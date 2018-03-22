Wall Street drops on trade war fears

Getty Images

Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein has said that reports he would retire this year are "more of a wishful thought" than anything else.

Mr Blankfein said this at a lunch hosted by the Boston College Chief Executives Club.

Speculation over the next leader of Goldman Sachs intensified earlier this month after the Wall Street Journal reported that Mr Blankfein, 63, was expected to retire as soon as this year.