Carpetright profit warning

According to Neil Wilson, a senior market analyst with ETX Capital, Carpetright's troubles are due to it failing to adapt to changing consumer trends.

"Lower footfall has left transaction numbers down significantly from last year," he said.

We must also consider weaker consumer sentiment for big ticket items as a factor, as well tougher competition from a more diverse marketplace."

He expects Carpetright's shares to take a beating today and sink below the December 2016 low.