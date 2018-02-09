Business Live: Friday 9 February

Reuters

On Thursday Wall Street fell by over 1,000 points for the second time in a week, plunging 4.15% to 23,860.

Professor Brett Trueman of the UCLA Anderson School of Management says there are several reasons for this.

“We have interest rates going up, investors who had such a great ride up are realising that things don’t just go up, they’re panicking and selling, and computerised trading - sometimes when there are sudden market movements, they are automatically keyed to sell, which exacerbates things," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money programme.

"But a 10% correction is to be expected - maybe the stock market shouldn’t have gone up as much as it did as interest rates rose."

Prof Trueman said that some investors are now putting their money into bonds and some are putting it into cash, but he warned that no one should make any "sudden moves" at the moment.