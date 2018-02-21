Business Live: Wednesday 21 February

Hotel Chocolat

People scoffed a lot of chocolates over Christmas.

Hotel Chocolat said revenue for the six months rose by 15% to £71.7m and pre-tax profit grew by 15% to £10.1m.

The company's co-founder and chief executive Angus Thirlwell, said: "This has been another period of strong progress for Hotel Chocolat with growth in both sales and profits. The critical Christmas period was again successful."

The company also said that it recently launched a new cacao beauty range so as well as eating chocolate, people can now smell like one too.