Business Live: Monday 19 February

Sara Rees from Cardiff had been on maternity leave from a large charity for three months with her first child when she tried to contact her employer to discuss her return.
Her emails were ignored and she also realised she had been removed from the list of staff on her company's website.
She eventually received a letter telling her she had been made redundant.
Ms Rees has since set up a social enterprise which supports women who want to get back into work and says her story isn't uncommon.
She tells the Today programme that women need to join a union and know their rights.
A poll for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), published this morning shows many employers needed more support to better understand the basics of discrimination law and the rights of pregnant women and new mothers.
Where are markets going?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Markets seemed generally settled last week after the big correction which saw stock markets fall around the world.
But Richard Dunbar, investment director at Aberdeen Standard, says investors are still nervous and that it's not time to relax yet.
"Be careful," he advises Today programme listeners.
The move comes after the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group announced in January that it was shutting down 12 of its 37 Jamie's Italian restaurants.
Law firm Moore Stephens has calculated that insolvencies in the restaurant trade are up 20%.
But Simon Fowles, a partner at the firm, tells the Today programme that there's still a market for these types of restaurant.
"They're not going anywhere," he says.
Mr Fowles blames tough market conditions, the increase in the national minimum wage and the drop in sterling for driving restaurants' costs higher.
But he believes that most will still survive after restructuring.
Asian shares show slight gains
Asian shares gained today,
joining a global recovery for equity markets as sentiment
improves gradually.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5%, having recovered more than 40% of their losses from late last month to last week's low.
Japan's Nikkei gained 1.3%.
PFI profits should face 'windfall tax'
The "enormous" profits being made by Private Finance Initiative (PFI)
companies should be subject to a new windfall tax - so much-needed resources can
be put back into cash-strapped public services, Unison has urged.
The union said such a tax could be introduced if two amendments to the Finance
Bill, which have been tabled by Labour MP Stella Creasy, achieve enough support
during Wednesday's House of Commons debate on the draft legislation.
Unison said it believes a new windfall tax could prove a "lifeline" to under
pressure public services and would force PFI firms to pay back some of the
billions of pounds they've made "at taxpayers' expense".
Businesses 'decades behind the law'
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
"Many businesses attitudes are decades behind the law and appear to just ignore the rights of pregnant women and mothers at work," Sue Coe, head of employment at the Equality and Human Rights Commission told Wake Up To Money.
Live Reporting
By Simon Read and Katie Hope
All times stated are UK
'I was made redundant on maternity leave'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Sara Rees from Cardiff had been on maternity leave from a large charity for three months with her first child when she tried to contact her employer to discuss her return.
Her emails were ignored and she also realised she had been removed from the list of staff on her company's website.
She eventually received a letter telling her she had been made redundant.
Ms Rees has since set up a social enterprise which supports women who want to get back into work and says her story isn't uncommon.
She tells the Today programme that women need to join a union and know their rights.
A poll for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), published this morning shows many employers needed more support to better understand the basics of discrimination law and the rights of pregnant women and new mothers.
Where are markets going?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Markets seemed generally settled last week after the big correction which saw stock markets fall around the world.
But Richard Dunbar, investment director at Aberdeen Standard, says investors are still nervous and that it's not time to relax yet.
"Be careful," he advises Today programme listeners.
Restaurant trade running into trouble?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is considering selling his Barbecoa steakhouses, his company confirmed on Sunday.
The move comes after the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group announced in January that it was shutting down 12 of its 37 Jamie's Italian restaurants.
Law firm Moore Stephens has calculated that insolvencies in the restaurant trade are up 20%.
But Simon Fowles, a partner at the firm, tells the Today programme that there's still a market for these types of restaurant.
"They're not going anywhere," he says.
Mr Fowles blames tough market conditions, the increase in the national minimum wage and the drop in sterling for driving restaurants' costs higher.
But he believes that most will still survive after restructuring.
Asian shares show slight gains
Asian shares gained today, joining a global recovery for equity markets as sentiment improves gradually.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, having recovered more than 40% of their losses from late last month to last week's low.
Japan's Nikkei gained 1.3%.
PFI profits should face 'windfall tax'
The "enormous" profits being made by Private Finance Initiative (PFI) companies should be subject to a new windfall tax - so much-needed resources can be put back into cash-strapped public services, Unison has urged.
The union said such a tax could be introduced if two amendments to the Finance Bill, which have been tabled by Labour MP Stella Creasy, achieve enough support during Wednesday's House of Commons debate on the draft legislation.
Unison said it believes a new windfall tax could prove a "lifeline" to under pressure public services and would force PFI firms to pay back some of the billions of pounds they've made "at taxpayers' expense".
Businesses 'decades behind the law'
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
"Many businesses attitudes are decades behind the law and appear to just ignore the rights of pregnant women and mothers at work," Sue Coe, head of employment at the Equality and Human Rights Commission told Wake Up To Money.
She was discussing the Commission's report published this morning that Firms in 'dark ages' over women workers.
"We want employers to put a stake in the ground to eliminate pregnancy and maternity discrimination by joining our Working Forward initiative which helps employers improve their practice."
Oil climbing again
Oil prices have extended gains to hit their highest level in nearly two weeks.
Prices have been buoyed as Asian shares joined a global recovery in equity markets and by worries over tensions in the Middle East.
London Brent crude LCOc1 was up 46 cents, or 0.7%, at $65.30, after rising more than 3% last week.
Good morning
Welcome to today's Business Live where we'll be bringing you the latest news across the business world.
There'll be final results from McColl's and Reckitt Benckiser and interim figures from Petra Diamonds and William Hill.
It's London Fashion Week so we'll be keeping a close on on any business stories emerging from that.
And we'll be happy to hear your stories and comments - send them in to bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk