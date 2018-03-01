Business Live: Thurs 1 March

Getty Images

WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, says 2017 was "not a pretty year" for it. Chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell gave the downbeat assessment as the firm published its financial results for last year, reporting a pre-tax profit of £2.109bn, up 11.6% on the previous year, or 7.7% in constant currency.

Sir Martin said that despite the improved profits, there had been "flat like-for-like, top-line growth", with "operating margins and operating profits also flat, or up marginally".

He blamed "the long-term impact of technological disruption" and "the short-term focus of zero-based budgeters, activist investors and private equity".

These factors, he said, were more important than "the suggested disintermediation of agencies by Google and Facebook or digital competition from consultants".