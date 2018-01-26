Business Live: Friday 26 January

But it can't be great news for the people whose jobs depend on installing the equipment.
Tim Jenks, senior executive at the Confederation of Aerial Industries, says a large percentage of sector's income depends on installing roof antennas for terrestrial television, Freeview and satellite.
"It is not the first time we've heard this story from Sky about broadband delivery," he tells Wake Up to Money.
He says: "They're not saying broadband delivery only by the way, because not all of us have got the speed of broadband or can afford that speed of broadband that can enable us to watch their programmes if they went solely via a cable network.
"So the dish has still got quite a lot of life left in it for many people. How many people that is, we're not quite sure."
Life in the old dish yet
Davos: Trump to meet new African Union chairman
After meeting UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday, Donald Trump will hold talks with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame.
Mr Kagame is the next chairman of the African Union - the organisation that rebuked and demanded an apology from the US President for referring to nations on the continent as "shitholes".
Back in the UK, the Office for National Statistics will release its first estimate of GDP growth for the fourth quarter at 9.30am.
Can it surpass the 0.3% expansion recorded in the third quarter?
