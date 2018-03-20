Twitter shares follow Facebook lower

Getty Images

If the dispute over the harvesting and use of personal data by the data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has piqued your interest we have more.

Tuesday's Business Daily podcast looks at the story as Manuela Saragosa speaks to Tijmen Schep, a Dutch technology critic and author of a book called Design My Privacy, about the realities of the data economy, and to Paul-Olivier Dehaye, co-founder of a Swiss start-up called PersonalData.IO, which helps people reclaim their data from companies like Tinder.

And US tech journalist Ben Tarnoff discusses the prospect of tighter regulation on the way tech firms like Facebook use the information they have on their users.

