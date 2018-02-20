Business Live: Tuesday 20 February

Getty Images

HSBC's latest results are definitely a vast improvement on previous years, says Hugh Young, head of the Asia business at Aberdeen Standard.

"Not quite as good as expected in terms of pure numbers, but I think the message is clear - the bank is well on its way to recovery," he told Today.

"Every financial institution is under incredible scrutiny today, especially visible institutions like HSBC, and HSBC did make some near-fatal mistakes - in Mexico, with home savings -that would have killed any minor institution."