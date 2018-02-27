Business Live: Tues 27 February

Not surprisingly, media giant Comcast would like an easy ride in its ambition to take over Sky.
Comcast 's Brian L Roberts said he hoped that the Sky board would recommend Comcast's takeover approach to its shareholders.
"We hold the management of Sky in high regard and would welcome the opportunity to meet with them and the independent directors of Sky to discuss our plans for the business, particularly with respect to maintaining Sky's strong platform in the UK," he said.
"In due course, we very much hope that the independent directors will recommend our proposal."
The Comcast statement said it any firm offer for Sky was "subject to and will not be made without final approval by the board of Comcast".
Provident to pay £170m for 'plan' that helped worsen debt woes
More on that fine for doorstep lender Provident. It has been fined £1,976,000 by the FCA for failing to disclose the full price of an add-on product, called Repayment Option Plan, on its Vanquis credit card.
It will also have to repay an estimated £168,781,000 in compensation to the victims of the account management product. The problem with it was that it put people further in debt, rather than help them cope with debt woes.
Mark Steward, director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: "Most Vanquis customers chose the ROP to help manage their credit without realising instead that the product might lead to their indebtedness increasing.
"Vanquis has decided now to do the right thing by acknowledging the wrong-doing and offering to compensate its customers."
Comcast boss: UK 'great place to do business'
In a statement, Comcast boss Brian L Roberts said the company would keep Sky's UK headquarters at Osterley in Middlesex. He also said Comcast already had more than 1,300 staff in the UK working for its NBCUniversal business, and that NBCUniversal had invested more than $1bn in film and TV production in the UK over the past three years.
In a reference to Brexit, he added: "The UK is and will remain a great place to do business. We already have a strong presence in London and Comcast intends to use Sky as a platform for our growth in Europe.
"We intend to maintain and enhance Sky's business. Adding Sky to the Comcast family of businesses will increase our international revenues from 9% to 25%. We believe that there are significant opportunities for growth by combining these businesses."
Profits at Persimmon climb 25%
Housebuilder Persimmon has post a 25% increase in underlying pre-tax profits to £977.1m in 2017, from £782.8m the previous year.
It declared a final dividend of 110p a share.
The company said that during the year "the new build housing market was supported by resilient consumer confidence and a competitive but disciplined mortgage market."
Acting chairman Nigel Mills said the company "is well placed to deliver a further increase in new home construction across the UK in 2018 where the local planning environment allows".
The company has come under fierce criticism over the high level of bonsu payments to senior staff.
Last week chief executive Jeff Fairburn has his bonus cut by £25m, although he still stands to receive a bonus worth £74m.
Why does Comcast want Sky?
More on Comcast's takeover approach for Sky and the company said its offer of £12.50 per Sky share was a premium of about 13% on the Monday's closing price of £11.05 per Sky share.
Comcast boss Brian Roberts said: "We think Sky is an outstanding company. It has 23 million customers, leading positions in the UK, Italy and Germany, and is a consistent innovator in its use of technology to deliver its customers a great experience.
"We think that Sky would be very valuable to us as we look to expand our presence internationally.
"We would like to own the whole of Sky and we will be looking to acquire over 50% of the Sky shares."
Provident in £331m rights issue: £192.1m in fines
Troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial has raised £331m through a rights issue, which will help it cope with regulator fines totalling around £192m..
It has agreed a £172.1m settlement with the Financial Conduct Authority over the mis-selling scandal around Vanquis Bank's repayment option plan.
The company has issued annual figures today, which also include a £20m hit for an expected fine from the FCA about the company's unfair affordability, forbearance and termination options.
It's pre-tax profit slumped 136% to £109.1m to a loss of £123m. It made a profit of 343.9m in 2016.
BreakingComcast makes takeover approach for Sky
US broadcaster and cable company Comcast has made a takeover approach for Sky.
The company's offer would put a value of about £22.1bn on Sky.
The cash offer is £12.50 for each Sky share - which Comcast says is a premium of about 16% to the current Twenty-First Century Fox offer price of £10.75 for each Sky share.
The Superior Cash Proposal implies a value of approximately £22.1 billion for the fully diluted ordinary share capital of Sky.
GKN reports 125% leap in profits
Engineering giant GKN has reported a 125% rise in profits for last year.
The company - which last month rejected a £7.4bn hostile takeover bid from Melrose Industries - reported pre-tax profit of £658m up from £292m in 2016, a jump of 125%
Sales rose by 10% to £9.7bn, up from £8.8bn - an increase of 10%.
Sterling already 'priced-in' rate rise
What's going to happen to Sterling on the back of two expected interest rate rises this year?
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist,
Rabobank told Today that the Bank of England has been preparing the market for an interest rate hike in May
and maybe one at the end of the year.
"An
interest rate rise is supportive of currency but once it’s in the price – and the
May hike is almost already priced in – then the currency can’t get any more
support from the rate rise, unless the Bank were to signal even more rises," she says.
She says that maybe the Bank of England should be a little more cautious "as we don’t know how
much impact the November interest rate rise has had yet".
She also warns of the impact of political uncertainty: "that can prove very negative for an exchange rate," she says.
