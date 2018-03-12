Business Live: Monday 12 March

Getty Images

Ahead of the expected publication of the final GKN defence plan against the hostile bid from Melrose later, Thomas Moore, investment director, UK equities at Aberdeen Standard, tells the BBC’s Today programme: “GKN’s management is effectively emulating Melrose's approach by splitting the business."

He says: "GKN is focusing on the core business and taking businesses out. They are going to make the case that the value to shareholders of all of these actions will take the value of the shares to closer to £5, compared to the current £4.35 share price."

Melrose is expected to increase its offer “but they’re now looking like the underdogs because GKN management has moved so fast," he says.