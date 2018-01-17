Business Live: Wednesday 17 January

On Tuesday, Business Secretary Greg Clark said that he had asked the Financial Reporting Council to investigate the preparation of Carillion’s accounts as well as the company’s auditors, KPMG.
Roger Barker of the IoD says: "We've had plenty of examples in recent years where auditors have signed off on audits just a matter of months before companies have gone bust or run into major problems and they have signed off on the accounts on a going concern basis which is based on the assumption that the company is going to continue as a going concern for at least the next 12 months."
"So we do have to ask questions about how robust the auditors were being and were they getting the right information in particular from the audit committee of the board."
Stuck in the middle
Third party sub-contractors are particularly affected by Carillion's collapse as special managers appointed by the court have taken over and agreements have been broken.
Many services provided by Carillion, including facilities management, were based on arrangements made between a sub-contractor and a main contractor.
Christopher Nott, senior partner at Capital Law told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There are some sub-constractors who will find themselves with their contract broken and no recourse, there will be some who will just carry on, much as has happened in the past by the appointment of either the new main contractor or the government or the contracting authority taking the job over.
"Some will take advantage of this situation, the contractual uncertainty, where the sub-contractor is in a dominant position, could lead to them getting better terms or taking over Carillion's margins, for example."
The devil in the detail
Shareholders in Carillion also need to take some responsibility for not holding the company's directors to account, says the IoD's head of corporate governance Roger Barker.
While he concedes that Carillion’s shareholders were “bailing
out” of the company last year amid a series of profit warnings, he says there were a
number of actions approved by investors which were “rather dubious in
retrospect”.
"For example in 2016, shareholders approved a change to the
executive pay policies to the company which previously had allowed bonuses to
be clawed back in the event of a collapse of the company.
"But the policy was changed
in 2016 and that was waived through by shareholder and pushed through by the board
of directors. So in retrospect that seems to have been highly inappropriate."
Dr Barker says: "This was a change that was presented as a minor change which
went through unnoticed by shareholders."
Too big to fail?
"Perhaps we have to start thinking about companies like
Carillion and these other 8 to 10 big mega public sector contractors as we do
banks," says Roger Barker of the Institute of Directors.
"We see banks as being too big to fail and there are proper governance arrangements
to actually make sure that they are managed and governed in a more prudent
manner than perhaps might be possible if they were just left to get on with
purely what they wanted."
Roger Barker, head of corporate governance at the Institute of Directors, has a number of questions about why Carillion went bust.
He tells Wake Up to Money: "The question that immediately arises to me is where were the
board of directors in all of this? Where were the shareholders? Where were the
auditors? And where was the government?
"In other words, it is becoming clear
this wasn’t a particularly well managed company. It was very aggressive and it
appeared to mismanage a lot of these quite tough contracts it was acquiring.
"But
really there should have been checks and balances around the management to ask
tough questions and to perhaps stop them from taking a lot of these actions."
Government 'keeping watch over Interserve'
The Financial Times is reporting that the Cabinet Office has pulled together a team to keep watch over the health of Interserve.
It says that the company which, like Carillion, provides services in areas such as construction probation and healthcare, has been under government scrutiny since it issued a profit warning last September.
Interserve employs 80,000 globally, including some 25,000 people in the UK.
Carillion auditor in the spotlight
Roger Barker, head of corporate governance at the Institute of Directors, has a number of questions about why Carillion went bust.
He tells Wake Up to Money: "The question that immediately arises to me is where were the board of directors in all of this? Where were the shareholders? Where were the auditors? And where was the government?
"In other words, it is becoming clear this wasn’t a particularly well managed company. It was very aggressive and it appeared to mismanage a lot of these quite tough contracts it was acquiring.
"But really there should have been checks and balances around the management to ask tough questions and to perhaps stop them from taking a lot of these actions."
Government 'keeping watch over Interserve'
The Financial Times is reporting that the Cabinet Office has pulled together a team to keep watch over the health of Interserve.
It says that the company which, like Carillion, provides services in areas such as construction probation and healthcare, has been under government scrutiny since it issued a profit warning last September.
Interserve employs 80,000 globally, including some 25,000 people in the UK.
