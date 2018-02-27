Business Live: Tues 27 February

Reuters

Not surprisingly, media giant Comcast would like an easy ride in its ambition to take over Sky.

Comcast 's Brian L Roberts said he hoped that the Sky board would recommend Comcast's takeover approach to its shareholders.

"We hold the management of Sky in high regard and would welcome the opportunity to meet with them and the independent directors of Sky to discuss our plans for the business, particularly with respect to maintaining Sky's strong platform in the UK," he said.

"In due course, we very much hope that the independent directors will recommend our proposal."

The Comcast statement said it any firm offer for Sky was "subject to and will not be made without final approval by the board of Comcast".