Business Live: Thursday 15 February

Live Reporting

By Chris Johnston and Simon Read

All times stated are UK

Ramaphosa aims to restore confidence

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

Cyril Ramaphosa
EPA

The South African rand has jumped sharply after confirmation of Jacob Zuma's resignation but is the rise justified?

Maike Currie, investment director at Fidelity, thinks so. She tells Today: "Under Jacob Zuma, South Africa has seen some of its darkest days since it became a democracy. South Africans have been sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for this change and finally the change has come."

She welcomes the appointment of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as the country's new leader. "He is a businessman, he’s a skilled negotiator, and he’s really the man South Africa needs to restore investor confidence in the country."

Deep pockets

BBC Breakfast

Business presenter Ben Thompson is in Salford today with the Breakfast team to talk pocket money:

More A400M costs for Airbus

A400M
Getty Images

Still up in the air for a moment, Airbus has taken another charge of €1.3bn on the A400M military transport plane, bringing charges on the troubled defence project to more than €8bn.

The charge comes after Europe's largest aerospace group last week reached a provisional agreement with seven European NATO countries over further delays in deliveries for the new troop carrier.

Airbus still managed to posted adjusted slightly higher than expected operating profit for 2017 of 4.25bn on revenues of €66.7bn.

Norwegian loss jumps

Norwegian plane
Norwegian

Norwegian Air has posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss of 919m crowns (£84m), compared with a profit of 197m crowns for the last three months of 2016, as the budget long-distance carrier continued to expand rapidly.

Analyst had anticipated a quarterly loss of 598m crowns.

Norwegian is trying to crack the transatlantic market by undercutting established rivals but faces pressures to control costs and shore up its balance sheet to weather fierce competition.

Read more about the airline in this feature, which proved one of the most popular stories on the BBC News website yesterday.

Out of fashion

High drama at New York Fashion Week overnight, where animal rights protesters gathered outside the Marc Jacbos show, as Tim Teeman of the Daily Beast tweets:

Good morning!

Chris Johnston

Business reporter, BBC News

Welcome to another day of Business Live. Looking a little quiet again on the corporate news front given that it is half-term in England, but there are a couple of interesting stories about on ultra-processed foods and white goods. More on those soon - thanks for reading.

