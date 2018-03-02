Business Live: GKN mulls sale of car-parts unit
- GKN in talks with Dana over possible sale of Driveline unit
- Investor group set to buy part of Weinstein entertainment studio’s assets
- National Grid withdraws gas deficit warning
By Simon Read
No gas deficit warning expected today
The National Grid has reported that The ‘Gas Deficit Warning’ issued yesterday was withdrawn at 4.45am this morning.
"We are currently not expecting to issue another today," it said. "The market has continued to respond over the last 24 hours and we have seen an increase of supplies into the network."
It added: "As the extremely cold weather continues we expect to see high demand on the gas network, so we are continuing to monitor developments closely.
“Protecting customer supplies is always our first priority and we would like to reassure them that this high demand has not affected their domestic gas supplies".
Can you claim compensations for disrupted travel?
BBC's Ben Thompson has the answers at 7.45am...
Siemen plans could create 700 jobs in East Yorkshire
Plans for a new state-of-the-art train factory in East Yorkshire could mean a £200m investment and 700 new skilled jobs, the engineering giant Siemens said.
The German firm says it has secured a site in Goole and plans to establish a major new plant to manufacture and commission trains in a move which "has the potential to have a tremendous impact on the Yorkshire economy and the North of England as a whole".
The move would be Siemens's second investment in East Yorkshire following its £300m wind turbine blade plant, which employs hundreds of people 30 miles east in Hull.
Work is expected to start later in the year provided the company secures "major future orders".
Profits up 18% at London Stock Exchange
The London Stock Exchange will pay a dividend of 51.6p a share for 2017 after its adjusted operating profit climbed 18% to £812m.
It said total revenue in the year was up 17% to £1,768m.
Interim chief David Warren said: "The Group is strategically, operationally and financially well positioned to capitalise on a range of opportunities ahead and to enhance shareholder returns.
"Our Open Access approach in partnership with customers will enable us to benefit from MiFID II and to adapt to an evolving regulatory and macroeconomic environment."
Shares hit by Trump's steel tariffs
Stock markets responded negatively after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
Mr Trump tweeted that the US had been "decimated by unfair trade and bad policy". He said steel imports would face a 25% tariff and aluminium 10%.
The news sent shares in Asia down this morning, with Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 losing more than 2% by mid-morning.
Shares in Japan's car-making giant Toyota were down more than 2% and Nippon Steel stocks down more than 4%.
GKN confirms Dana talks
Engineering giant GKN has this morning confirmed that it has been in talks with US firm Dana Incorporated "regarding a potential combination of Dana with GKN Driveline that would be effected mainly in equity".
On Tuesday it announced that it intended to complete a demerger by mid-2019 but today said it has received a number of apporaches about its businesses.
The company said it believes that a deal with Dana "could provide greater value to shareholders and should therefore be explored alongside the demerger, as compared with the Melrose offer".
Women-led company to take over Weinstein business
After a meeting at the New York attorney general’s office on Thursday, an investor group agreed to buy part of the beleaguered Weinstein entertainment studio’s assets, according to the New York Times.
“This next step represents the best possible pathway to support victims and protect employees,” Maria Contreras-Sweet, who leads the investor group, said in a statement.
The new company will be “led by a board of directors made up of a majority of independent women,” Ms. Contreras-Sweet said.
The agreement will call for her group to pay off the Weinstein Company’s debt of around $225m (£163m). In return, the group will receive the majority of the studio’s assets, which include “Project Runway” and a 277-film library.
Energy situation 'serious'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
"The current energy situation is very serious," Tom Crotty, director of chemicals giant Ineos told The Today Programme.
"It's an example of the first spell of sharp weather we've had that they've had to issue a warning and asked industry to cut back.
"But we shouldn't be surprised. It's something we've been warning about for a long time that reliance on imported gas has huge risks associated with it."
Coming up on Today...
Dramatic gas market 'astonishing'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Is there still a risk we could run short of gas over the next few days?
"I would never say that we're going to run short of gas," Tom Marzec-Manser, an expert on European gas markets at the analysts ICIS, told The Today Programme.
"There's gas available but we may have to pay through the nose to get it," he warned, adding that the prices reportedly paid yesterday were higher than anything he had experienced.
"It's astonishing and been the most dramatic the market has been for some time," he said.
Businesses plea on Brexit negotiations
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chamber of Commerce, has been talking about businesses' attitude to the Brexit negotiations on Wake Up To Money.
"What businesses have been telling us for months, indeed for 21 months now, is they need to understand what the UK government’s main objectives are as they continue in the Brexit negotiations," he said.
"They need that so they can plan. And knowing the government's objectives would give businesses some confidence."
Carney's Scottish speech to be made from London!
The snow has defeated Bank of England Mark Carney today. He was due to make a speech to the Scottish Economics Conference in Edinburgh, but the adverse weather conditions has meant his planned trip to Scotland had to be cancelled.
But the speech will go ahead at 10am. Carney, will now deliver his speech via a live feed from Bloomberg HQ in London.
The speech is on the subject of cryptocurrency.
Gas deficit warning withdrawn
In the last few minutes the National Grid said: "Gas Deficit Warning withdrawn With immediate effect.
"The Gas Deficit Warning issued for Gas Day 01/03/2018 has been withdrawn.
"Further information on the issue and withdrawal of the Gas Deficit Warning for Gas Day 01/03/2018 will be published in due course."
Good morning
Welcome to today's Business Live page where we'll keep you up-to-date with all the latest news.
The London Stock Exchange will be reporting its full year results today and we'll be keeping an eye on the high street casualties.