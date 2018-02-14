Business Live: FTSE gains momentum
- FTSE trading higher
- Persimmon boss to set up charitable trust
- Sky shares above Fox offer price
- Galliford Try raises £150m
- GKN outlines Melrose defence
By Chris Johnston and Simon Read
Online gambling firm fined £350,000 for misleading 'free bonus' ad
Online gambling business ElectraWorks has been fined £350,000 by the Gambling Commission for repeatedly misleading consumers with adverts relating to free bonuses.
The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint against ElectraWorks - a Gibraltar-based business owned by GVC - in 2016 about an advert offering a free bonus on its bwin.com website. Gambling Commission codes restrict ads which relate to ‘free bet’, ‘bonus’ or similar offers.
The Gambling Commission discovered another advert breaching the code in 2016, and six more in 2017.
Richard Watson, Commission programme director, said: “This fine should serve a warning to all gambling businesses that we will not hesitate to take action against those who mislead consumers with bonus offers."
Bank braces for wage rises
British businesses plan to offer staff bigger pay rises this year due to a higher minimum wage and staff shortages, according to a Bank of England survey that is likely to feed the central bank's concern about growing domestic inflation pressures.
Firms plan to offer average pay settlements of 3.1% compared with 2.6% last year, the Bank said, with the biggest increases in consumer services businesses with a high number of staff paid close to the minimum wage.
"Companies also reported an increased tendency to pay above the National Living Wage, due to competitive pressures. However, many firms were planning to limit management pay increases to 1-2% in order to hold down their overall pay settlement," the Bank said.
The survey was based on replies from 368 businesses employing 845,000 staff in Britain.
Crackdown on gambling ads
The Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP) has announced tougher standards on gambling advertising.
The new rules will come into affect on 2 April and will restrict ads that create an inappropriate sense of urgency like those including “Bet Now!” offers during live events.
They also aim to curb trivialisation of gambling, such as encouraging repetitive play, and prevent approaches that give an irresponsible perception of the risk or control (such as "Risk Free Deposit Bonus”).
Shahriar Coupal, director of the Committees of Advertising Practice, said: “We won’t tolerate gambling ads that exploit people’s vulnerabilities or play fast and loose with eye-catching free bet and bonus offers."
Euro GDP growth up 2.5% in 2017
Euro GDP climbed 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The third-quarter growth figure was 0.7%.
Compared with the same quarter of 2016, seasonally-adjusted GDP rose by 2.7% in the euro area and by 2.6% in the EU28.
Over the whole year 2017, GDP grew by 2.5% in both zones.
Pound falls on Johnson fears
Sterling has slipped to a five-week low against the euro today at €1.1228.
Boris Johnson is the reason. Investors are worried about the foreign secretary's pro-Brexit speech today.
Johnson will say that leaving the EU "is not grounds for fear but hope".
But analysts are concerned. "Last time he gave a major speech, sterling sold off by 0.8 percent," said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel. "The risk is that he comes out and muddies the situation a bit more."
BreakingPersimmon boss bows to pressure
The boss of Persimmon has bowed to pressure over the millions in bonuses he is set to reap and says he will set up a charitable trust.
Jeff Fairburn has faced intense criticism over an incentive plan that could see him receive share options worth more than £100m.
"I recognise and profoundly regret that Persimmon's strong performance over the last few years is being eclipsed by the controversy surrounding the 2012 LTIP (long-term incentive plan) award," he said on Wednesday.
"I am setting up a private charitable trust which I plan to use to benefit wider society over a sustained period of time by supporting, in a very meaningful way, my chosen charities."
H&M eyes online expansion
Fast fashion chain H&M says like-for-like store sales are set to continue falling over a "challenging" year ahead.
But the Swedish retailer hopes for a "somewhat better result" than 2017 on the back of growth of at least 25% in online sales and new brands such as COS and H&M Home.
The company is holding its first capital markets day for analysts and investors in Stockholm today.
Plus500 predicts "significant" revenue
Financial spreadbetter Plus500 says its 2018 revenue will be "significantly" ahead of market expectations.
Its net profit for 2017 climbed 70% to £199.7m on the back of increased new customers and active customers.
But that was all handed back to shareholders in the form of dividends and a share buyback programme.
