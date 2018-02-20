Business Live: Tuesday 20 February

HSBC's latest results are definitely a vast improvement on previous years, says Hugh Young, head of the Asia business at Aberdeen Standard.
"Not quite as good as expected in terms of pure numbers, but I think the message is clear - the bank is well on its way to recovery," he told Today.
"Every financial institution is under incredible scrutiny today, especially visible institutions like HSBC, and HSBC did make some near-fatal mistakes - in Mexico, with home savings -that would have killed any minor institution."
Best half-year profits since 2014 for BHP
Underlying half-year profits at the world’s biggest miner BHP Billiton have climbed 25%.
The figures posted by the Anglo-Australian miner were boosted by robust commodity prices with copper and oil the main drivers of the increase in profits.
Underlying profit for the half year ended 31 December climbed to $4.05bn (£2.09bn) from $3.24bn (£2.32bn) a year ago. However, that was less than expected by analysts.
The miner declared an interim dividend of 55 cents a share, up from 40 cents a share last year.
Good times in prospect for banks
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
After HSBC's bumper profits, Gervais Williams, senior executive director at Miton Asset Management, predicts good news from the rest of the banking sector.
"Banks have come through quite a bad period," he tells Wake Up To Money. "They've had a lot of write-downs from the global financial crisis, which has come to an end.
"There have been a lot of regulatory problems which has led to quite a lot of write-offs and fines, and they've had a certain amount of restructuring, including HSBC.
But they're not at the end of that period so they can now hopefully run their businesses lending to fund good growth going forward but also with very strong financial ratios so that they can withstand any setbacks, if there are any coming up."
Oil prices split
Oil markets were split on Tuesday, with US crude pushed up by reduced flows from Canada while international Brent prices eased.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $62.38 a barrel, up 70 cents, or 1.1%, from their last settlement.
Outside North America, Brent crude eased on the back of a dip in Asian stocks and a stronger dollar, which potentially curbs demand as it makes fuel more expensive for countries using other currencies domestically.
Brent crude futures were at $65.48 per barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.3%, from their last close.
HSBC profits more than double to $17.2bn
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
More signs that HSBC 's recovery drive is working, with news that it made a pre-tax profit of $17.2bn (£12.3bn) in 2017.
That's a 141% jump on the $7.1bn profit of the previous year.
But before we get too carried away, bear in mind 2016 was a particularly tough year, with some hefty one-off costs, meaning the comparison is a tad flattering.
While HSBC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and remains a staple of the UK High Street, drilling into the figures shows just how much this is now a bank driven by Asia.
The lion's share of those pre-tax profits ($15.3bn of them) came from the region, while Europe clocked up a $1.9bn loss.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live today where we'll keep you up to date with all the breaking stories throughout the day until 9.30pm.
WE've already seen figures from HSBC this morning but we'll also have final results from InterContinental.
There's be interim figures for BHP Billiton and Dunelm.
The Pimlico Plumbers employment case kicks off in the Supreme Court at 10.30am.
Live Reporting
By Simon Read and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
HSBC 'on its way to recovery'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
HSBC's latest results are definitely a vast improvement on previous years, says Hugh Young, head of the Asia business at Aberdeen Standard.
"Not quite as good as expected in terms of pure numbers, but I think the message is clear - the bank is well on its way to recovery," he told Today.
"Every financial institution is under incredible scrutiny today, especially visible institutions like HSBC, and HSBC did make some near-fatal mistakes - in Mexico, with home savings -that would have killed any minor institution."
Best half-year profits since 2014 for BHP
Underlying half-year profits at the world’s biggest miner BHP Billiton have climbed 25%.
The figures posted by the Anglo-Australian miner were boosted by robust commodity prices with copper and oil the main drivers of the increase in profits.
Underlying profit for the half year ended 31 December climbed to $4.05bn (£2.09bn) from $3.24bn (£2.32bn) a year ago. However, that was less than expected by analysts.
The miner declared an interim dividend of 55 cents a share, up from 40 cents a share last year.
Good times in prospect for banks
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
After HSBC's bumper profits, Gervais Williams, senior executive director at Miton Asset Management, predicts good news from the rest of the banking sector.
"Banks have come through quite a bad period," he tells Wake Up To Money. "They've had a lot of write-downs from the global financial crisis, which has come to an end.
"There have been a lot of regulatory problems which has led to quite a lot of write-offs and fines, and they've had a certain amount of restructuring, including HSBC.
But they're not at the end of that period so they can now hopefully run their businesses lending to fund good growth going forward but also with very strong financial ratios so that they can withstand any setbacks, if there are any coming up."
Oil prices split
Oil markets were split on Tuesday, with US crude pushed up by reduced flows from Canada while international Brent prices eased.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $62.38 a barrel, up 70 cents, or 1.1%, from their last settlement.
Outside North America, Brent crude eased on the back of a dip in Asian stocks and a stronger dollar, which potentially curbs demand as it makes fuel more expensive for countries using other currencies domestically.
Brent crude futures were at $65.48 per barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.3%, from their last close.
HSBC profits more than double to $17.2bn
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
More signs that HSBC 's recovery drive is working, with news that it made a pre-tax profit of $17.2bn (£12.3bn) in 2017.
That's a 141% jump on the $7.1bn profit of the previous year.
But before we get too carried away, bear in mind 2016 was a particularly tough year, with some hefty one-off costs, meaning the comparison is a tad flattering.
While HSBC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and remains a staple of the UK High Street, drilling into the figures shows just how much this is now a bank driven by Asia.
The lion's share of those pre-tax profits ($15.3bn of them) came from the region, while Europe clocked up a $1.9bn loss.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live today where we'll keep you up to date with all the breaking stories throughout the day until 9.30pm.
WE've already seen figures from HSBC this morning but we'll also have final results from InterContinental.
There's be interim figures for BHP Billiton and Dunelm.
The Pimlico Plumbers employment case kicks off in the Supreme Court at 10.30am.
Meanwhile Parliament remains in recess.