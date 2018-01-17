Business Live: Wednesday 17 January

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Business Secretary Greg Clark said that he had asked the Financial Reporting Council to investigate the preparation of Carillion’s accounts as well as the company’s auditors, KPMG.

Roger Barker of the IoD says: "We've had plenty of examples in recent years where auditors have signed off on audits just a matter of months before companies have gone bust or run into major problems and they have signed off on the accounts on a going concern basis which is based on the assumption that the company is going to continue as a going concern for at least the next 12 months."

"So we do have to ask questions about how robust the auditors were being and were they getting the right information in particular from the audit committee of the board."