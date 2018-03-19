Business Live: US stocks tumble

Getty Images

Cambridge University has issued a statement on Dr Alex Kogan who is accused of misusing users' data from Facebook.

It says that Dr Kogan is no longer a lecturer, but rather is a senior research associate in the Department of Psychology at the university.

It says that "it is not uncommon for Cambridge academics to have business interests" as long as they are held in a personal capacity and there are no conflicts of interest.

Cambridge University says it had "previously sought and received assurances from Dr Kogan that no university data, resources or facilities were used as the basis for his work with Global Science Research or the company’s subsequent work with any other party".

It says: "We have to date found no evidence to contradict Dr Kogan’s previous assurances. Nevertheless, we are writing to Facebook to request all relevant evidence in their possession."

It adds: "Researchers are also permitted to undertake academic research outside the university provided it does not interfere with the performance of their duties. We understand that Dr Kogan correctly sought permission from his head of department at the time to work with St Petersburg University; it was understood that this work and any associated grants would be in a private capacity, separate to his work at the University of Cambridge."