Business Live: ITV profits down by 6%

British car manufacturers fear that the wrong Brexit deal could prove disastrous for the industry.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, warned today: “Future growth will depend on maintaining our current open trade links not just with Europe but with key international markets.

"A transitional deal will be an important first step but, in the long term, a seamless relationship between the UK and Europe must be maintained."

The Society has just published January's motor manufacturing figures which were static, with just 72 fewer vehicles produced than in the same month last year.

However exports drove overall volumes, with output for overseas customers rising 1.5% to a record 119,252 units.

The growth offset a decline in production for the UK market, which fell for the sixth consecutive month - down by 6.0% to 28,229.

That reflects falling UK business and consumer confidence and confusion over government policies on diesel taxation and air quality plans.