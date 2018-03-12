Business Live: Monday 12 March

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Dearbail Jordan and Simon Read

All times stated are UK

Melrose 'look like underdogs' in GKN bid

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

GKN workers
Getty Images

Ahead of the expected publication of the final GKN defence plan against the hostile bid from Melrose later, Thomas Moore, investment director, UK equities at Aberdeen Standard, tells the BBC’s Today programme: “GKN’s management is effectively emulating Melrose's approach by splitting the business."

He says: "GKN is focusing on the core business and taking businesses out. They are going to make the case that the value to shareholders of all of these actions will take the value of the shares to closer to £5, compared to the current £4.35 share price."

Melrose is expected to increase its offer “but they’re now looking like the underdogs because GKN management has moved so fast," he says.

A change is as good as a rest?

Wondering why there is no spring Budget? BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed explains why...

Retailers fail to keep up with the web

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Toys R Us sale
Getty Images

These are tough times on the High Street.

Bill Grimsey, the former chief executive of Wickes and Iceland, is updating his review on retail which was published five years ago when things looked equally bleak .

But he tells the BBC's Today programme: "The economic conditions that existed five years ago are very different to today."

He says: "Austerity has started to impact the real people in this country. Disposable income is down and so spending in the High Street is being impacted, plus we’ve had big technology changes over that time.

"We are migrating to online shopping faster than any other country in the world and retailers are not keeping up."

Saudi Aramco IPO 'to be delayed'

Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammad bin Salman and UK Prime Minister Theresa May
Getty Images
Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammad bin Salman met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May

London, New York and Hong Kong have been long been tussling over which country will host the flotation of oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The Financial Times reports that the initial public offering will be delayed until 2019.

However, the newspaper states that London still has a good chance of landing the huge deal.

The IPO is part of economic reforms by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman who visited the UK last week.

Back in fashion

Prada
Getty Images

Prada is back in fashion, at least for its investors.

Shares in the company are up 16.51% in Hong Kong after Prada said on Friday that it had stemmed sliding sales in the second half of the year.

Prada's finance chief Alessandra Cozzani said sales rose in China - where the company generates more than 30% of its revenue - during the second six months of the year and the first month of 2018.

Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong, said: "We are quite bullish on luxury segment overall, particularly when China continues to lead the growth."

Going into reverse

BBC Radio 5 live

Donald Trump
Getty Images

Any countries expecting US President Donald Trump to soften his stance on import tariffs for steel and aluminium shouldn't hold their breath, according to Thomas Moore, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

He tells Wake Up to Money: "On Saturday he gave a campaign speech in Pennsylvania and Trump referred to European cars as "the big money item" in terms of tariffs. 'Get rid of your tariffs or we're going to tax Mercedes and BMW', he said, 'the EU is killing us on trade' etc etc. So I think the EU's hit back, talking about Harley-Davidson."

He adds: "This feels like it is a tit-for-tat trade war and tariffs are meant, over time, to be coming down. That is meant to help trade between countries and that's meant to help us become richer and that seems to have gone into reverse."

Good morning!

Welcome to Business Live on what promises to be a lively week.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Philip Hammond will deliver his spring statement where he is set to unveil the smallest budget deficit since 2002 - but that doesn't mean an end to austerity.

Morrisons will report its full-year results on Wednesday and expect more news on Melrose's £7.4bn hostile bid for engineering giant GKN. Its chief executive Anne Stevens has come out fighting in the Daily Mail today.

