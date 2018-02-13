Business Live: Tuesday 13 February

Vanguard Investments

Has inflation peaked? Alexis Gray, senior economist with Vanguard, thinks so.

She tells Today the big rise in inflation since the Brexit vote was due to the big fall in sterling.

"But we’re coming to the point now where that’s largely been passed through - I think inflation will moderate back to around 2% in the next 12 to 18 months," Ms Gray says.

She also reckons May will be the month that will mark the next hike in interest rates from the Bank of England.