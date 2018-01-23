Business Live: Davos begins

India Prime Minister to deliver keynote speech at Davos
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the opening keynote address at Davos today.
It is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister has attended the World Economic Forum since 1997.
Mr Modi is expected to talk about the Indian economy and the country "being recognised across the world as superpower, as a great place to do business, and our plans for the next few years".
Pound in touching distance of $1.40
Can the pound breach the $1.40 mark today?
Sterling has edged up overnight and is now trading against the dollar at $1.39920.
David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, said: "Sterling has been climbing
lately as the economic indicators from the UK have been broadly positive, and
the weakness in the greenback has accelerated the move.
"Sterling has been rising against the US dollar for nine months and there are
no signs of the trend changing."
Trump expected to talk about US economy
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Thousands of business people and world leaders have descended on Davos in Switzerland for the annual shindig of the great and the good.
Martin Gilbert, co-founder of Aberdeen Standard, who is at Davos, suspects Donald Trump, who is set to deliver a speech on Friday, is going to tell the conference "about how well the US economy's doing".
"But it's a surprise," he tells the BBC's Today programme. "I can't imagine what the security's going to be like."
Blankfein doubles down on France
Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and chief executive of US investment bank Goldman Sachs, has said in the past that France could benefit from Brexit under France's Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron.
A session on "Fostering inclusivity" will be attended by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
An interesting and timely session on global rules-based order will include input from Robert Lighthizer, the US Trade Representative and Arkady Dvorkovich, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister.
The New York Times, which broke the story about film producer Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse, will co-host a discussion on "Gender, power and stemming sexual harassment".
It will be joined by Erna Solberg, the Prime Minister Of Norway and Mary Callahan Erdoes, chief executive, asset wealth
management at JP Morgan Chase.
Iain Conn, group chief executive of British Gas-owner Centrica, will examine a "New era for energy politics" where he will be joined by Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.
PepsiCo's chairwoman and chief executive Indra Nooyi and Renault Nissan's Carlos Ghosn will share ideas on "Towards better capitalism".
And later the International Monetary Fund's managing director Christine Lagarde will chair a discussion on the theme of this year's World Economic Forum - "Creating a Shared future in a fractured world" - where she will be joined by IBM's Ginni Rometty.
Tuesday morning highlights at Davos
One of the first sessions of the day at the World Economic Forum in Davos is entitled "Global markets in a fractured world".
Brian Moynihan, chairman and chief executive of Bank Of America and Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Credit Suisse, will take part in the discussion.
Following that, Jes Staley, chief executive of Barclays, will form part of a panel to talk about "The Next Financial Crisis? Are the overheated markets headed
towards the next financial crisis?".
Later Dara Khosrowshahi, the boss of Uber, will join the UK's Sir Martin Sorrell of advertising giant WPP and Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google's parent company Alphabet to consider "In technology we trust".
Video: What on earth is Davos?
Not too sure why everyone is talking about the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland?
Let this video guide you.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
It is the first day of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos and there are plenty of big names to watch out for including Barclays' chief executive Jes Staley and Uber's Dara
Khosrowshahi.
Look out for Tuesday's highlights shortly.
Back in the UK, easyJet will publish its first quarter results and a number of companies will release their Christmas trading figures including Pets at Home and posh mixer maker Fever-Tree.
And at 9.30am, the Office for National Statistics will reveal public sector finances for December.
We would love to hear from you. Email us with your thoughts and observations at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
