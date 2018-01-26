Business Live: Friday 26 January

Getty Images

Sky announced on Thursday that its TV service will go satellite dish-free from this year.

But it can't be great news for the people whose jobs depend on installing the equipment.

Tim Jenks, senior executive at the Confederation of Aerial Industries, says a large percentage of sector's income depends on installing roof antennas for terrestrial television, Freeview and satellite.

"It is not the first time we've heard this story from Sky about broadband delivery," he tells Wake Up to Money.

He says: "They're not saying broadband delivery only by the way, because not all of us have got the speed of broadband or can afford that speed of broadband that can enable us to watch their programmes if they went solely via a cable network.

"So the dish has still got quite a lot of life left in it for many people. How many people that is, we're not quite sure."