Business Live: Monday 26 February

More on the new law to limit the cost of standard variable rate tariffs which is being introduced to Parliament later today.
Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy UK, which represents energy suppliers, was on Wake up to Money.
He said last year there was a 15% increase in the number of people switching energy suppliers, that's 5.5 million households or 1:6 housholds.
He said in 2012 there were 20 suppliers, now there are 67.
So he said things were "happening" in the market "the issue is it's not happening fast enough".
No Brexit worries for airline boss
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
IAG boss chief executive Willie Walsh tells the Today Programme that
he’s not too worried about how Brexit could affect his business.
"I’m actually very confident personally that a comprehensive
air transport agreement will be agreed between the EU and the UK," he says. "That’s
principally because it’s the great success of the EU. The liberalisation of
aviation has been a fantastic benefit for consumers. And nobody wants to see
that end.
"At the end of the day all airlines want to see the current
arrangement continue – nobody wants to see a return to restrictions on where
you can fly and how often you can fly."
He says there's still work to be done, however. "We’ve had extensive discussions with
all of the regulators and will continue to do so.
"But I’m confident that we will see a sensible agreement at
the end."
Graduates want job 'flexibility'
BBC Radio 5 live
On Wake up to Money Riaz Shah - who works in personnel with EY - says it's not just older, more experienced people who are going part time. Young people are also asking for more flexible opportunities.
Some young graduates told him last week that they expect employers to "measure them on how well they do in their jobs, not how much time they spend on them so measure them on their outputs not their inputs".
More than half of them said they would rather work for a start up rather than a large corporate because they thought a start up would give them more flexibility.
The end for Toys R Us?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Is it the end of Toys R Us in the UK? The US parent is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy but the end may come sooner for the UK business, Sophie Kilvert, senior investment manager at Seven
Investment Management, tells Today.
About two months ago the
UK company entered into a company voluntary arrangement to try and protect them
a bit, and then they promised £10m into the pension scheme," she points out.
"But tomorrow they
have a £15m VAT bill, which at the moment they cannot pay.
"Toys R Us has just over
100 stores in the UK. That’s 3,000 jobs at risk. So it's really difficult times for them and
that pension deficit is a big concern as well."
Part time professionals
BBC Radio 5 live
An increasing number of people in high-paying jobs are working part-time,
according to a new study.
Research by Timewise, which promotes flexible working, said around 850,000
adults earning a minimum of £40,000 full-time equivalent, were in part-time
jobs, a 10% increase on the past year.
However, many of those surveyed were worried being part time could affect their career progression.
Riaz Shah, a partner with EY, the global professional services firm, works 2.5 days a week.
He went part time to set up a free school.
He says it hasn't hurt his career and he still gets involved in big global projects.
The chief operating officer of EY in the UK also works part time, he told Wake up to Money.
Energy cap 'could be counter-productive'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
David Hunter, energy analyst at Schneider Electric tells the Today Programme that not everyone welcomes the new energy cap planned by the government.
There are arguments that
it could actually be counter-productive as people could be lulled in a false
sense of security that they’re being protected by the cap whereas in reality it’s
still unlikely to be close to the cheapest deals in the market," he says. "As a result
of that it may discourage customers from switching."
However, he points out that in the sector of the
market where one-third of people are engaging with switching and getting the best tariff, competition
is going well.
"There are more than 50 suppliers and the market in that sector is working
as it’s designed to. The problem is the two-thirds of people who are inactive
and not engaging."
Benz booster for Geely
Andreas Illmer
Business reporter in Singapore
Chinese carmaker Geely's shares jumped by
almost 9% on Monday morning, riding on the anouncement over the weekend the
firm had taken the single largest share in Germany's Daimler, the parent of
Mercedes-Benz.
The Chinese carmaker already
fully-owns Sweden's Volvo and black cab maker London Taxi Company.
China is widely considered the
most important future market for global car manufacturers.
Geely chairman Li Shufu said he
hoped for cooperation on electric cars to ward off competition from
"invaders from outside" the traditional car sector.
Geely's 9.7% stake in Daimler has
raised concerns among some observers that the Chinese firm will seek access to
technology and innovation in exchange for the deal.
But the German government said it
saw "no need to act in terms of competition rules or foreign investment
rules".
Expensive energy charges to be capped
Legislation to crack down on expensive energy tariffs is being introduced to Parliament on Monday.
The government claims it will protect 11 million people from costly tariffs.
The law will allow energy regulator Ofgem to limit what companies can charge customers for their standard variable tariffs.
Energy UK, which represents gas and electricity suppliers, said it was vital the cap did not stifle competition in the energy market.
The move is an admission that encouraging consumers to regularly switch providers to pay less has not been as successful as hoped. Read the full story here
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's Business Live.
Coming up: we'll have all the detail about new legislation to crack down on expensive energy tariffs which is being introduced to Parliament today.
