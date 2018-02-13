Business Live: Tuesday 13 February

Has inflation peaked? Alexis Gray, senior economist with Vanguard, thinks so. She tells Today the big rise in inflation since the Brexit vote was due to the big fall in sterling. "But we’re coming to the point\nnow where that’s largely been passed through - I think inflation will moderate\nback to around 2% in the next 12 to 18 months," Ms Gray says. She also reckons May will be the month that will mark the next hike in interest rates from the Bank of England.
Inflation to fall?
Walgreens takeover talk
Shares in drugs distributor AmerisourceBergen jumped 20% in after-hours US trading on reports that pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance is in talks about making a takeover bid.
Neither firm has commented on the Wall Street Journal story.
But some analysts are suggesting that the deal would make sense for Walgreens, given the potential of Amazon entering the pharmacy business.
Walgreens already owns about 26% of AmerisourceBergen.
Terror crackdown
Home Secretary Amber Rudd is in Silicon Valley today as the government reveals new software it says can accurately detect jihadist content online and remove it instantly.
North America technology reporter Dave Lee has the story:
Asian markets rally
Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 1% on Tuesday as traders played catch-up after Monday's public holiday.
The key market was at 21,592.5 points by late morning.
Meanwhile Hong Kong stocks surged more than 2% by lunch, following strong gains in Europe and on Wall Street overnight.
The Hang Seng Index added 2.2%, or 642 points, to 30,102.
Today's big news is likely to be the latest inflation figures. Economists predict they'll come in at 2.9%, down from 3% in December.