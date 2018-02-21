Business Live: Wednesday 21 February
- Lloyds Bank profits up 24%
By Simon Read
Christmas cheer boosts Hotel Chocolat sales
People scoffed a lot of chocolates over Christmas.
Hotel Chocolat said revenue for the six months rose by 15% to £71.7m and pre-tax profit grew by 15% to £10.1m.
The company's co-founder and chief executive Angus Thirlwell, said: "This has been another period of strong progress for Hotel Chocolat with growth in both sales and profits. The critical Christmas period was again successful."
The company also said that it recently launched a new cacao beauty range so as well as eating chocolate, people can now smell like one too.
'Strong demand' for Barratt homes
Barratt Developments has made a good start to the year.
The UK house builder says revenue rose by 9.5% to £1.9bn in the six months to 31 December.
Pre-tax profit increased by 6.8% to £342.7m.
Chief executive David Thomas, said: "There is high demand for new housing across the country."
Lloyds profits climb 24%
Lloyds Bank has posted pre-tax profits for last year of £5.3bn, up 24%.
The increase was driven by increased underlying profit and lower volatility which offset an increased PPI charge in the year of £1.65bn.
The bank was forced to pay out an additional £600m in PPI compensation in the fourth quarter after the number of weekly complaints climbed from 9,000 to 11,000.
The bank has also continued to pay compensation to victims of the legacy fraud at HBOS Reading, and said it has now made offers to 57 customers, which represents more than 80% of the customers in the review.
Chief executive António Horta-Osório said: "2017 has been a landmark year for the Group. In May the UK government completed the sell-down of its shares and the Group returned to full private ownership."
Smartest car park in the world...
BBC business journalist Clare Matheson tweets from 5 LIve outside broadcast at Cambridge Consultants...
Shine a light
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the CBI, believes that reporting on gender pay is "a very good thing".
She tells the Today programme: "I think what we're seeing is this shining a light on a deep seated issue. It is not unique to business but it is there in business which is about men and women being paid differently.
"The great thing about transparency is that you can then measure it and do something about it."
Adding up the numbers
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
So far, just over 1,000 out of 9,000 companies have reported figures on the difference between what they pay men and women - with some interesting results.
Suzanne Horne, head of the international employment practice at Paul Hastings, tells the Today programme: "Some of the statistics don't quite look right."
The Financial Times has reported that the clothing retailer Hugo Boss has changed its numbers quite a few times.
Mr Horne says: "Hugo Boss and a few other employers who I think unfortunately had a bit of a challenge in terms of getting those numbers right.
"But the deadline is 4 April so companies still have a lot of time and the people that we're talking to are working hard to get it right."
Lloyds 'getting back to full health'
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
Ahead of Lloyds Bank's final results today, Russ Mould, investment director at A J Bell, told Wake Up To Money that "there are signs that the bank is getting back to full health".
He said the final dividend is expected to rise from 1p to 3p and he mentioned rumours that the bank will launch a £1bn share buy-back.
"What you really want to see, of course, are all these PPI charges, loan impairments and restructuring costs start to drop away.
"They've cost Lloyds £25bn over the last five years so if they can get those under control, the profits should be strong and there should be some more money for shareholder."
Final text released for a new Asia-Pacific trade deal
The final text of a landmark 11-country Asia-Pacific trade deal has been released, bringing the pact closer to fruition.
The only changes made to the framework since it was last released in November are additions allowing Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam more time to comply with some of the new rules.
Originally named the TPP, the pact had included the United States - until President Trump fulfilled an election promise and pulled out.
It is now called the CPTPP - or the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership - and is led by Japan.
Compared to the original TPP, when the US was driving it, the new deal is considered to be weaker around intellectual property, the environment and labour laws.
However, analysts have said the benefits on offer are substantial and that firms in member countries should no longer delay preparations to get on board.
The 11 member countries are Japan, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
They are expected to meet in Chile on 8 March to ink the agreement.
Sixth Punjab National Bank official arrested
India's federal police have arrested a senior official of state-run Punjab National Bank as part of an inquiry into a $1.8bn £1.29bn) fraud at the bank.
India's federal police, the Central Bureau of Investigation, said Rajesh Jindal, the former head of the bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai between August 2009 and May 2011, was arrested, taking to six the total of bank officials arrested.
The branch is at the center of the alleged fraud involving firms tied to diamond merchants Nirav Modi, whose lawyer has denied any wrongdoing, and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, whose firm, Gitanjali Gems, has said it has nothing to do with the case.
RBS: shocking stories about GRG
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
Alison Loveday, a solicitor at Kennedys law firm in Manchester has represented some of the businesses who were victims of the Global Restructuring Group (GRG) of RBS.
"We've looked at hundreds of cases and you could identify a pattern of behaviour early on," she told Wake Up To Money. "The stories will be shocking to the general public - it's not the sort of behaviour you expect from a banking relationship."
She said the Financial Conduct Authority has been left with "as many questions to answer as may have been answered in the report".
The report was written in 2014 but only made public yesterday by the Treasury Select Committee.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live today. Plenty to be getting on with including final results from Capital & Counties, Glencore, Lloyds Banking Group, Unite and Metro Bank.
Plus there are interim figures from Barratt Developments and Hotel Chocolat.
The Pimlico Plumbers employment case continues at the Supreme Court while this afternoon Mark Carney and other Bank of England officials will appear in front of the Treasury Select Committee.