Business Live: Friday 23 February

BreakingRBS returns to the black with £752m profit
Royal Bank of Scotland has posted its first annual profit for a decade. It said it made £752m in 2017 after tax and costs, compared with a loss of £7bn in the previous year.
China takes over Anbang Insurance
Anbang Insurance Group, one of China's richest and most opaque private conglomerates, will be taken over for one year by a government regulator, and its chairman will face prosecution for economic crimes.
Wu Xiaohui, who has been removed from his post, was first detained by Chinese authorities last June.
Abang Insurance is best known outside of China for its aggressive international acquisitions, including its 2015 purchase of New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel.
Mr Wu's prosecution together with the government takeover of his firm is an unusual and high-profile example of
Beijing's ongoing attempts to crack down on corruption and guard against excessive risk.
Mr Wu, who married the grand-daughter of former leader, Deng Xiaoping, is one of the most politically-connected men in China.
Do we really need a nationalised railway?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Christian Wolmar, an author, journalist, long-time observer of the
rail industry, thinks there is a case for nationalising railways.
"The problem with having separate infrastructure and separate operations is that noody quite knows who's running the railway, and importantly, there's no strategic body deciding long-term future planning," he told Today.
However, Mr Wolmar says that privatisation has led to some success.
"The big success of privatisation is that it's brought in lots of government money to pay for investment, and that's because the government has been keen to guarantee the private companies' future funds, and it treats them better than the British Rail," he said.
Kylie Jenner tweets cost Snap $1.3bn
Kylie Jenner - the reality TV star best known for being Kim Kardashian's half-sister, or for just being famous - has managed to wipe a lot of money from a firm's stock market value.
After tweeting to her 24.5 million Twitter followers that she no longer used Snapchat, the company that owns the messaging app, Snap, saw $1.3bn (£1bn) wiped off its stock market value.
The TV star posted: "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."
Ms Jenner later tweeted a follow-up: "still love you tho snap... my first love".
Snap's messaging app is facing intense competition from Facebook's Instagram.
The firm has also faced criticism for its November re-design to Snapchat.
Rail should be privatised too, says John McDonnell
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Labour has been banging on a lot recently about privatising crucial public services, and it now has a bee in its bonnet about the railways.
"Privatisation has become a ideological obsession for the government. I'll give you an example - we've seen franchises like East Coast Line, Great Western collapse, not worked, been brought into the public sector, managed efficiently, and also contributed back into the treasury," shadow chancellor John McDonnell told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"We can demonstrate time and time again that rail in public ownership is better managed, cheaper, at the same time you get a service at a rate of fares that people feel is fair."
Labour would like to see British Rail - which was broken up in the 1990s - revived, and the 25-privately owned franchises dissolved.
RBS still 'toxic'?
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
RBS was said during the financial crisis to be toxic. Has that changed? Frances Coppola told Wake Up To Money: "I know they tried hard to fix their culture, but I don't think it's that easy to fix cultures.
"A lot of the problems at RBS really went back a very long time. They've lost shedloads of people and moved things around a lot but sometimes things are deeply entrenched.
"So I'm unconvinced that culture has changed that much and to be honest the GRG stuff suggests there is still quite a toxic culture there."
RBS to post a loss?
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
Banking analyst Frances Coppola told Wake Up To Money that she's expecting Royal Bank of Scotland to announce a loss this morning.
"I think this talking up a profit is just that, talking up," she says. "Analysts have been wrong all week about the banks, starting on Monday when HSBC missed its profit forecast, then Lloyds and Barclays posted a loss. If we continue with the trend here, it's not going to come up to expectations."
Why will RBS post a loss? "It's the mortgage mis-selling thing," Coppola explains. "The figures that have been bandied around about a fine are pretty hefty. If they don't provision against that they aren't being prudent at all."
Centrica yields remain attractive
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
Mouhammed Choukeir, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros has been talking on Wake Up To Money about job cuts at Centrica.
"This is part of a big restructuring plan at the firm over the next six years where they're going to cut the workforce by around 25% taking it up to around 10,000," he says.
Centrica has been blaming the cuts on government action, putting a price cap on domestic tariffs and fears that it might put a cap on energy company profits.
"In policy-making there's always going to be a price to pay," Choukeir says. "In this case it's all the jobs lost."
From an investor's point of view, the company maintained the dividend. "But it wouldn't unheard of for them to cut the dividend - they did that in 2015," Choukeir points out.
"One of the appeals of investing in a utility company is because of the yields so should that come under attack it will make it less favourable."
Good morning
Welcome to Friday's Business Live.
We're looking forward to results from International Consolidated Airlines, Pearson, Rightmove, Royal Bank of
Scotland and William Hill.
Standard Life Aberdeen is reporting too, with rumours persisting it will announce a £3bn sale of its insurance business to Phoenix Group.
Later on today at Barkingside Magistrates' Court, former BHS owner Dominic Chappell is due to be sentenced for failing to hand over information to The
Pensions Regulator relating to the retailer's pension schemes before it
collapsed. That's expected at 2pm.
