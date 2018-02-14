Business Live: FTSE gains momentum

Reuters

Online gambling business ElectraWorks has been fined £350,000 by the Gambling Commission for repeatedly misleading consumers with adverts relating to free bonuses.

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint against ElectraWorks - a Gibraltar-based business owned by GVC - in 2016 about an advert offering a free bonus on its bwin.com website. Gambling Commission codes restrict ads which relate to ‘free bet’, ‘bonus’ or similar offers.

The Gambling Commission discovered another advert breaching the code in 2016, and six more in 2017.

Richard Watson, Commission programme director, said: “This fine should serve a warning to all gambling businesses that we will not hesitate to take action against those who mislead consumers with bonus offers."