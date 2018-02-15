Business Live: Thursday 15 February

EPA

The South African rand has jumped sharply after confirmation of Jacob Zuma's resignation but is the rise justified?

Maike Currie, investment director at Fidelity, thinks so. She tells Today: "Under Jacob Zuma, South Africa has seen some of its darkest days since it became a democracy. South Africans have been sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for this change and finally the change has come."

She welcomes the appointment of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as the country's new leader. "He is a businessman, he’s a skilled negotiator, and he’s really the man South Africa needs to restore investor confidence in the country."