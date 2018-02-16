Business Live: Friday 16 February

Getty Images

Almost two-thirds of Britons on a middle income aged 25 to 34 owned a home back in 1996, but two decades later that figure had sunk to just 27%, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

"It is harder for young adults to accumulate wealth in the two main ways we do that in this country, which is through housing and through pensions," Andrew Hood, senior research economist at IFS tells Today.

To fix the problem, he says the government need to change how it taxes property, because the policies for helping first-time buyers are not working.

"The way we tax housing is very damaging - stamp duty stops people from moving and older people from downsizing, and council tax under-taxes most valuable properties, because it's based on absurd rules from 1991."