The company - which sponsors Atletico Madrid - provides an online trading platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences.
Asaf Elimelech, chief executive, predicted: "The industry will consolidate around a smaller number of larger participants."
War of words as Melrose reacts to GKN plans
Melrose has described GKN's plans to fend off its hostile bid as "long on adjectives and promises but desperately short on detail".
The company's spokeswoman said GKN's promise to return £2.5bn to shareholders was a "stark admission of management failure combined with a series of promises which fall well short of what Melrose is proposing".
The company said it would keep Powder Metallurgy "for further improvement and use our proven skills to transform the core businesses of GKN while delivering growth and shareholder return at the fast-growing Nortek."
Danone to sell Yakult stake
French yoghurt-maker Danone said this morning it will sell a 14% stake in Japan's probiotics maker Yakult to raise around €1.5bn (£1.34bn).
The company has been under investor pressure to boost returns in the face of sluggish demand and private label competition.
The sale will still leave it with a 7% stake in the Japanese firm.
Last year, Danone sold dairy business Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875m (£630m) after snapping up US organic foods firm WhiteWave for $12.5bn (£9bn).
Galliford sinks
Galliford Try's £150m fundraising hasn't gone down too well with investors this morning - shares are down almost 19%...
Analysts at Liberum remain optimistic, however:
German economy keeps growing
The German economy continued to be positive at the end of last year, growing by 0.6% in the three months to the end of December on the back of strong exports.
Figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed a slight slowdown from the 0.7% growth posted in the third quarter.
Full year GDP growth was 2.2%, which translates into a calendar-adjusted rate of 2.5%, the strongest growth rate since 2011.
Serco pays less for Carillion
Outsourcing giant Serco has slashed the price it will pay for a large slice of failed rival Carillion's healthcare division by almost £20m.
Serco said the price has been revised from the £47.7m agreed when the deal was announced in December to £29.7m.
The revised price reflects the fact that the healthcare contracts being bought will now come with no working capital and will not have the usual warranties in place as a result of Carillion's liquidation last month.
Serco said the potential revenues and profitability of the contracts are otherwise "substantially unchanged".
BreakingFTSE opens higher
The London market is off to a more robust start this morning than it managed yesterday, rising 0.6% or 43 points to 7,211.
Is Japan's economy turning round?
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Japan has recorded its eighth consecutive quarter of growth - the longest streak since the late 1980s.
Preliminary figures show the world's third-largest economy expanded at an annualised rate of 0.5% in the last three months of 2017.
And while that missed analyst forecasts of 0.9% - many are upbeat about its prospects.
"You've got wages improving, and the quality of jobs is improving, so the overall environment for consumption is now a positive one, while over the last 30 years it was a negative one," Tokyo-based economist Jesper Koll told the BBC.
"That's the key point that's driving the steady expansion of Japan."
Are you listening?
BBC Business Live
BBC business presenter Ben Thompson tweets:
GKN outlines plan to rebuff Melrose bid
Engineering giant GKN has announced its strategy to feld off the hostile bid from Melrose.
It says its proposals will give shareholders a cash boost of up to £2.5bn over the next three years, including a sale of Powder Metallurgy.
The company said its Project Boost will deliver an annual cash benefit of £340m from the end of 2020.
Chief executive Anne Stephens said: "Too often we pursued growth at the expense of returns, this will no longer be the case. The new strategy brings discipline, both financial and operational."
Turnaround specialist Melrose last month said it believed it could "deliver significantly greater benefits" to GKN's shareholders than GKN could on its own.
Carillion collapse hits Galliford
Galliford Try plans to raise £150m from investors after Carillion's collapse meant it has to increase its cash commitments on an Aberdeen joint venture by about the same amount.
The fundraising will ensure it does not have to divert money away from its other units, the construction group said.
The collapse of Carillion has resulted in Galliford taking an exceptional charge of £25m on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route project (click here for some webcam views, by the way).
Pre-tax profit fell 11% to £56.3m for the six months to December, but when exceptional items are excluded the figure jumped 29% to £81.3m.
Lower than expected loss for Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse has posted a smaller-than-expected 2017 loss of 983m Swiss francs (£755m).
Analysts had expected a 1.1bn Swiss franc loss because of a 2.3bn franc writedown triggered by US tax reform.
