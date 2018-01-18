Business Live: Thursday 18 January

John McTernan, a political strategist and Mr Blair's former director of political operations, defended its use on Wake Up to Money.
However, it is trading at $11,283 only a few weeks after nearly touching $20,000.
Miton Group's Gervais Williams says: "The thing about Bitcoin and many of the other cryptocurrencies is just how big they are. There's just billions and billions and billions of pounds in these different currencies.
"There's about an 1,100 of these different currencies and they really are extraordinary. So the recent cost of the sell-off we've had in Bitcoin has been over $30bn alone."
He tells Wake Up to Money: "It is only been held overseas because the costs of bringing it back were considered onerous under the previous taxation.
"So by reducing taxation, more of that cash will come back and more of it will go into the economy, more of it will go into manufacturing and other products will then obviously lead to new growth in the economy."
Expect more headlines on Carillion today. In the meantime, the National Audit Office has this morning published a report showing that taxpayers still owe £199bn to private contractors under PFI deals.
It is promising to be a busy day for trading updates.
Royal Mail, Primark-owner Associated British Foods, Whitbread, Halfords, Asos and Pets at Home are among the plethora of companies announcing figures for the Christmas period.
Although the Private Finance Initiative was introduced under John Major, it was also used to fund public services during Tony Blair's premiership.
Bitcoin rose a little on Thursday morning, up 1.28% according to Coindesk.
Apple's decision to repatriate some of its $252.3bn cash from outside the US could be the beginning of money flowing back into the world's largest economy, reckons Gervais Williams, fund manager at Miton Group.
Expect more headlines on Carillion today. In the meantime, the National Audit Office has this morning published a report showing that taxpayers still owe £199bn to private contractors under PFI deals.
It is promising to be a busy day for trading updates.
Royal Mail, Primark-owner Associated British Foods, Whitbread, Halfords, Asos and Pets at Home are among the plethora of companies announcing figures for the Christmas period.
