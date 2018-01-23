Business Live: Davos begins

Getty Images Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

A session on "Fostering inclusivity" will be attended by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

An interesting and timely session on global rules-based order will include input from Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative and Arkady Dvorkovich, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister.

The New York Times, which broke the story about film producer Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse, will co-host a discussion on "Gender, power and stemming sexual harassment".

It will be joined by Erna Solberg, the Prime Minister Of Norway and Mary Callahan Erdoes, chief executive, asset wealth management at JP Morgan Chase.

Getty Images Pepsi chairwoman and chief executive Indra Nooyi

Iain Conn, group chief executive of British Gas-owner Centrica, will examine a "New era for energy politics" where he will be joined by Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

PepsiCo's chairwoman and chief executive Indra Nooyi and Renault Nissan's Carlos Ghosn will share ideas on "Towards better capitalism".

And later the International Monetary Fund's managing director Christine Lagarde will chair a discussion on the theme of this year's World Economic Forum - "Creating a Shared future in a fractured world" - where she will be joined by IBM's Ginni Rometty.