Can Toys R Us find a buyer?
More on Toys R Us and the prospects for finding a buyer to rescue the business.
On Wake up to Money Peter Jenkinson, a toy expert - he calls himself a "toyologist" - is pessimistic. "It would be nice to think that there was just some speculative buyer that loved toys... But I feel I want to be more positive than I actually am for Toys R Us in the UK," he said.
Toys R Us is an 'outdated concept'
About 3,000 staff at Toys R Us are expecting to
hear the worst tomorrow - that the company has gone into administration
as it faces a £15m VAT bill it may not be able to pay. What's gone wrong at the retailer?
Kate Hardcastle, retail analyst from Insight With Passion, which advises companies on their
retail strategies, says Toy R Us is an outdated concept that's been left behind.
She told Today: "It once described itself
as a magical place to be but all that magic has gone unfortunately.
"This is a
brand that was created to retail in times gone by. It was a big warehouse, with lots
and lots of products and almost a destination to arrive and spend time at."
Like many bricks and mortar businesses it's been hit by the rise of the internet, she points out, but it has been left behind by new successful high street toy stores.
"The toy brands that are
making it are either at the discount side of life or at the theatre side
of life – the retailtainment where the Disneys and Legos have taken the brand to
the High Street and have knowledgeable staff and are exciting places for
young people to be."
What's gone wrong for Maplin?
It's crunch time for electronics retailer Maplin this week as it looks for a buyer for the business.
On Wake up to Money journalist Emily Hardy of Retail Week explained what's gone wrong for the 200-store chain.
"Not only has Maplin been hurt quite badly by the rise of the e-commerce players like Amazon, it's also been hurt by falling footfall on the High Street and volatile consumer confidence.
"More specific to Maplin, last autumn its credit insurers for its suppliers got cold feet. Some of them pulled or reduced their cover. This has really hurt the business so now the boss is in a situation where if they're going to play out their strategy it needs to ask landlords to reduce their rent and it needs to find now investment fast."
Carillion finance director blew whistle months before collapse
MPs have again criticised Carillion directors, saying they were not willing to "wake up and listen" to warnings of its collapse.
The Work and Pensions and Business Select Committees have published new information which reveals that last year financial director of construction services, Emma Mercer was raising concerns about the accounts she found just six weeks into her job.
MPs said her revelations threw up serious questions, not least for Carillion's auditors, KPMG.
Frank Field, who chairs the Work and Pensions Committee, said: "Emma Mercer took just six weeks to spot and pull the thread that began the entire company unravelling.
"That the next chief financial officer had to go through whistle blowing procedures to get her concerns about accounting irregularities taken seriously by the Carillion board is extraordinary.
Rachel Reeves, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee, said: “Carillion directors say they couldn’t foresee what investors and company staff could – that spiralling debt problems and failing contracts were destined to sink the company.
"These board minutes point to a very different scenario – Emma Mercer was sounding the alarm but none of the Carillion directors were willing to wake up and listen”.
Standard Chartered profits jump sixfold
Standard Chartered has resumed its dividend payout after unveiling a six-fold
increase in pretax profit.
Profit at the bank jumped
to $2.41bn (£1.73bn), up from $409m in 2016.
The bank proposed a full year dividend of 11 cents per share.
It has undergone a restructuring programme in the past two years after being hit by crashing commodity prices and rising bad debts.
"The Board understands the importance of the ordinary
dividend to shareholders and intends to increase the full year
dividend per share over time," Standard Chartered's chairman Jose Vinals
said.
Check before you travel
If you're facing the morning commute - or indeed have to travel for some other reason - the snow may affect your plans.
Here's a handy reference from the BBC's transport correspondent.
Drivers shunning diesel cars is partly to blame for a rise in carbon dioxide emissions from new vehicles, the car industry trade body.
The 0.8% increase, to 121 grams per kilometre, is the first rise since the SMMT began reporting levels in 2000.
Diesels typically emit up to 20% less CO2 than petrol cars and are more fuel-efficient.
As well as slowing diesel sales, the SMMT said the popularity of SUVs contributed to the rise. Read the full story here
Markets await Fed chief's Congress debut
BBC Radio 5 live
Later on Tuesday Jerome Powell, new chair of the US Federal Reserve, gives his much anticipated first testimony to Congress.
Mr Powell has been called "the most important economic policymaker in the world".
On Wake up to Money Jane Foley, chief currency strategist at Rabobank, says a lot of the recent volatility on the financial markets can be attributed to uncertainty about whether the Fed is going to raise interest rates further or faster than anticipated.
If Mr Powell says they're going to hike rates more than expected, then that would be a bad signal for stock markets, says Ms Foley.
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live.
It's a packed day for corporate results.
Coming up at 07:00 we'll get full year figures from bakery chain Greggs, builder Persimmon, banks Standard Chartered, Virgin Money and insurer Direct Line.
Engineering company GKN, subject of an unwelcome takeover bid by Melrose, will also publish its results, as will beleaguered doorstep lender Provident Financial.
Stay with us for all that and the rest of the day's business news and analysis.
Here's a handy reference from the BBC's transport correspondent.