Chief executive Tidjane Thiam - who launched a turnaround plan in 2015 - has focused on scaling back Credit Suisse’s investment banking business to concentrate on less capital-intensive private banking.
Soft drinks maker gets fizzy
Excited statement from Coca-Cola HBC this morning headlined "Exceptional Set of Results". The FTSE 100 company, which has the rights to bottle the fizzy stuff in much of Europe, is worth more than £8bn, by the way.
We're unconvinced that a 1.1% rise in volumes in established markets quite qualifies as exceptional, though. It says growth in water and energy drinks offset declines in sparkling, juice and ready-to-drink tea for six months to December.
Neither did pre-tax profit exactly soar, but did post a healthy £43.8m rise to £310.7m.
One hug too much?
How much hugging is too much hugging in the office?
That's what the Wall Street Journal wants to know in its report from inside an anti-harassment training session.
Business Live would suggest that any hugging is too much but we would like to hear from you.
Is it ever okay for a boss to give an employee a hug or should any contact be left at a handshake?
Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Time for tables
BBC Breakfast
Following the news that the government wants to put times tables back on the curriculum, Breakfast has been putting some people to the test...
Lotte shares dive
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Shares in South Korean giant Lotte have fallen sharply after the surprise jailing of the firm's chairman for bribery.
On Tuesday, Shin Dong-bin was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for his part in a corruption scandal that has shaken the country.
Wednesday was investors first chance to react to the development, with shares in Lotte Group down 7% and retailer Lotte Shopping losing 5.5%.
Shin had been widely expected to escape with a suspended sentence. His lawyers said that he would appeal against the conviction and sentence, but warned the process would take months.
European growth set to slow
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
UK economic growth is likely to have been outpaced by the eurozone last year.
Countries that use the single currency are expected to have seen their economies expand by 2.5% in 2017, the strongest rate for a decade. By contrast, the UK grew 1.8% in 2017 - the slowest rate for five years.
But we might be approaching the peak in euro growth, Simon Wells, chief European economist at HSBC tells Today: "The question is, is this as good as it gets? A lot of the business and consumer sentiment are still at multi-year record highs and that suggests the first half of this year is still baked in the cake to be good."
But he says the figures have started to come off recently and there are two reasons why we might start to see the eurozone slow this year.
"First the euro has come up a lot in the past year. That puts pressure on exports from the eurozone and will weigh on growth.
"Second, it’s growing at 2.5% but we think potential growth based on workplace productivity, is probably somewhere between 1 to 1.5%. At some point we’re going to have to slow towards those numbers."
No wiggle room for Sky
BBC Radio 5 live
Sky and BT are stumping up almost £4.5bn for the next batch of Premier League football rights in the UK.
Kieran Maguire, from Liverpool University, tells Wake Up to Money that Sky needs to think very carefully about what it charges viewers for its football packages.
"If you get the pricing right the subscribers will be there, but there's not a lot of wiggle room there to go up in terms of what they are charging per month, and that's why subscribers have been turning away," he says.
There are still some midweek and bank holiday matches unsold, which Mr Maguire says are not that appealing to broadcasters.
When is a car nor a car?
Calculating global car sales is a tricky business.
The biggest carmakers on the planet are posting their numbers for 2017 - and we've been trying to work out who is officially ranked number one.
It turns out the answer is that it depends on what carmakers include in their global sales numbers - and, crucially, how you define a car.
Read more here.
Toshiba gets a new boss
Toshiba has appointed a new chief executive as the embattled Japanese firm continues to engineer what it calls "major transformations" to its business.
Nobuaki Kurumatani, president of CVC Asia Pacific Japan, is expected to take up the top job in April.
Last year, Westinghouse, Toshiba's prized US nuclear unit, filed for US bankruptcy protection.
Westinghouse had struggled with hefty losses, throwing its Japanese parent into a crisis.
The move comes after Toshiba admitted said it needed external expertise to shore up its current financial position.
Current chief executive Satoshi Tsunakawa will become chief operating officer.
Good morning!
Welcome to another day of Business Live. Boris Johnson is giving a speech later as part of the government's Brexit charm offensive, while chancellor Philip Hammond is off on a four-day European visit with stops in Spain, Sweden and Norway.
That and much more today - and as always get in touch at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk