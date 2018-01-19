Carpetright profit warning
- Carpetright warns on profits
- Carillion fallout continues
- UK retail sales figures coming up
Carpetright affected by 'changing consumer trends'
According to Neil Wilson, a senior market analyst with ETX Capital, Carpetright's troubles are due to it failing to adapt to changing consumer trends.
"Lower footfall has left transaction numbers down significantly from last year," he said.
We must also consider weaker consumer sentiment for big ticket items as a factor, as well tougher competition from a more diverse marketplace."
He expects Carpetright's shares to take a beating today and sink below the December 2016 low.
'Delivered food more popular than ever before'
David Wild, the chief executive of pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza, says that food delivered to the home has never been more popular than it is today.
In December, a Domino's store opening in the north of Scotland set a world record for the most sales generated by any franchise store in the world.
"We're a trade-up from cooking at home, and a trade-down from eating in a restaurant," Mr Wild told Wake Up to Money.
"People are happy to eat in the home, because in-house entertainments are so much better than they've ever been before."
Carpetright warns on profits
Floor coverings specialist Carpetright has cut its forecast for full-year profits after suffering a "sharp deterioration" in UK trade.
It said trading in the key post-Christmas period had been "significantly behind expectations".
In the 11 weeks to 13 January, like-for-like sales - which strip out the impact of store openings or closures - fell 3.6% in the UK.
Carpetright now expects full-year profits to be between £2m and £6m, compared with previous estimates from analysts of about £14m.
Cash machine warning
Research from the consumer group Which? has found there are 200 postcodes in UK with little to no ATM access.
Which? analysed data on 70,000 cash machines across the UK. It found that 123 postcode districts - with a combined population of well over 100,000 - did not appear to contain a single ATM.
David Cavell, retail banking consultant, tells BBC Breakfast these were still a vital service: "There are alternative methods of making payments but these are not fully understood at the moment.
"There are 48 million people still using cash machines."
The battle to tackle insider trading
According to the Times, insider trading is rife in the City, and there have been fewer than 10 prosecutions for insider trading in the past five years by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
"We do some lawsuits come through, but clearly not enough. It seems to be a focus of the FCA, but whether it's filtering through into practices, clearly not," Henrietta Grimston, an investment advisor at Seven Investment Management told the Wake Up to Money programme.
"It's harder to assess individuals in the business, but the FCA has taken some steps to make people more accountable."
HSBC to pay $101.5m to settle currency rigging probe
HSBC has agreed to pay $101.1m (£72.7m) to settle a US criminal investigation into rigged currency transactions.
The bank has admitted its traders twice misused confidential information provided to them by clients for its own profit.
HSBC, which is Europe's biggest bank, saw one of its former bankers convicted last year in connection with the probe.
A US jury found Mark Johnson guilty of defrauding client Cairn Energy in a 2011 currency trade.
Future of Carillion construction contracts still unclear
Since the meltdown of Carillion, the government has been meeting with the unions, banks and construction industry to try to solve the crisis - in particular easing the load on sub-contractors caught in the middle.
According to BBC's business correspondent Jonty Bloom, much is being done on the services side, whereby contracts are being taken over or funding provided, and on Thursday, several banks approved emergency funds for the small businesses affected.
However, there still remains a question mark on the construction side.
"Carillion was part of a consortium on quite a few building projects, and as a rule, if one company goes bust, the others are expected to take over," he told the Today programme.
"But with Carillion being the second-largest construction company in the UK, the construction industry lacks the ability to handle these large projects."
Bitcoin bubble bursts for the fourth time
This week, Bitcoin traded below $10,000 for the first time since early December, which is a fall of over 53%.
However, experts warn that the cryptocurrency is so volatile that this is the fourth time the bubble has burst, and that volatility isn't going to go away.
"It is very difficult to value Bitcoin - it's a completely different asset class, people call it a commodity, but unlike the price of oil or gold, as the price goes up, there isn't really a way to increase the supply," cryptocurrency researcher Dr Garrick Hileman told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"People start digging for more gold as the price of gold goes up and that new supply affects the price, but nothing like that happens for Bitcoin."
IBM's revenues up for first time in six years
Tech giant IBM has reported its first rise in quarterly revenue in close to six years.
The firm has seen a turnaround in fortunes after investing in markets like cloud computing, AI, blockchain and security.
Revenues rose to $22.5bn (£16.17bn) in the three months to December, slightly ahead of expectations of $22.05bn.
But in terms of net income for the period, Big Blue, as the firm is affectionately known, posted a loss of $1.1bn due to a one-off tax charge related to reforms of the US tax code.
A year earlier it posted a profit of $4.5bn.
Should flexible working become a norm?
This morning, BBC Radio 5 Live is discussing whether the concept of flexible working should become a norm.
Sarah Jackson, the chief executive of work-life balance charity Working Families, believes that human resource departments need to change the way that they recruit for staff.
"Each individual manager has to think about the role before they advertise it, so you're not just trying to get the right person for the right job, but also the job that fits the right person," she told the Wake Up to Money programme.
