in Rotherham). There are currently 79 employees retained at head office.
The administrators said all staff affected had been informed and would be paid up to and including their last day of employment.
Reckitt rockets to top of FTSE 100
Consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser has seen its share price jump more than 5% after deciding to end its efforts to buy part of Pfizer's consumer healthcare business. It's currently the best performing stock on the FTSE 100. Overall, the 100-share index is down 0.65% at 6,993.
Germany seeks meeting with Facebook over data crisis
Germany's justice minister Katarina Barley has asked to meet with Facebook following the social network's data crisis with Cambridge Analytica.
Ms Barley said social media users must be able to specify whether they are happy for their data to be used in certain ways, rather than being required to simply provide approval, or not being able to use the service at all.
"We know that companies respect the rules when sanctions are particularly painful," she said on Thursday. "And the data protection basic regulation calls for fines of up to 4%of a company's yearly global trunover."
She added that data protection needed to be regulated at a European level, rather than by national governments.