Business Live: Friday 16 February

Almost two-thirds of Britons on a middle income aged 25 to 34 owned a home back in 1996, but two decades later that figure had sunk to just 27%, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).
"It is harder for young adults to accumulate wealth in the two main ways we do that in this country, which is through housing and through pensions," Andrew Hood, senior research economist at IFS tells Today.
To fix the problem, he says the government need to change how it taxes property, because the policies for helping first-time buyers are not working.
"The way we tax housing is very damaging - stamp duty stops people from moving and older people from downsizing, and council tax under-taxes most valuable properties, because it's based on absurd rules from 1991."
More passengers for Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM plans to offer more seats on routes to Asia and Latin America to meet rising demand, but is facing stiffer competition from high-speed trains in France.
The Franco-Dutch airline said operating profit rose 42% to €1.48bn - slightly short of expectations - but it reported a net loss of €274m following a €1.4bn charge on a new pension deal for pilots and cabin crew.
Chief financial officer Frederic Gagey said revenues in France had come under pressure from new high-speed train routes to Bordeaux and that the group was closely watching the development of new low-cost players.
"But it seems that launching low-cost long-haul flights without connecting services is challenging," he said, pointing to Norwegian Air Shuttle, which yesterday reported a bigger than expected loss for the last quarter of 2017.
Ghosn stays at the wheel
French car giant Renault has asked Carlos Ghosn to stay on as chief executive for a further four years.
There had been some speculation that he would relinquish his role as head of the firm - a position he has held since 2005.
Shareholders will vote on Mr Ghosn's re-appointment at a meeting in June.
If approved, he would also remain on as head of the Japanese-French alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.
'Mission impossible'
'Absurd rules'
More passengers for Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM plans to offer more seats on routes to Asia and Latin America to meet rising demand, but is facing stiffer competition from high-speed trains in France.
The Franco-Dutch airline said operating profit rose 42% to €1.48bn - slightly short of expectations - but it reported a net loss of €274m following a €1.4bn charge on a new pension deal for pilots and cabin crew.
Chief financial officer Frederic Gagey said revenues in France had come under pressure from new high-speed train routes to Bordeaux and that the group was closely watching the development of new low-cost players.
"But it seems that launching low-cost long-haul flights without connecting services is challenging," he said, pointing to Norwegian Air Shuttle, which yesterday reported a bigger than expected loss for the last quarter of 2017.
Ghosn stays at the wheel
French car giant Renault has asked Carlos Ghosn to stay on as chief executive for a further four years.
There had been some speculation that he would relinquish his role as head of the firm - a position he has held since 2005.
Shareholders will vote on Mr Ghosn's re-appointment at a meeting in June.
If approved, he would also remain on as head of the Japanese-French alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.
Allianz profits down
German insurer Allianz said net profit fell 22% in the fourth quarter after a US tax overhaul, a weak dollar, other one-off costs and natural disasters took their toll.
The profit of €1.427bn was short of expectations of €1.58bn.
