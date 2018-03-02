Business Live: GKN mulls sale of car-parts unit

Getty Images

The National Grid has reported that The ‘Gas Deficit Warning’ issued yesterday was withdrawn at 4.45am this morning.

"We are currently not expecting to issue another today," it said. "The market has continued to respond over the last 24 hours and we have seen an increase of supplies into the network."

It added: "As the extremely cold weather continues we expect to see high demand on the gas network, so we are continuing to monitor developments closely.

“Protecting customer supplies is always our first priority and we would like to reassure them that this high demand has not affected their domestic gas supplies".