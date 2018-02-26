Business Live: Monday 26 February

Getty Images

More on the new law to limit the cost of standard variable rate tariffs which is being introduced to Parliament later today.

Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy UK, which represents energy suppliers, was on Wake up to Money.

He said last year there was a 15% increase in the number of people switching energy suppliers, that's 5.5 million households or 1:6 housholds.

He said in 2012 there were 20 suppliers, now there are 67.

So he said things were "happening" in the market "the issue is it's not happening fast enough".