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan and Simon Read
All times stated are UK
Energy change 'not happening fast enough'
BBC Radio 5 live
More on the new law to limit the cost of standard variable rate tariffs which is being introduced to Parliament later today.
Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy UK, which represents energy suppliers, was on Wake up to Money.
He said last year there was a 15% increase in the number of people switching energy suppliers, that's 5.5 million households or 1:6 housholds.
He said in 2012 there were 20 suppliers, now there are 67.
So he said things were "happening" in the market "the issue is it's not happening fast enough".
No Brexit worries for airline boss
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
IAG boss chief executive Willie Walsh tells the Today Programme that he’s not too worried about how Brexit could affect his business.
"I’m actually very confident personally that a comprehensive air transport agreement will be agreed between the EU and the UK," he says. "That’s principally because it’s the great success of the EU. The liberalisation of aviation has been a fantastic benefit for consumers. And nobody wants to see that end.
"At the end of the day all airlines want to see the current arrangement continue – nobody wants to see a return to restrictions on where you can fly and how often you can fly."
He says there's still work to be done, however. "We’ve had extensive discussions with all of the regulators and will continue to do so.
"But I’m confident that we will see a sensible agreement at the end."
Graduates want job 'flexibility'
BBC Radio 5 live
On Wake up to Money Riaz Shah - who works in personnel with EY - says it's not just older, more experienced people who are going part time. Young people are also asking for more flexible opportunities.
Some young graduates told him last week that they expect employers to "measure them on how well they do in their jobs, not how much time they spend on them so measure them on their outputs not their inputs".
More than half of them said they would rather work for a start up rather than a large corporate because they thought a start up would give them more flexibility.
The end for Toys R Us?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Is it the end of Toys R Us in the UK? The US parent is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy but the end may come sooner for the UK business, Sophie Kilvert, senior investment manager at Seven Investment Management, tells Today.
About two months ago the UK company entered into a company voluntary arrangement to try and protect them a bit, and then they promised £10m into the pension scheme," she points out.
"But tomorrow they have a £15m VAT bill, which at the moment they cannot pay.
"Toys R Us has just over 100 stores in the UK. That’s 3,000 jobs at risk. So it's really difficult times for them and that pension deficit is a big concern as well."
Part time professionals
BBC Radio 5 live
An increasing number of people in high-paying jobs are working part-time, according to a new study. Research by Timewise, which promotes flexible working, said around 850,000 adults earning a minimum of £40,000 full-time equivalent, were in part-time jobs, a 10% increase on the past year.
However, many of those surveyed were worried being part time could affect their career progression.
Riaz Shah, a partner with EY, the global professional services firm, works 2.5 days a week.
He went part time to set up a free school.
He says it hasn't hurt his career and he still gets involved in big global projects.
The chief operating officer of EY in the UK also works part time, he told Wake up to Money.
Energy cap 'could be counter-productive'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
David Hunter, energy analyst at Schneider Electric tells the Today Programme that not everyone welcomes the new energy cap planned by the government.
There are arguments that it could actually be counter-productive as people could be lulled in a false sense of security that they’re being protected by the cap whereas in reality it’s still unlikely to be close to the cheapest deals in the market," he says. "As a result of that it may discourage customers from switching."
However, he points out that in the sector of the market where one-third of people are engaging with switching and getting the best tariff, competition is going well.
"There are more than 50 suppliers and the market in that sector is working as it’s designed to. The problem is the two-thirds of people who are inactive and not engaging."
Benz booster for Geely
Andreas Illmer
Business reporter in Singapore
Chinese carmaker Geely's shares jumped by almost 9% on Monday morning, riding on the anouncement over the weekend the firm had taken the single largest share in Germany's Daimler, the parent of Mercedes-Benz.
The Chinese carmaker already fully-owns Sweden's Volvo and black cab maker London Taxi Company.
China is widely considered the most important future market for global car manufacturers.
Geely chairman Li Shufu said he hoped for cooperation on electric cars to ward off competition from "invaders from outside" the traditional car sector.
Geely's 9.7% stake in Daimler has raised concerns among some observers that the Chinese firm will seek access to technology and innovation in exchange for the deal.
But the German government said it saw "no need to act in terms of competition rules or foreign investment rules".
Expensive energy charges to be capped
Legislation to crack down on expensive energy tariffs is being introduced to Parliament on Monday.
The government claims it will protect 11 million people from costly tariffs.
The law will allow energy regulator Ofgem to limit what companies can charge customers for their standard variable tariffs.
Energy UK, which represents gas and electricity suppliers, said it was vital the cap did not stifle competition in the energy market.
The move is an admission that encouraging consumers to regularly switch providers to pay less has not been as successful as hoped. Read the full story here
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's Business Live.
Coming up: we'll have all the detail about new legislation to crack down on expensive energy tariffs which is being introduced to Parliament today.
So do stay with us if you can.