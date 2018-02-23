Business Live: Friday 23 February

Getty Images Anbang's head, Wu Xiaohui, is one of the most politically connected men in China

Anbang Insurance Group, one of China's richest and most opaque private conglomerates, will be taken over for one year by a government regulator, and its chairman will face prosecution for economic crimes.

Wu Xiaohui, who has been removed from his post, was first detained by Chinese authorities last June.

Abang Insurance is best known outside of China for its aggressive international acquisitions, including its 2015 purchase of New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Mr Wu's prosecution together with the government takeover of his firm is an unusual and high-profile example of Beijing's ongoing attempts to crack down on corruption and guard against excessive risk.

Mr Wu, who married the grand-daughter of former leader, Deng Xiaoping, is one of the most politically-connected men in China.