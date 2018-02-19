Business Live: Monday 19 February

Getty Images

Sara Rees from Cardiff had been on maternity leave from a large charity for three months with her first child when she tried to contact her employer to discuss her return.

Her emails were ignored and she also realised she had been removed from the list of staff on her company's website.

She eventually received a letter telling her she had been made redundant.

Ms Rees has since set up a social enterprise which supports women who want to get back into work and says her story isn't uncommon.

She tells the Today programme that women need to join a union and know their rights.

A poll for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), published this morning shows many employers needed more support to better understand the basics of discrimination law and the rights of pregnant women and new mothers.