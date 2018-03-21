US markets lower after rate rise

Boots BCM has stood at the Boots site on Thane Road in Beeston for 85 years

A former Boots manufacturing factory plans to cut 400 jobs in Nottingham.

Boots sold BCM, which had been part of the company since 1883, to French pharmaceutical firm Fareva in November.

BCM said the redundancies were part of a two-year plan to return the company to profit and 78 production jobs could be lost within six months.

The company, which still makes health, beauty and toiletries for Boots, employs about 1,000 people at the Thane Road site in Beeston.

