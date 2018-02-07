Business Live: Wednesday 7 February

The mammoth vehicle - the most powerful since the shuttle system - lifted clear of its pad without incident to soar high over the Atlantic Ocean.
It was billed as a risky test flight in advance of the lift-off.
"I had this image of just a giant explosion on the pad, a wheel bouncing down the road. But fortunately that's not what happened," he told reporters after the event.
Is the Good Work plan enough?
The UK government is to give gig economy workers new rights including holiday and sick pay for the first time.
However the Trade Union Congress (TUC) doesn't feel that the Good Work plan set out by the government as a result of the Taylor Review are enough, as the plan will still leave 1.8 million workers without key rights.
"Our real concern is that the government is taking a small step, but it will not redress the balance of power at work or give people more security at work," Hannah Reed, the TUC's senior employment rights officer told BBC 5 Live's Wake Up to Money programme.
"All workers deserve to receive a written statement on the first day of their job telling them how much their pay is, and people deserve to have a right to a payslip telling them how much they will be paid at the end of the week and how much the company will deduct."
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's Business Live page.
Today we're hearing about Tesco, which is facing Britain's largest ever equal pay claim that could cost up to £4bn.
Gig economy drivers might also get equal rights due to government reforms - specifically the enforcement of holiday and sick pay.
And of course there will be further analysis of the Carillion meltdown, as civil servants give evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee on the cross-government response to the crisis.
Plus, could the UK markets be affected by the huge falls in the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight? Stay tuned to find out.
